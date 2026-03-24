PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Carnell Tate NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Tate is a talented former five-star wide receiver from Chicago, Illinois, who finished his high school career at IMG Academy before committing to Ohio State. He has a slender build with a long frame and a correspondingly large catch radius.

He consistently maximizes that length, attacking the ball in the air and producing strong catch rates both in contested situations and on routine targets. Tate primarily aligned as an “X” or “Z” receiver in Ohio State’s offense, in part due to his reliable technique and consistent effort as a blocker, evidenced by zero penalties across his career.

He displays a high level of football IQ as a route runner, winning with detail and precision. That shows up in 90th-percentile separation metrics both overall and against single coverage.

To reach his full potential, Tate would benefit from adding strength at the next level, as he currently does not rely heavily on top-end athleticism to win.

Player Traits Route Running 9/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 8/10 Release, footwork 9/10 Hands 10/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 6/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 7/10 Run after the catch/contact 4/10 Play strength, blocking 9/10 Competitive toughness 9/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Carnell Tate For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 9/10

9/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 8/10

8/10 Release, footwork: 9/10

9/10 Hands: 10/10

10/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 6/10

6/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 7/10

7/10 Run after the catch/contact: 4/10

4/10 Play strength, blocking: 9/10

9/10 Competitive toughness: 9/10

Strengths