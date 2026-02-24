Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Jeremiyah Love NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By Trevor Sikkema

Scouting report

Love, a former four-star back with a multi-sport background in track and basketball from St. Louis, Missouri, is a future impact NFL running back. First and foremost, he is an NFL-caliber athlete in every way you’d want, with speed, acceleration and agility that translate to both the run and pass game.

His footwork is excellent and impressively quick, with good contact balance despite a larger frame than expected for his kind of speed. He is also a natural receiver. As more of a speed back, some of the power elements in his game can be inconsistent, but nothing glaring. As a blocker, he has some fundamental lapses, such as lunging and dipping his head, though he also shows some solid reps.

Player Traits

Vision
9/10
Spacial awareness, IQ, patience
9/10
Big-play speed
10/10
Balance, play through contact
9/10
Mentality, fight, effort
7/10
Change of direction, flexibility
9/10
Elusiveness, footwork
9/10
Receiving
9/10
Tackle-breaking ability
7/10
Pass protection
5/10
Player Traits

  • Vision: 9/10
  • Spacial awareness, IQ, patience: 9/10
  • Big-play speed: 10/10
  • Balance, play through contact: 9/10
  • Mentality, fight, effort: 7/10
  • Change of direction, flexibility: 9/10
  • Elusiveness, footwork: 9/10
  • Receiving: 9/10
  • Tackle-breaking ability: 7/10
  • Pass protection: 5/10

Strengths

  • Acceleration and top speed are top-tier for the NFL
  • Incredibly impressive footwork with quickness and balance
  • Very quick processor in change-of-direction situations and on jukes
  • Determined running and blocking mentality
  • Very natural receiver out of the backfield

Weaknesses

  • Work between the tackles isn’t as impactful
  • Has moments in pass protection where he gets reckless, dipping his head and lunging with his shoulder

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats202520242023
Overall grade93.191.176.1
Attempts19916272
Yards1,3721,124378
Yards per attempt6.96.95.3
Rushing touchdowns18171
Receptions27287
Receiving yards28022984

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production profile (2023-25)

Usage by down (2025)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics. The most stable facets of quarterback play are those with the biggest sample sizes, even though they intuitively seem “easier.” Unstable metrics are more volatile when it comes to projecting quarterback play, as results tend to vary from year to year.

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 279 FBS qualifiers)

Advanced data2025Rank
Yards after contact8966
Yards after contact per attempt4.5015
Missed tackles forced56T-15
Missed tackles forced per attempt0.28T-47
Zone attempts127T-24
Gap attempts70T-61
Explosive runs394
Yards per route run1.8317
Drops1T-97
Fumbles1T-110

Gap Decisions (2025)

TE
TE
C
C
TE
TE
Click a gap to see stats
A gapAttempts: 68Rushing yards: 532Yards per carry: 7.8
PFF rushing grade90.5
Rushing yards532
Rushing touchdowns6
Fumbles1
Yards before contact200
Yards after contact332
First down/touchdown percentage38.2%
Percentage of yards before contact37.6%
Explosive runs of 10 or more yards16
Attempts68
Yards per carry7.8
First downs and touchdowns26
Missed tackles forced18
Yards before contact per attempt2.90
Yards after contact per attempt4.90
Missed tackles forced per attempt0.26
Percentage of yards after contact62.4%
Stuff rate (% of runs for 0 or neg. yardage)8.8%
B gapAttempts: 43Rushing yards: 274Yards per carry: 6.4
PFF rushing grade76.1
Rushing yards274
Rushing touchdowns3
Fumbles0
Yards before contact135
Yards after contact139
First down/touchdown percentage20.9%
Percentage of yards before contact49.3%
Explosive runs of 10 or more yards6
Attempts43
Yards per carry6.4
First downs and touchdowns9
Missed tackles forced8
Yards before contact per attempt3.10
Yards after contact per attempt3.20
Missed tackles forced per attempt0.19
Percentage of yards after contact50.7%
Stuff rate (% of runs for 0 or neg. yardage)18.6%
C gapAttempts: 29Rushing yards: 128Yards per carry: 4.4
PFF rushing grade73.5
Rushing yards128
Rushing touchdowns2
Fumbles0
Yards before contact44
Yards after contact84
First down/touchdown percentage37.9%
Percentage of yards before contact34.4%
Explosive runs of 10 or more yards3
Attempts29
Yards per carry4.4
First downs and touchdowns11
Missed tackles forced6
Yards before contact per attempt1.50
Yards after contact per attempt2.90
Missed tackles forced per attempt0.21
Percentage of yards after contact65.6%
Stuff rate (% of runs for 0 or neg. yardage)13.8%
Wide / D gapAttempts: 58Rushing yards: 445Yards per carry: 7.7
PFF rushing grade91.2
Rushing yards445
Rushing touchdowns7
Fumbles0
Yards before contact104
Yards after contact341
First down/touchdown percentage29.3%
Percentage of yards before contact23.4%
Explosive runs of 10 or more yards14
Attempts58
Yards per carry7.7
First downs and touchdowns17
Missed tackles forced24
Yards before contact per attempt1.80
Yards after contact per attempt5.90
Missed tackles forced per attempt0.41
Percentage of yards after contact76.6%
Stuff rate (% of runs for 0 or neg. yardage)27.6%

