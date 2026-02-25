PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Kaytron Allen NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Allen, nicknamed “Fatman,” is a former four-star recruit from Norfolk, Virginia, who has been one half of Penn State’s productive backfield alongside Nick Singleton for the past three seasons. At 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, running behind his pads defines his game. If you evaluate him as a power back, there is plenty to like.

Allen consistently falls forward and fights for extra yards after contact. He converts speed to power effectively and has the leg drive to handle short-yardage situations and run through arm tackles at the line of scrimmage. However, once he reaches the open field, he lacks true breakaway speed, which limits his effectiveness in outside-zone concepts.

He has the build of an NFL running back but may not project as a true lead option unless he becomes more elusive and adds more value on third downs, both as a receiver and in pass protection.

Player Traits Vision 7/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 7/10 Big-play speed 4/10 Balance, play through contact 8/10 Mentality, fight, effort 9/10 Change of direction, flexibility 5/10 Elusiveness, footwork 7/10 Receiving 4/10 Tackle-breaking ability 8/10 Pass protection 8/10

