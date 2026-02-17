Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Fernando Mendoza NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By Trevor Sikkema

Scouting report

Mendoza, the grandson of Cuban immigrants, is a former three-star quarterback from Miami, Florida. A multi-sport athlete who also played tennis, he emerged as a natural leader early in his career, serving as a team captain from his sophomore through senior seasons. Mendoza was originally committed to Yale before flipping his commitment to Cal, where he redshirted before starting eight games in 2023 and 11 more in 2024.

He transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2025 season and delivered one of the most remarkable campaigns in college football history, leading the Hoosiers to an undefeated national championship while capturing the Heisman Trophy as the program’s starting quarterback.

At 6-foot-4½, Mendoza has adequate size for the NFL with a longer, slender frame and extended arm length. Despite that build, his throwing mechanics are clean and repeatable, producing a quick, snappy release. He generates strong velocity on short and intermediate throws, particularly outside the numbers, where he does his best work.

Mendoza is the best back-shoulder thrower in the class, consistently winning with pre-snap recognition, coverage and leverage identification, precise timing and elite ball placement. His plus-accuracy throw rate led all draft-eligible quarterbacks. He was also highly effective under pressure and in third-and-long situations.

Indiana’s offense limited his opportunities throwing over the intermediate middle of the field, and he has relatively few snaps under center, both of which will be areas of evaluation at the next level. And while Mendoza is not a true dual-threat quarterback, he has enough functional mobility to operate RPO concepts efficiently and pick up first downs with his legs when needed.

Player Traits

Decision-making & ball security
8/10
Poise & out-of-structure IQ
8/10
Accuracy from a clean pocket
8/10
Out-of-structure accuracy & touch
8/10
Velocity
8/10
Distance
8/10
Progressions
9/10
Poket management
7/10
Field mobility
6/10
Mechanics
8/10
Start Mock Draft Scout Fernando Mendoza For Yourself

Player Traits

  • Decision-making & ball security: 8/10
  • Poise & out-of-structure IQ: 8/10
  • Accuracy from a clean pocket: 8/10
  • Out-of-structure accuracy & touch: 8/10
  • Velocity: 8/10
  • Distance: 8/10
  • Progressions: 9/10
  • Poket management: 7/10
  • Field mobility: 6/10
  • Mechanics: 8/10

Strengths

  • Adequate NFL frame (height and weight)
  • Good velocity on short and intermediate passes
  • The best back-shoulder passer in the class (NFL-caliber), with elite timing and placement.
  • Has some natural touch for sideline passes with extra air
  • Knows how to be patient with progressions
  • Has some excellent ball placement. He boasts the highest “perfect” accuracy percentage in the class at 36.7%.
  • Overall, he is an intelligent player. He avoids negatives, reads coverages and leverage, and he plays calmly under pressure
  • Good enough of an athlete to run some RPOs with effectiveness
  • Long arms, but he still has a snappy throwing motion

Weaknesses

  • He has a good arm but not a great arm. He can get in trouble if he's throwing fade-away passes or is late on reads
  • Sack rate is on the higher side, but much improved in 2025
  • He took just two total snaps under center in 2025

Grades by Facet

Stable metrics

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics. The most stable facets of quarterback play are those with the biggest sample sizes, even though they intuitively seem “easier.” Unstable metrics are more volatile when it comes to projecting quarterback play, as results tend to vary from year to year.

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 168 FBS qualifiers)

Season Stats Value CFB Avg. Rank
Adjusted completion %79.0%72.7%Tied 8th
Big-time throw %5.7%4.3%Tied 29th
Turnover-worthy play %2.6%3.5%Tied 37th
Pressure to sack %18.9%16.9%Tied 103rd
Average time to throw2.673.17Tied 53rd
Air yards %60.6%51.3%Tied 29th

Three-year Grades

Grading profile

Each point on this scatterplot represents a quarterback, charted using PFF’s play-by-play grading scale. Every throw is graded from -2.0 to +2.0 in 0.5 increments, allowing us to capture both the frequency and quality of a quarterback’s decision-making. The X-axis shows a quarterback’s negatively graded throw rate, while the Y-axis shows their positively graded throw rate. Quarterbacks in the top-left portion of the chart pair high-end positive outcomes with fewer mistakes — the most efficient and sustainable profile — while movement toward the bottom-right reflects a growing imbalance between mistakes and impact plays.

