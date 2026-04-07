PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Eric Rivers NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Rivers' build may limit his appeal, but there are flashes where he looks uncoverable. He offers depth potential with added value as a returner.

Player Traits Route running 5/10 Vertical ability, long speed 9/10 Release, footwork 4/10 Hands 5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 10/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 9/10 Run after the catch/contact 6/10 Play strength, blocking 2/10 Competitive toughness 8/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Eric Rivers For Yourself

Player Traits Route running: 5/10

5/10 Vertical ability, long speed: 9/10

9/10 Release, footwork: 4/10

4/10 Hands: 5/10

5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 10/10

10/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 9/10

9/10 Run after the catch/contact: 6/10

6/10 Play strength, blocking: 2/10

2/10 Competitive toughness: 8/10

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)

Season stats Value Rank Drops 3 T-207 Drop rate 6.3 T-200 YAC / reception 5.3 T-177 Avg depth of target 12.9 T-137 Deep catches 7 T-79 Deep yards 295 T-55 Screen catches 7 T-181 Screen yards 32 T-212 Contested catches 3 T-297

Target rate by situation (2025)

Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)

Coverage look Separation rate Class avg. All routes 40.41% 32.95% Zone single 52.94% 44.76% Zone 41.94% 32.52% Man single 46.81% 38.46% Zone double 7.14% 18.35% Man single with help – 19.60% Zone single with help 100.00% 27.14% Zone with help 0.00% 36.04%

Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025) Man vs. Zone Man Zone Coverage Looks Bracket Cover-0 Cover-1 Cover-2 Cover-3 Cover-3 Cloud Cover-3 Double Cloud Cover-3 Seam Cover-6 Quarters Red Zone Unknown Cover 2-Man Prevent Miscellaneous × Man Targets: 17 Receptions: 11 Yards: 140 PFF receiving grade 63.8 Targets 17 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 140 Yards per reception 12.7 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 9 Drops 3 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 33 YAC per reception 3.0 Avg depth of target 11.8 Yards per route run 2.03 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 129.5 Zone Targets: 45 Receptions: 33 Yards: 443 PFF receiving grade 74.4 Targets 45 Receptions 33 Receiving yards 443 Yards per reception 13.4 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 21 Drops 0 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 179 YAC per reception 5.4 Avg depth of target 12.3 Yards per route run 2.00 Explosive plays 9 Missed tackles forced 6 WR rating 95.0 Bracket Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 66 PFF receiving grade 79.8 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 66 Yards per reception 66.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 27 YAC per reception 27.0 Avg depth of target 36.0 Yards per route run 22.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 95.8 Cover-0 Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 21 PFF receiving grade 63.0 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 21 Yards per reception 21.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 3 YAC per reception 3.0 Avg depth of target 18.0 Yards per route run 2.63 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 118.8 Cover-1 Targets: 16 Receptions: 10 Yards: 119 PFF receiving grade 63.6 Targets 16 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 119 Yards per reception 11.9 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 8 Drops 3 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 30 YAC per reception 3.0 Avg depth of target 11.4 Yards per route run 1.98 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 124.7 Cover-2 Targets: 3 Receptions: 3 Yards: 17 PFF receiving grade 58.5 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 17 Yards per reception 5.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 21 YAC per reception 7.0 Avg depth of target -1.3 Yards per route run 0.39 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 90.3 Cover-3 Targets: 21 Receptions: 16 Yards: 218 PFF receiving grade 73.7 Targets 21 Receptions 16 Receiving yards 218 Yards per reception 13.6 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 8 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 90 YAC per reception 5.6 Avg depth of target 11.4 Yards per route run 2.91 Explosive plays 6 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 108.8 Cover-3 Cloud Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 54.6 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target -6.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Cover-3 Double Cloud Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.7 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-3 Seam Targets: 6 Receptions: 4 Yards: 47 PFF receiving grade 74.0 Targets 6 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 47 Yards per reception 11.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 4 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 15 YAC per reception 3.8 Avg depth of target 9.0 Yards per route run 2.35 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 90.3 Cover-6 Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 54.1 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 40.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Quarters Targets: 13 Receptions: 10 Yards: 161 PFF receiving grade 76.3 Targets 13 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 161 Yards per reception 16.1 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 7 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 53 YAC per reception 5.3 Avg depth of target 17.9 Yards per route run 2.78 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 85.7 Red Zone Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 53.1 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 13.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Unknown Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 57.5 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover 2-Man Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.9 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Prevent Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.3 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Miscellaneous Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.7 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0

Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)

