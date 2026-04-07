PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Aaron Anderson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Anderson is a small but explosive slot-only receiver with strong separation ability and yards-after-the-catch potential. While his size may limit his appeal, he profiles as a solid Day 3 option who can contribute in a rotational role.
Player Traits
- Route running: 7/10
- Vertical ability, long speed: 8/10
- Release, footwork: 7/10
- Hands: 5/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 8/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 8/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 7/10
- Play strength, blocking: 3/10
- Competitive toughness: 7/10
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Drops
|4
|T-287
|Drop rate
|10.8
|T-345
|YAC / reception
|6.8
|T-67
|Avg depth of target
|7
|T-396
|Deep catches
|3
|T-247
|Deep yards
|69
|T-331
|Screen catches
|12
|T-98
|Screen yards
|86
|87
|Contested catches
|4
|T-237
Target rate by situation (2025)
Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)
|Coverage look
|Separation rate
|Class avg.
|All routes
|27.06%
|32.95%
|Zone single
|22.22%
|44.76%
|Zone
|27.27%
|32.52%
|Man single
|60.00%
|38.46%
|Zone double
|16.67%
|18.35%
|Man single with help
|0.00%
|19.60%
|Zone single with help
|0.00%
|27.14%
|Zone with help
|0.00%
|36.04%
Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)
Man vs. Zone
Coverage Looks
ManTargets: 12Receptions: 9Yards: 101
PFF receiving grade72.6
Targets12
Receptions9
Receiving yards101
Yards per reception11.2
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs6
Drops1
Contested targets4
Contested catches3
Yards after catch33
YAC per reception3.7
Avg depth of target9.3
Yards per route run3.06
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating99.7
ZoneTargets: 34Receptions: 23Yards: 283
PFF receiving grade70.8
Targets34
Receptions23
Receiving yards283
Yards per reception12.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs14
Drops2
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch184
YAC per reception8.0
Avg depth of target6.2
Yards per route run2.28
Explosive plays7
Missed tackles forced5
WR rating93.1
BracketTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 14
PFF receiving grade71.7
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards14
Yards per reception14.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch8
YAC per reception8.0
Avg depth of target5.0
Yards per route run4.67
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating72.9
Cover-0Targets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.6
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-1Targets: 11Receptions: 9Yards: 101
PFF receiving grade79.0
Targets11
Receptions9
Receiving yards101
Yards per reception11.2
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs6
Drops0
Contested targets4
Contested catches3
Yards after catch33
YAC per reception3.7
Avg depth of target8.1
Yards per route run3.61
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating104.9
Cover-2Targets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 39
PFF receiving grade70.9
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards39
Yards per reception9.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch15
YAC per reception3.8
Avg depth of target6.0
Yards per route run2.05
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating107.3
Cover-3Targets: 8Receptions: 6Yards: 73
PFF receiving grade70.3
Targets8
Receptions6
Receiving yards73
Yards per reception12.2
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs5
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch20
YAC per reception3.3
Avg depth of target10.8
Yards per route run1.92
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating102.6
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 5Receptions: 4Yards: 63
PFF receiving grade71.9
Targets5
Receptions4
Receiving yards63
Yards per reception15.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch63
YAC per reception15.8
Avg depth of target2.8
Yards per route run4.85
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating118.8
Cover-3 Double CloudTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: -2
PFF receiving grade60.9
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards-2
Yards per reception-2.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target-2.0
Yards per route run-2.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 22
PFF receiving grade71.0
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards22
Yards per reception22.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch7
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target11.0
Yards per route run7.33
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating89.6
Cover-6Targets: 8Receptions: 3Yards: 22
PFF receiving grade50.2
Targets8
Receptions3
Receiving yards22
Yards per reception7.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops2
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch27
YAC per reception9.0
Avg depth of target2.4
Yards per route run1.29
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating45.8
QuartersTargets: 6Receptions: 4Yards: 66
PFF receiving grade64.0
Targets6
Receptions4
Receiving yards66
Yards per reception16.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch52
YAC per reception13.0
Avg depth of target8.2
Yards per route run2.00
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating103.5
Red ZoneTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade44.6
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target8.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Cover 2-ManTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade44.4
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target22.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)
Target Depth Chart (2025)
Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
90+80+70+60+50+<50N/A
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 21
PFF receiving grade86.9
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards21
Yards per reception21.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target21.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted118.8
Yards per route run10.50
Longest reception21