Big-time throws are defined as passes graded +1.0 or better, while turnover-worthy plays are throws graded -1.0 or worse. Quarterbacks in the top-left quadrant pair a below-average turnover-worthy play rate with an above-average big-time throw rate — the ideal blend of aggressiveness and control. The top-right quadrant features passers with above-average rates in both categories, representing a gunslinger profile in which explosive plays carry greater risk. The bottom-left quadrant comprises more conservative quarterbacks, with below-average rates of both big-time throws and turnover-worthy plays. The bottom-right quadrant highlights the least desirable profile: quarterbacks who combine an above-average turnover-worthy play rate with a below-average big-time throw rate, where risk consistently outweighs reward.

This bar chart shows the distribution of quarterback grades on PFF’s -2.0 to +2.0 play-by-play scale, illustrating how often each quarterback produces throws at each grading threshold. You can read more about the details of our grading system by clicking here.

Fernando Mendoza: Accuracy Rates (2025)
Average across 168 qualifying QBs shown as yellow tick.
Accuracy plus %
19.4% → AVG 12.2%
Accurate %
70.6% → AVG 57.9%
Catchable but inacurrate %
14.7% → AVG 19.7%
Uncatchable %
14.7% → AVG 22.4%
Other%
11.5% → AVG 11.4%
Average depth of target
9.8 → AVG 9.1

Player Comp: Matt Ryan

Bottom line

Mendoza doesn't have rare physical gifts, but his football IQ, football character and ball placement are top-class, making him worthy of a first-round selection as an early-impact projection and potential franchise quarterback.

23 min read
Quick Read
Mendoza doesn't have rare physical gifts, but his football IQ, football character and ball placement are top-class, making him worthy of a first-round selection as an early-impa…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Fernando Mendoza NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
36 min read
Quick Read
Simpson has intriguing NFL traits both as a passer and as an athlete, flashing high-level throws against zone coverage and posting a strong success rate attacking the middle of…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Ty Simpson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
24 min read
Quick Read
Klubnik brings high football character and a pretty passing style as a touch passer, but there’s a good chance he lacks the physical traits or arm talent to be a long-term start…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Cade Klubnik NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
20 min read
Quick Read
Nussmeier brings NFL bloodlines and a polished, foundational approach to the position, traits that fuel his confidence as a vertical pocket passer. However, his average arm stre…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Garrett Nussmeier NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
22 min read
Quick Read
Altmyer’s physical limitations lower his ceiling in the pros, but due to his high football IQ and how calm he is as a pocket passer with good feel, timing and touch, he presents…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Luke Altmyer NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
16 min read
Quick Read
Allar has the arm talent to play in any offense in the NFL, but he was gun-shy and too inaccurate in 2025. He's a developmental toolsy prospect who needs some time to refine his…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Drew Allar NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
26 min read
Quick Read
Beck enters the NFL with a ton of playing experience, clean fundamentals and a good game manager’s mindset. However, his arm talent took a big hit in 2025 after his UCL surgery…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Carson Beck NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
27 min read
Quick Read
Robertson has NFL-caliber tools (arm strength and overall size), but his inconsistent fundamentals lead to too many inconsistent results and negative plays in his current state….
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Sawyer Robertson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
8 min read
Quick Read
In a world where people like to force “the next Taysom Hill” each draft season, Payton actually has the ingredients to potentially be worthy of that comparison. He is a well-abo…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Cole Payton NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
23 min read
Quick Read
Pavia will be any team’s fan favorite the moment he is drafted. He is the ultimate underdog and competitor, but his lack of physical abilities will likely not yield much of a ch…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Diego Pavia NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
22 min read
Quick Read
Green is a well-built, athletically gifted prospect whose inconsistent passing will likely hold him back from a shot at a starter role (and maybe even a backup) in the pros. How…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Taylen Green NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
Mock Draft Simulator
Try the tool
Mock Draft Simulator
Make picks, trade up, and run your own draft in minutes.
Big Board Builder
Build your board
Big Board Builder
Create custom rankings with Scouting Mode at the core.
More Coverage
Mock Draft Simulator
Be the GM for any team in the 2026 NFL Draft with a fully immersive simulation that lets you trade picks and players for a realistic, in-depth draft experience.
2026 NFL Draft Big Board
Trevor Sikkema’s personal rankings, complete with three-year player grades, position rankings and in-depth scouting reports for the top prospects in the class.
Big Board Builder
Create your own customized draft rankings, with Scouting Mode at its core — a fully customizable grading system that puts the entire evaluation process in your hands.
NCAA Premium Stats
Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.
Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.