Target Depth Chart (2025) Outside Left Between Numbers Outside Right 0 receptions / 1 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 39.6 RTG 56.6 3 receptions / 8 targets 138 Yards 0 TD, 1 INT 45.8 RTG 74.8 4 receptions / 6 targets 157 Yards 1 TD, 0 INT 149.3 RTG 95.0 20+ 0 receptions / 2 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 39.6 RTG 57.8 3 receptions / 5 targets 39 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 84.6 RTG 83.5 6 receptions / 10 targets 88 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 88.8 RTG 88.0 10-19 2 receptions / 4 targets 15 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 59.4 RTG 69.2 13 receptions / 15 targets 124 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 101.1 RTG 89.9 6 receptions / 6 targets 56 Yards 1 TD, 0 INT 145.1 RTG 90.3 0-9 1 receptions / 1 targets 14 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 118.8 RTG 74.6 6 receptions / 7 targets 18 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 79.2 RTG 78.7 1 receptions / 1 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 79.2 RTG 61.3 BH LOS 90+ 80+ 70+ 60+ 50+ <50 N/A × Outside Left — 20+ yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.6 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 47.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 39.6 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — 20+ yards Targets: 8 Receptions: 3 Yards: 138 PFF receiving grade 74.8 Targets 8 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 138 Yards per reception 46.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 1 First downs 3 Drops 1 Drop rate 25.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 50.0% Yards after catch 29 YAC per reception 9.7 Catch rate 37.5% Avg depth of target 40.4 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 45.8 Yards per route run 7.67 Longest reception 68 Outside Right — 20+ yards Targets: 6 Receptions: 4 Yards: 157 PFF receiving grade 95.0 Targets 6 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 157 Yards per reception 39.3 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 First downs 4 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 42 YAC per reception 10.5 Catch rate 66.7% Avg depth of target 30.5 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 149.3 Yards per route run 10.47 Longest reception 66 Outside Left — 10-19 yards Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 57.8 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 13.5 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 39.6 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — 10-19 yards Targets: 5 Receptions: 3 Yards: 39 PFF receiving grade 83.5 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 39 Yards per reception 13.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 5 YAC per reception 1.7 Catch rate 60.0% Avg depth of target 12.2 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 84.6 Yards per route run 1.56 Longest reception 16 Outside Right — 10-19 yards Targets: 10 Receptions: 6 Yards: 88 PFF receiving grade 88.0 Targets 10 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 88 Yards per reception 14.7 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 6 Drops 1 Drop rate 14.3% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 9 YAC per reception 1.5 Catch rate 60.0% Avg depth of target 13.5 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 88.8 Yards per route run 4.00 Longest reception 21 Outside Left — 0-9 yards Targets: 4 Receptions: 2 Yards: 15 PFF receiving grade 69.2 Targets 4 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 15 Yards per reception 7.5 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 1 Drop rate 33.3% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 5 YAC per reception 2.5 Catch rate 50.0% Avg depth of target 4.8 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 59.4 Yards per route run 0.79 Longest reception 9 Between Numbers — 0-9 yards Targets: 15 Receptions: 13 Yards: 124 PFF receiving grade 89.9 Targets 15 Receptions 13 Receiving yards 124 Yards per reception 9.5 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 7 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 72 YAC per reception 5.5 Catch rate 86.7% Avg depth of target 3.5 Avoided tackles 3 QB rating when targeted 101.1 Yards per route run 1.61 Longest reception 17 Outside Right — 0-9 yards Targets: 6 Receptions: 6 Yards: 56 PFF receiving grade 90.3 Targets 6 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 56 Yards per reception 9.3 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 First downs 4 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 22 YAC per reception 3.7 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target 5.7 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 145.1 Yards per route run 3.11 Longest reception 17 Outside Left — Behind LOS Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 14 PFF receiving grade 74.6 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 14 Yards per reception 14.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 17 YAC per reception 17.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -3.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 118.8 Yards per route run 1.17 Longest reception 14 Between Numbers — Behind LOS Targets: 7 Receptions: 6 Yards: 18 PFF receiving grade 78.7 Targets 7 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 18 Yards per reception 3.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 34 YAC per reception 5.7 Catch rate 85.7% Avg depth of target -3.1 Avoided tackles 3 QB rating when targeted 79.2 Yards per route run 0.39 Longest reception 11 Outside Right — Behind LOS Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 61.3 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 4.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -4.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 79.2 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats 2025 2024 2023 Overall grade 72.7 83.6 62.5 Snaps 314 327 259 Slot snaps 89 49 58 Receptions 45 62 31 Receptions / Targets 45/66 62/97 31/45 Yards per rec 14.4 18.8 11.1 Touchdowns 2 12 2

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)

Red-zone performance (2023-25)

Season stats Value Rank Red-zone receiving grade 72.1 T-80 Red-zone target rate 21.5% 189 Red-zone snaps 79 T-71 Red-zone targets 17 T-76 Red-zone receptions 14 T-38 Red-zone completion rate 82.3% T-79 Red-zone yards 243 23 Red-zone touchdowns 0 T-39 Red-zone first downs and touchdowns 8 T-37 Red-zone first down/touchdown rate 57.1% T-180 Red-zone drops 0 T-1 Red-zone drop rate 0.0% T-1 Red-zone contested catch rate 0.0% T-228 Red-zone wide receiver rating 118.8 T-24

Production profile (2023-25)

Performance in contested situations (2023-25)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics.

Route Tree (2023-25) Go Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post WR Ball × