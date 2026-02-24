Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Jonah Coleman NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By Trevor Sikkema

Scouting report

Coleman, a former three-star back from Stockton, Calif., has an NFL build and fantastic career efficiency scores as both a rusher and receiver. His 225-plus-pound frame allows him to run behind his pads with good power and balance for yards after contact, but he also has surprisingly quick footwork and decent lateral movement skills.

At just 5-foot-9, his stride length is shorter and limits his overall top gear and breakaway speed, but that stockier build also aids his contact balance. He’s also a good pass catcher and pass protector. The biggest knock on him will be his speed, as both his top speed and acceleration appear to be well below NFL averages.

However, his elite zone-rushing grade over the past two years shows that once he builds momentum, his speed is good enough to find rushing lanes. He is also strong as an ox, evidenced by one career fumble on 672 career touches.

Player Traits

Vision
7/10
Spacial awareness, IQ, patience
7/10
Big-play speed
5/10
Balance, play through contact
9/10
Mentality, fight, effort
8/10
Change of direction, flexibility
6/10
Elusiveness, footwork
8/10
Receiving
8/10
Tackle-breaking ability
9/10
Pass protection
9/10
Strengths