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 48
PFF receiving grade77.6
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards48
Yards per reception24.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops1
Drop rate33.3%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception2.0
Catch rate66.7%
Avg depth of target22.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted109.7
Yards per route run4.80
Longest reception25
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.5
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target14.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 8Receptions: 4Yards: 68
PFF receiving grade86.1
Targets8
Receptions4
Receiving yards68
Yards per reception17.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs4
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch17
YAC per reception4.3
Catch rate50.0%
Avg depth of target13.4
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted79.2
Yards per route run3.24
Longest reception23
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 22
PFF receiving grade62.8
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards22
Yards per reception22.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch7
YAC per reception7.0
Catch rate33.3%
Avg depth of target16.7
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted60.4
Yards per route run2.44
Longest reception22
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 16Receptions: 12Yards: 129
PFF receiving grade89.5
Targets16
Receptions12
Receiving yards129
Yards per reception10.8
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs8
Drops1
Drop rate7.7%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions2
Contested catch rate66.7%
Yards after catch79
YAC per reception6.6
Catch rate75.0%
Avg depth of target4.3
Avoided tackles3
QB rating when targeted98.2
Yards per route run3.69
Longest reception31
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 4Receptions: 2Yards: 25
PFF receiving grade68.4
Targets4
Receptions2
Receiving yards25
Yards per reception12.5
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops1
Drop rate33.3%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch7
YAC per reception3.5
Catch rate50.0%
Avg depth of target7.5
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted69.8
Yards per route run2.27
Longest reception16
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 7
PFF receiving grade60.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards7
Yards per reception7.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch9
YAC per reception9.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-2.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted95.8
Yards per route run3.50
Longest reception7
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 11Receptions: 10Yards: 78
PFF receiving grade75.4
Targets11
Receptions10
Receiving yards78
Yards per reception7.8
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops1
Drop rate9.1%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch102
YAC per reception10.2
Catch rate90.9%
Avg depth of target-2.5
Avoided tackles3
QB rating when targeted96.2
Yards per route run3.12
Longest reception39
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Box score data (2023-25)
|Season stats
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Overall grade
|72.8
|71.1
|55.2
|Snaps
|164
|385
|95
|Slot snaps
|154
|362
|95
|Receptions
|33
|61
|12
|Receptions / Targets
|33/49
|61/88
|12/17
|Yards per rec
|12.1
|14.3
|4.9
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|0
PFF Grades (2023-25)
Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)
Red-zone performance (2023-25)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Red-zone receiving grade
|73.5
|62
|Red-zone target rate
|28.6%
|T-55
|Red-zone snaps
|70
|T-119
|Red-zone targets
|20
|T-53
|Red-zone receptions
|15
|T-33
|Red-zone completion rate
|75.0%
|T-114
|Red-zone yards
|145
|T-114
|Red-zone touchdowns
|0
|T-39
|Red-zone first downs and touchdowns
|8
|T-37
|Red-zone first down/touchdown rate
|53.3%
|T-207
|Red-zone drops
|0
|T-1
|Red-zone drop rate
|0.0%
|T-1
|Red-zone contested catch rate
|0.0%
|T-228
|Red-zone wide receiver rating
|94.8
|T-167
Production profile (2023-25)
Performance in contested situations (2023-25)
Stable metrics (2023-25)
Route Tree (2023-25)
Screen
PFF receiving grade76.3
Targets28
Receptions27
Receiving yards186
Touchdowns0
WR rating94.3
Flat
PFF receiving grade65.2
Targets10
Receptions7
Receiving yards37
Touchdowns0
WR rating75.8
Slant
PFF receiving grade93.0
Targets11
Receptions9
Receiving yards172
Touchdowns1
WR rating149.1
Cross
PFF receiving grade83.1
Targets22
Receptions15
Receiving yards283
Touchdowns0
WR rating111.0
Out
PFF receiving grade74.5
Targets13
Receptions9
Receiving yards114
Touchdowns1
WR rating122.0
In
PFF receiving grade51.3
Targets5
Receptions1
Receiving yards14
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Hitch
PFF receiving grade60.7
Targets16
Receptions10
Receiving yards107
Touchdowns0
WR rating56.0
Corner
PFF receiving grade58.5
Targets5
Receptions1
Receiving yards21
Touchdowns0
WR rating44.6
Go
PFF receiving grade53.7
Targets6
Receptions1
Receiving yards46
Touchdowns0
WR rating59.0
Seam Route
PFF receiving grade90.8
Targets11
Receptions8
Receiving yards206
Touchdowns3
WR rating154.4
Post-Corner Route
PFF receiving grade86.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards20
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Whip Route (Breaking Out)
PFF receiving grade74.2
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards39
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Jet
PFF receiving grade67.5
Targets6
Receptions6
Receiving yards25
Touchdowns0
WR rating84.0
Shovel
PFF receiving grade61.3
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards8
Touchdowns0
WR rating83.3
Ghost
PFF receiving grade60.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards-3
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Slot Wheel
PFF receiving grade54.4
Targets4
Receptions1
Receiving yards16
Touchdowns0
WR rating4.2
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade53.8
Targets9
Receptions3
Receiving yards36
Touchdowns0
WR rating6.9
Backfield Flare
PFF receiving grade53.0
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards4
Touchdowns0
WR rating83.3
