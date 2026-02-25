PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Demond Claiborne NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Claiborne is a former four-star recruit from Aylett, Virginia. In addition to football, he was a state title winner and runner-up in the 100-meter (10.61) and 200-meter dashes. At roughly 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, Claiborne can cover ground quickly when he finds daylight. If he reaches the sideline with momentum, he has true home-run speed.

Because of Wake Forest’s extended mesh in its RPO-heavy offense, it can be difficult to fully evaluate his vision in traditional man- and gap-scheme run concepts. Claiborne is an agile athlete who can make sudden cuts to force missed tackles and run functional routes out of the backfield. At times, however, he walks the line between patience and hesitancy in his tempo, though that improved in 2025. He is not a consistent yards-after-contact runner when squared up by defenders, making space and angles critical to his success.

Claiborne also shows solid upside as a receiver and pass protector on third downs, though his lack of size can limit his reliability in pass protection.

Player Traits Vision 6/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 6/10 Big-play speed 9/10 Balance, play through contact 4/10 Mentality, fight, effort 8/10 Change of direction, flexibility 9/10 Elusiveness, footwork 8/10 Receiving 7/10 Tackle-breaking ability 4/10 Pass protection 6/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Demond Claiborne For Yourself

Player Traits Vision: 6/10

6/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience: 6/10

6/10 Big-play speed: 9/10

9/10 Balance, play through contact: 4/10

4/10 Mentality, fight, effort: 8/10

8/10 Change of direction, flexibility: 9/10

9/10 Elusiveness, footwork: 8/10

8/10 Receiving: 7/10

7/10 Tackle-breaking ability: 4/10

4/10 Pass protection: 6/10

Strengths