Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Demond Claiborne NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By Trevor Sikkema

Scouting report

Claiborne is a former four-star recruit from Aylett, Virginia. In addition to football, he was a state title winner and runner-up in the 100-meter (10.61) and 200-meter dashes. At roughly 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, Claiborne can cover ground quickly when he finds daylight. If he reaches the sideline with momentum, he has true home-run speed.

Because of Wake Forest’s extended mesh in its RPO-heavy offense, it can be difficult to fully evaluate his vision in traditional man- and gap-scheme run concepts. Claiborne is an agile athlete who can make sudden cuts to force missed tackles and run functional routes out of the backfield. At times, however, he walks the line between patience and hesitancy in his tempo, though that improved in 2025. He is not a consistent yards-after-contact runner when squared up by defenders, making space and angles critical to his success.

Claiborne also shows solid upside as a receiver and pass protector on third downs, though his lack of size can limit his reliability in pass protection.

Player Traits

Vision
6/10
Spacial awareness, IQ, patience
6/10
Big-play speed
9/10
Balance, play through contact
4/10
Mentality, fight, effort
8/10
Change of direction, flexibility
9/10
Elusiveness, footwork
8/10
Receiving
7/10
Tackle-breaking ability
4/10
Pass protection
6/10
Start Mock Draft Scout Demond Claiborne For Yourself

Player Traits

  • Vision: 6/10
  • Spacial awareness, IQ, patience: 6/10
  • Big-play speed: 9/10
  • Balance, play through contact: 4/10
  • Mentality, fight, effort: 8/10
  • Change of direction, flexibility: 9/10
  • Elusiveness, footwork: 8/10
  • Receiving: 7/10
  • Tackle-breaking ability: 4/10
  • Pass protection: 6/10

Strengths

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.