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 28Receptions: 27Yards: 186
PFF receiving grade76.3
Targets28
Receptions27
Receiving yards186
Yards per reception6.9
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs6
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch268
YAC per reception9.9
Avg depth of target-3.0
Yards per route run3.88
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced10
WR rating94.3
FlatTargets: 10Receptions: 7Yards: 37
PFF receiving grade65.2
Targets10
Receptions7
Receiving yards37
Yards per reception5.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch39
YAC per reception5.6
Avg depth of target-0.1
Yards per route run1.76
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating75.8
SlantTargets: 11Receptions: 9Yards: 172
PFF receiving grade93.0
Targets11
Receptions9
Receiving yards172
Yards per reception19.1
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs8
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches2
Yards after catch110
YAC per reception12.2
Avg depth of target6.6
Yards per route run11.47
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced5
WR rating149.1
CrossTargets: 22Receptions: 15Yards: 283
PFF receiving grade83.1
Targets22
Receptions15
Receiving yards283
Yards per reception18.9
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs11
Drops1
Contested targets5
Contested catches2
Yards after catch106
YAC per reception7.1
Avg depth of target13.6
Yards per route run4.96
Explosive plays8
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating111.0
OutTargets: 13Receptions: 9Yards: 114
PFF receiving grade74.5
Targets13
Receptions9
Receiving yards114
Yards per reception12.7
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs8
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch31
YAC per reception3.4
Avg depth of target10.3
Yards per route run2.48
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating122.0
InTargets: 5Receptions: 1Yards: 14
PFF receiving grade51.3
Targets5
Receptions1
Receiving yards14
Yards per reception14.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target12.4
Yards per route run0.47
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
HitchTargets: 16Receptions: 10Yards: 107
PFF receiving grade60.7
Targets16
Receptions10
Receiving yards107
Yards per reception10.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs6
Drops1
Contested targets4
Contested catches2
Yards after catch40
YAC per reception4.0
Avg depth of target6.9
Yards per route run1.10
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced6
WR rating56.0
CornerTargets: 5Receptions: 1Yards: 21
PFF receiving grade58.5
Targets5
Receptions1
Receiving yards21
Yards per reception21.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target18.0
Yards per route run2.63
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating44.6
GoTargets: 6Receptions: 1Yards: 46
PFF receiving grade53.7
Targets6
Receptions1
Receiving yards46
Yards per reception46.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops1
Contested targets3
Contested catches0
Yards after catch10
YAC per reception10.0
Avg depth of target30.0
Yards per route run1.53
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating59.0
Seam RouteTargets: 11Receptions: 8Yards: 206
PFF receiving grade90.8
Targets11
Receptions8
Receiving yards206
Yards per reception25.8
Receiving touchdowns3
First downs7
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches2
Yards after catch35
YAC per reception4.4
Avg depth of target20.2
Yards per route run10.30
Explosive plays8
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating154.4
Post-Corner RouteTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 20
PFF receiving grade86.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards20
Yards per reception20.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target20.0
Yards per route run20.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Whip Route (Breaking Out)Targets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 39
PFF receiving grade74.2
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards39
Yards per reception13.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch31
YAC per reception10.3
Avg depth of target2.7
Yards per route run3.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating118.8
JetTargets: 6Receptions: 6Yards: 25
PFF receiving grade67.5
Targets6
Receptions6
Receiving yards25
Yards per reception4.2
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch48
YAC per reception8.0
Avg depth of target-3.8
Yards per route run3.57
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating84.0
ShovelTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 8
PFF receiving grade61.3
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards8
Yards per reception4.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch16
YAC per reception8.0
Avg depth of target-4.0
Yards per route run4.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating83.3
GhostTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: -3
PFF receiving grade60.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards-3
Yards per reception-3.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target-4.0
Yards per route run-3.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
Slot WheelTargets: 4Receptions: 1Yards: 16
PFF receiving grade54.4
Targets4
Receptions1
Receiving yards16
Yards per reception16.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch7
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target16.5
Yards per route run1.23
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating4.2
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 9Receptions: 3Yards: 36
PFF receiving grade53.8
Targets9
Receptions3
Receiving yards36
Yards per reception12.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops2
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception0.3
Avg depth of target16.3
Yards per route run1.06
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating6.9
Backfield FlareTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 4
PFF receiving grade53.0
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards4
Yards per reception4.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch11
YAC per reception11.0
Avg depth of target-7.0
Yards per route run0.17
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating83.3