Scheme Breakdown

Inside Zone
Run conceptInside Zone
Attempts152
Rushing yards1,079
Yards per carry7.1
Rushing touchdowns11
First downs and touchdowns41
Fumbles0
Missed tackles forced49
Yards before contact437
Yards before contact per attempt2.88
Yards after contact642
Yards after contact per attempt4.22
Explosive runs of 10 or more yards25
Stuff rate10.50%
PFF rushing grade89.9
Man
Run conceptMan
Attempts95
Rushing yards456
Yards per carry4.8
Rushing touchdowns9
First downs and touchdowns34
Fumbles1
Missed tackles forced29
Yards before contact136
Yards before contact per attempt1.43
Yards after contact319
Yards after contact per attempt3.36
Explosive runs of 10 or more yards10
Stuff rate15.80%
PFF rushing grade89.6
Outside Zone
Run conceptOutside Zone
Attempts92
Rushing yards745
Yards per carry8.1
Rushing touchdowns8
First downs and touchdowns29
Fumbles0
Missed tackles forced32
Yards before contact276
Yards before contact per attempt3.00
Yards after contact467
Yards after contact per attempt5.08
Explosive runs of 10 or more yards23
Stuff rate17.40%
PFF rushing grade91.3
Counter
Run conceptCounter
Attempts46
Rushing yards308
Yards per carry6.7
Rushing touchdowns4
First downs and touchdowns11
Fumbles0
Missed tackles forced8
Yards before contact82
Yards before contact per attempt1.78
Yards after contact225
Yards after contact per attempt4.89
Explosive runs of 10 or more yards7
Stuff rate10.90%
PFF rushing grade73.7
Pull Lead
Run conceptPull Lead
Attempts24
Rushing yards130
Yards per carry5.4
Rushing touchdowns1
First downs and touchdowns3
Fumbles0
Missed tackles forced8
Yards before contact16
Yards before contact per attempt0.67
Yards after contact114
Yards after contact per attempt4.75
Explosive runs of 10 or more yards3
Stuff rate16.70%
PFF rushing grade76.1
Power
Run conceptPower
Attempts15
Rushing yards63
Yards per carry4.2
Rushing touchdowns2
First downs and touchdowns6
Fumbles0
Missed tackles forced6
Yards before contact5
Yards before contact per attempt0.33
Yards after contact58
Yards after contact per attempt3.87
Explosive runs of 10 or more yards4
Stuff rate13.30%
PFF rushing grade72.3
Draw
Run conceptDraw
Attempts4
Rushing yards78
Yards per carry19.5
Rushing touchdowns1
First downs and touchdowns1
Fumbles0
Missed tackles forced2
Yards before contact22
Yards before contact per attempt5.50
Yards after contact56
Yards after contact per attempt14.00
Explosive runs of 10 or more yards1
Stuff rate25.00%
PFF rushing grade89.6
Trick
Run conceptTrick
Attempts3
Rushing yards33
Yards per carry11.0
Rushing touchdowns0
First downs and touchdowns1
Fumbles0
Missed tackles forced0
Yards before contact29
Yards before contact per attempt9.67
Yards after contact4
Yards after contact per attempt1.33
Explosive runs of 10 or more yards1
Stuff rate33.30%
PFF rushing grade60.6

Player Comp: Jahmyr Gibbs

Bottom line

Simply put, Jeremiyah Love is what a first-round running back looks like: frame, athleticism, coordination and playmaker mentality. He brings true impact value in the running and passing games.

