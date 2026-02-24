PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Jeremiyah Love NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Love, a former four-star back with a multi-sport background in track and basketball from St. Louis, Missouri, is a future impact NFL running back. First and foremost, he is an NFL-caliber athlete in every way you’d want, with speed, acceleration and agility that translate to both the run and pass game.

His footwork is excellent and impressively quick, with good contact balance despite a larger frame than expected for his kind of speed. He is also a natural receiver. As more of a speed back, some of the power elements in his game can be inconsistent, but nothing glaring. As a blocker, he has some fundamental lapses, such as lunging and dipping his head, though he also shows some solid reps.

Player Traits Vision 9/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 9/10 Big-play speed 10/10 Balance, play through contact 9/10 Mentality, fight, effort 7/10 Change of direction, flexibility 9/10 Elusiveness, footwork 9/10 Receiving 9/10 Tackle-breaking ability 7/10 Pass protection 5/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Jeremiyah Love For Yourself

Strengths

Acceleration and top speed are top-tier for the NFL

Incredibly impressive footwork with quickness and balance

Very quick processor in change-of-direction situations and on jukes

Determined running and blocking mentality

Very natural receiver out of the backfield

Weaknesses

Work between the tackles isn’t as impactful

Has moments in pass protection where he gets reckless, dipping his head and lunging with his shoulder

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats 2025 2024 2023 Overall grade 93.1 91.1 76.1 Attempts 199 162 72 Yards 1,372 1,124 378 Yards per attempt 6.9 6.9 5.3 Rushing touchdowns 18 17 1 Receptions 27 28 7 Receiving yards 280 229 84

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production profile (2023-25)

Usage by down (2025)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics. The most stable facets of quarterback play are those with the biggest sample sizes, even though they intuitively seem “easier.” Unstable metrics are more volatile when it comes to projecting quarterback play, as results tend to vary from year to year.

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 279 FBS qualifiers)

Advanced data 2025 Rank Yards after contact 896 6 Yards after contact per attempt 4.50 15 Missed tackles forced 56 T-15 Missed tackles forced per attempt 0.28 T-47 Zone attempts 127 T-24 Gap attempts 70 T-61 Explosive runs 39 4 Yards per route run 1.83 17 Drops 1 T-97 Fumbles 1 T-110

Gap Decisions (2025) D ▲ TE TE C ▲ B ▲ A ▲ C C A ▲ B ▲ C ▲ TE TE D ▲ Click a gap to see stats A gap Attempts: 68 Rushing yards: 532 Yards per carry: 7.8 PFF rushing grade 90.5 Rushing yards 532 Rushing touchdowns 6 Fumbles 1 Yards before contact 200 Yards after contact 332 First down/touchdown percentage 38.2% Percentage of yards before contact 37.6% Explosive runs of 10 or more yards 16 Attempts 68 Yards per carry 7.8 First downs and touchdowns 26 Missed tackles forced 18 Yards before contact per attempt 2.90 Yards after contact per attempt 4.90 Missed tackles forced per attempt 0.26 Percentage of yards after contact 62.4% Stuff rate (% of runs for 0 or neg. yardage) 8.8% B gap Attempts: 43 Rushing yards: 274 Yards per carry: 6.4 PFF rushing grade 76.1 Rushing yards 274 Rushing touchdowns 3 Fumbles 0 Yards before contact 135 Yards after contact 139 First down/touchdown percentage 20.9% Percentage of yards before contact 49.3% Explosive runs of 10 or more yards 6 Attempts 43 Yards per carry 6.4 First downs and touchdowns 9 Missed tackles forced 8 Yards before contact per attempt 3.10 Yards after contact per attempt 3.20 Missed tackles forced per attempt 0.19 Percentage of yards after contact 50.7% Stuff rate (% of runs for 0 or neg. yardage) 18.6% C gap Attempts: 29 Rushing yards: 128 Yards per carry: 4.4 PFF rushing grade 73.5 Rushing yards 128 Rushing touchdowns 2 Fumbles 0 Yards before contact 44 Yards after contact 84 First down/touchdown percentage 37.9% Percentage of yards before contact 34.4% Explosive runs of 10 or more yards 3 Attempts 29 Yards per carry 4.4 First downs and touchdowns 11 Missed tackles forced 6 Yards before contact per attempt 1.50 Yards after contact per attempt 2.90 Missed tackles forced per attempt 0.21 Percentage of yards after contact 65.6% Stuff rate (% of runs for 0 or neg. yardage) 13.8% Wide / D gap Attempts: 58 Rushing yards: 445 Yards per carry: 7.7 PFF rushing grade 91.2 Rushing yards 445 Rushing touchdowns 7 Fumbles 0 Yards before contact 104 Yards after contact 341 First down/touchdown percentage 29.3% Percentage of yards before contact 23.4% Explosive runs of 10 or more yards 14 Attempts 58 Yards per carry 7.7 First downs and touchdowns 17 Missed tackles forced 24 Yards before contact per attempt 1.80 Yards after contact per attempt 5.90 Missed tackles forced per attempt 0.41 Percentage of yards after contact 76.6% Stuff rate (% of runs for 0 or neg. yardage) 27.6%

