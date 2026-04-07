PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Aaron Anderson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Anderson is a small but explosive slot-only receiver with strong separation ability and yards-after-the-catch potential. While his size may limit his appeal, he profiles as a solid Day 3 option who can contribute in a rotational role.

Player Traits Route running 7/10 Vertical ability, long speed 8/10 Release, footwork 7/10 Hands 5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 8/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 8/10 Run after the catch/contact 7/10 Play strength, blocking 3/10 Competitive toughness 7/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Aaron Anderson For Yourself

Player Traits Route running: 7/10

7/10 Vertical ability, long speed: 8/10

8/10 Release, footwork: 7/10

7/10 Hands: 5/10

5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 8/10

8/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 8/10

8/10 Run after the catch/contact: 7/10

7/10 Play strength, blocking: 3/10

3/10 Competitive toughness: 7/10

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)

Season stats Value Rank Drops 4 T-287 Drop rate 10.8 T-345 YAC / reception 6.8 T-67 Avg depth of target 7 T-396 Deep catches 3 T-247 Deep yards 69 T-331 Screen catches 12 T-98 Screen yards 86 87 Contested catches 4 T-237

Target rate by situation (2025)

Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)

Coverage look Separation rate Class avg. All routes 27.06% 32.95% Zone single 22.22% 44.76% Zone 27.27% 32.52% Man single 60.00% 38.46% Zone double 16.67% 18.35% Man single with help 0.00% 19.60% Zone single with help 0.00% 27.14% Zone with help 0.00% 36.04%

Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025) Man vs. Zone Man Zone Coverage Looks Bracket Cover-0 Cover-1 Cover-2 Cover-3 Cover-3 Cloud Cover-3 Double Cloud Cover-3 Seam Cover-6 Quarters Red Zone Cover 2-Man × Man Targets: 12 Receptions: 9 Yards: 101 PFF receiving grade 72.6 Targets 12 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 101 Yards per reception 11.2 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 6 Drops 1 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 33 YAC per reception 3.7 Avg depth of target 9.3 Yards per route run 3.06 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 99.7 Zone Targets: 34 Receptions: 23 Yards: 283 PFF receiving grade 70.8 Targets 34 Receptions 23 Receiving yards 283 Yards per reception 12.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 14 Drops 2 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 184 YAC per reception 8.0 Avg depth of target 6.2 Yards per route run 2.28 Explosive plays 7 Missed tackles forced 5 WR rating 93.1 Bracket Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 14 PFF receiving grade 71.7 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 14 Yards per reception 14.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 8 YAC per reception 8.0 Avg depth of target 5.0 Yards per route run 4.67 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 72.9 Cover-0 Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.6 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-1 Targets: 11 Receptions: 9 Yards: 101 PFF receiving grade 79.0 Targets 11 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 101 Yards per reception 11.2 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 6 Drops 0 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 33 YAC per reception 3.7 Avg depth of target 8.1 Yards per route run 3.61 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 104.9 Cover-2 Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 39 PFF receiving grade 70.9 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 39 Yards per reception 9.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 15 YAC per reception 3.8 Avg depth of target 6.0 Yards per route run 2.05 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 107.3 Cover-3 Targets: 8 Receptions: 6 Yards: 73 PFF receiving grade 70.3 Targets 8 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 73 Yards per reception 12.2 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 5 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 20 YAC per reception 3.3 Avg depth of target 10.8 Yards per route run 1.92 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 102.6 Cover-3 Cloud Targets: 5 Receptions: 4 Yards: 63 PFF receiving grade 71.9 Targets 5 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 63 Yards per reception 15.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 63 YAC per reception 15.8 Avg depth of target 2.8 Yards per route run 4.85 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 118.8 Cover-3 Double Cloud Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: -2 PFF receiving grade 60.9 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards -2 Yards per reception -2.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target -2.0 Yards per route run -2.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Cover-3 Seam Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 22 PFF receiving grade 71.0 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 22 Yards per reception 22.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 7 YAC per reception 7.0 Avg depth of target 11.0 Yards per route run 7.33 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 89.6 Cover-6 Targets: 8 Receptions: 3 Yards: 22 PFF receiving grade 50.2 Targets 8 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 22 Yards per reception 7.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 2 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 27 YAC per reception 9.0 Avg depth of target 2.4 Yards per route run 1.29 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 45.8 Quarters Targets: 6 Receptions: 4 Yards: 66 PFF receiving grade 64.0 Targets 6 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 66 Yards per reception 16.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 52 YAC per reception 13.0 Avg depth of target 8.2 Yards per route run 2.00 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 103.5 Red Zone Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 44.6 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 8.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Cover 2-Man Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 44.4 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 22.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6

Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)

Target Depth Chart (2025) Outside Left Between Numbers Outside Right 1 receptions / 1 targets 21 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 118.8 RTG 86.9 2 receptions / 3 targets 48 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 109.7 RTG 77.6 0 receptions / 0 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 0.0 RTG – 20+ 0 receptions / 2 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 39.6 RTG 58.5 4 receptions / 8 targets 68 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 79.2 RTG 86.1 1 receptions / 3 targets 22 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 60.4 RTG 62.8 10-19 0 receptions / 0 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 0.0 RTG – 12 receptions / 16 targets 129 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 98.2 RTG 89.5 2 receptions / 4 targets 25 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 69.8 RTG 68.4 0-9 1 receptions / 1 targets 7 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 95.8 RTG 60.7 10 receptions / 11 targets 78 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 96.2 RTG 75.4 0 receptions / 0 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 0.0 RTG – BH LOS 90+ 80+ 70+ 60+ 50+ <50 N/A × Outside Left — 20+ yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 21 PFF receiving grade 86.9 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 21 Yards per reception 21.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target 21.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 118.8 Yards per route run 10.50 Longest reception 21 Between Numbers — 20+ yards Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 48 PFF receiving grade 77.6 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 48 Yards per reception 24.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 1 Drop rate 33.3% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 2.0 Catch rate 66.7% Avg depth of target 22.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 109.7 Yards per route run 4.80 Longest reception 25 Outside Right — 20+ yards Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Outside Left — 10-19 yards Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.5 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 14.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 39.6 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — 10-19 yards Targets: 8 Receptions: 4 Yards: 68 PFF receiving grade 86.1 Targets 8 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 68 Yards per reception 17.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 4 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 17 YAC per reception 4.3 Catch rate 50.0% Avg depth of target 13.4 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 79.2 Yards per route run 3.24 Longest reception 23 Outside Right — 10-19 yards Targets: 3 Receptions: 1 Yards: 22 PFF receiving grade 62.8 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 22 Yards per reception 22.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 7 YAC per reception 7.0 Catch rate 33.3% Avg depth of target 16.7 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 60.4 Yards per route run 2.44 Longest reception 22 Outside Left — 0-9 yards Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — 0-9 yards Targets: 16 Receptions: 12 Yards: 129 PFF receiving grade 89.5 Targets 16 Receptions 12 Receiving yards 129 Yards per reception 10.8 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 8 Drops 1 Drop rate 7.7% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 2 Contested catch rate 66.7% Yards after catch 79 YAC per reception 6.6 Catch rate 75.0% Avg depth of target 4.3 Avoided tackles 3 QB rating when targeted 98.2 Yards per route run 3.69 Longest reception 31 Outside Right — 0-9 yards Targets: 4 Receptions: 2 Yards: 25 PFF receiving grade 68.4 Targets 4 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 25 Yards per reception 12.5 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 1 Drop rate 33.3% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 7 YAC per reception 3.5 Catch rate 50.0% Avg depth of target 7.5 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 69.8 Yards per route run 2.27 Longest reception 16 Outside Left — Behind LOS Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 7 PFF receiving grade 60.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 7 Yards per reception 7.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 9 YAC per reception 9.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -2.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 95.8 Yards per route run 3.50 Longest reception 7 Between Numbers — Behind LOS Targets: 11 Receptions: 10 Yards: 78 PFF receiving grade 75.4 Targets 11 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 78 Yards per reception 7.8 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 1 Drop rate 9.1% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 102 YAC per reception 10.2 Catch rate 90.9% Avg depth of target -2.5 Avoided tackles 3 QB rating when targeted 96.2 Yards per route run 3.12 Longest reception 39 Outside Right — Behind LOS Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats 2025 2024 2023 Overall grade 72.8 71.1 55.2 Snaps 164 385 95 Slot snaps 154 362 95 Receptions 33 61 12 Receptions / Targets 33/49 61/88 12/17 Yards per rec 12.1 14.3 4.9 Touchdowns 0 5 0