Scheme Breakdown Inside Zone 152 att · 1079 yds · 7.1 YPC Man 95 att · 456 yds · 4.8 YPC Outside Zone 92 att · 745 yds · 8.1 YPC Counter 46 att · 308 yds · 6.7 YPC Pull Lead 24 att · 130 yds · 5.4 YPC Power 15 att · 63 yds · 4.2 YPC Draw 4 att · 78 yds · 19.5 YPC Trick 3 att · 33 yds · 11.0 YPC ✕ Inside Zone Run concept Inside Zone Attempts 152 Rushing yards 1,079 Yards per carry 7.1 Rushing touchdowns 11 First downs and touchdowns 41 Fumbles 0 Missed tackles forced 49 Yards before contact 437 Yards before contact per attempt 2.88 Yards after contact 642 Yards after contact per attempt 4.22 Explosive runs of 10 or more yards 25 Stuff rate 10.50% PFF rushing grade 89.9 Man Run concept Man Attempts 95 Rushing yards 456 Yards per carry 4.8 Rushing touchdowns 9 First downs and touchdowns 34 Fumbles 1 Missed tackles forced 29 Yards before contact 136 Yards before contact per attempt 1.43 Yards after contact 319 Yards after contact per attempt 3.36 Explosive runs of 10 or more yards 10 Stuff rate 15.80% PFF rushing grade 89.6 Outside Zone Run concept Outside Zone Attempts 92 Rushing yards 745 Yards per carry 8.1 Rushing touchdowns 8 First downs and touchdowns 29 Fumbles 0 Missed tackles forced 32 Yards before contact 276 Yards before contact per attempt 3.00 Yards after contact 467 Yards after contact per attempt 5.08 Explosive runs of 10 or more yards 23 Stuff rate 17.40% PFF rushing grade 91.3 Counter Run concept Counter Attempts 46 Rushing yards 308 Yards per carry 6.7 Rushing touchdowns 4 First downs and touchdowns 11 Fumbles 0 Missed tackles forced 8 Yards before contact 82 Yards before contact per attempt 1.78 Yards after contact 225 Yards after contact per attempt 4.89 Explosive runs of 10 or more yards 7 Stuff rate 10.90% PFF rushing grade 73.7 Pull Lead Run concept Pull Lead Attempts 24 Rushing yards 130 Yards per carry 5.4 Rushing touchdowns 1 First downs and touchdowns 3 Fumbles 0 Missed tackles forced 8 Yards before contact 16 Yards before contact per attempt 0.67 Yards after contact 114 Yards after contact per attempt 4.75 Explosive runs of 10 or more yards 3 Stuff rate 16.70% PFF rushing grade 76.1 Power Run concept Power Attempts 15 Rushing yards 63 Yards per carry 4.2 Rushing touchdowns 2 First downs and touchdowns 6 Fumbles 0 Missed tackles forced 6 Yards before contact 5 Yards before contact per attempt 0.33 Yards after contact 58 Yards after contact per attempt 3.87 Explosive runs of 10 or more yards 4 Stuff rate 13.30% PFF rushing grade 72.3 Draw Run concept Draw Attempts 4 Rushing yards 78 Yards per carry 19.5 Rushing touchdowns 1 First downs and touchdowns 1 Fumbles 0 Missed tackles forced 2 Yards before contact 22 Yards before contact per attempt 5.50 Yards after contact 56 Yards after contact per attempt 14.00 Explosive runs of 10 or more yards 1 Stuff rate 25.00% PFF rushing grade 89.6 Trick Run concept Trick Attempts 3 Rushing yards 33 Yards per carry 11.0 Rushing touchdowns 0 First downs and touchdowns 1 Fumbles 0 Missed tackles forced 0 Yards before contact 29 Yards before contact per attempt 9.67 Yards after contact 4 Yards after contact per attempt 1.33 Explosive runs of 10 or more yards 1 Stuff rate 33.30% PFF rushing grade 60.6

Player Comp: Jahmyr Gibbs

Bottom line

Simply put, Jeremiyah Love is what a first-round running back looks like: frame, athleticism, coordination and playmaker mentality. He brings true impact value in the running and passing games.