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)

Red-zone performance (2023-25)

Season stats Value Rank Red-zone receiving grade 73.5 62 Red-zone target rate 28.6% T-55 Red-zone snaps 70 T-119 Red-zone targets 20 T-53 Red-zone receptions 15 T-33 Red-zone completion rate 75.0% T-114 Red-zone yards 145 T-114 Red-zone touchdowns 0 T-39 Red-zone first downs and touchdowns 8 T-37 Red-zone first down/touchdown rate 53.3% T-207 Red-zone drops 0 T-1 Red-zone drop rate 0.0% T-1 Red-zone contested catch rate 0.0% T-228 Red-zone wide receiver rating 94.8 T-167

Production profile (2023-25)

Performance in contested situations (2023-25)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics.

Route Tree (2023-25) Go Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post WR Ball × Screen PFF receiving grade 76.3 Targets 28 Receptions 27 Receiving yards 186 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 94.3 × Flat PFF receiving grade 65.2 Targets 10 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 37 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 75.8 × Slant PFF receiving grade 93.0 Targets 11 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 172 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 149.1 × Cross PFF receiving grade 83.1 Targets 22 Receptions 15 Receiving yards 283 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 111.0 × Out PFF receiving grade 74.5 Targets 13 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 114 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 122.0 × In PFF receiving grade 51.3 Targets 5 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 14 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Hitch PFF receiving grade 60.7 Targets 16 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 107 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 56.0 × Corner PFF receiving grade 58.5 Targets 5 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 21 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 44.6 × Go PFF receiving grade 53.7 Targets 6 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 46 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 59.0 × Seam Route PFF receiving grade 90.8 Targets 11 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 206 Touchdowns 3 WR rating 154.4 × Post-Corner Route PFF receiving grade 86.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 20 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 118.8 × Whip Route (Breaking Out) PFF receiving grade 74.2 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 39 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 118.8 × Jet PFF receiving grade 67.5 Targets 6 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 25 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 84.0 × Shovel PFF receiving grade 61.3 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 8 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 83.3 × Ghost PFF receiving grade 60.8 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards -3 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 79.2 × Slot Wheel PFF receiving grade 54.4 Targets 4 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 16 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 4.2 × Scramble Adjustment PFF receiving grade 53.8 Targets 9 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 36 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 6.9 × Backfield Flare PFF receiving grade 53.0 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 4 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 83.3 Select a route… Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Hitch Corner Go Seam Route Post-Corner Route Whip Route (Breaking Out) Jet Shovel Ghost Slot Wheel Scramble Adjustment Backfield Flare × Screen Targets: 28 Receptions: 27 Yards: 186 PFF receiving grade 76.3 Targets 28 Receptions 27 Receiving yards 186 Yards per reception 6.9 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 6 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 268 YAC per reception 9.9 Avg depth of target -3.0 Yards per route run 3.88 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 10 WR rating 94.3 Flat Targets: 10 Receptions: 7 Yards: 37 PFF receiving grade 65.2 Targets 10 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 37 Yards per reception 5.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 39 YAC per reception 5.6 Avg depth of target -0.1 Yards per route run 1.76 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 75.8 Slant Targets: 11 Receptions: 9 Yards: 172 PFF receiving grade 93.0 Targets 11 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 172 Yards per reception 19.1 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 8 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 110 YAC per reception 12.2 Avg depth of target 6.6 Yards per route run 11.47 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 5 WR rating 149.1 Cross Targets: 22 Receptions: 15 Yards: 283 PFF receiving grade 83.1 Targets 22 Receptions 15 Receiving yards 283 Yards per reception 18.9 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 11 Drops 1 Contested targets 5 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 106 YAC per reception 7.1 Avg depth of target 13.6 Yards per route run 4.96 Explosive plays 8 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 111.0 Out Targets: 13 Receptions: 9 Yards: 114 PFF receiving grade 74.5 Targets 13 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 114 Yards per reception 12.7 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 8 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 31 YAC per reception 3.4 Avg depth of target 10.3 Yards per route run 2.48 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 122.0 In Targets: 5 Receptions: 1 Yards: 14 PFF receiving grade 51.3 Targets 5 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 14 Yards per reception 14.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 1 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 1.0 Avg depth of target 12.4 Yards per route run 0.47 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Hitch Targets: 16 Receptions: 10 Yards: 107 PFF receiving grade 60.7 Targets 16 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 107 Yards per reception 10.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 6 Drops 1 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 40 YAC per reception 4.0 Avg depth of target 6.9 Yards per route run 1.10 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 6 WR rating 56.0 Corner Targets: 5 Receptions: 1 Yards: 21 PFF receiving grade 58.5 Targets 5 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 21 Yards per reception 21.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 2.0 Avg depth of target 18.0 Yards per route run 2.63 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 44.6 Go Targets: 6 Receptions: 1 Yards: 46 PFF receiving grade 53.7 Targets 6 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 46 Yards per reception 46.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 1 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 10 YAC per reception 10.0 Avg depth of target 30.0 Yards per route run 1.53 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 59.0 Seam Route Targets: 11 Receptions: 8 Yards: 206 PFF receiving grade 90.8 Targets 11 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 206 Yards per reception 25.8 Receiving touchdowns 3 First downs 7 Drops 1 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 35 YAC per reception 4.4 Avg depth of target 20.2 Yards per route run 10.30 Explosive plays 8 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 154.4 Post-Corner Route Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 20 PFF receiving grade 86.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 20 Yards per reception 20.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 20.0 Yards per route run 20.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 118.8 Whip Route (Breaking Out) Targets: 3 Receptions: 3 Yards: 39 PFF receiving grade 74.2 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 39 Yards per reception 13.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 31 YAC per reception 10.3 Avg depth of target 2.7 Yards per route run 3.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 118.8 Jet Targets: 6 Receptions: 6 Yards: 25 PFF receiving grade 67.5 Targets 6 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 25 Yards per reception 4.2 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 48 YAC per reception 8.0 Avg depth of target -3.8 Yards per route run 3.57 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 84.0 Shovel Targets: 2 Receptions: 2 Yards: 8 PFF receiving grade 61.3 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 8 Yards per reception 4.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 16 YAC per reception 8.0 Avg depth of target -4.0 Yards per route run 4.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 83.3 Ghost Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: -3 PFF receiving grade 60.8 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards -3 Yards per reception -3.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 1.0 Avg depth of target -4.0 Yards per route run -3.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Slot Wheel Targets: 4 Receptions: 1 Yards: 16 PFF receiving grade 54.4 Targets 4 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 16 Yards per reception 16.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 1 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 7 YAC per reception 7.0 Avg depth of target 16.5 Yards per route run 1.23 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 4.2 Scramble Adjustment Targets: 9 Receptions: 3 Yards: 36 PFF receiving grade 53.8 Targets 9 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 36 Yards per reception 12.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 2 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 0.3 Avg depth of target 16.3 Yards per route run 1.06 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 6.9 Backfield Flare Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 4 PFF receiving grade 53.0 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 4 Yards per reception 4.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 11 YAC per reception 11.0 Avg depth of target -7.0 Yards per route run 0.17 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 83.3

Player Comp: Malik Washington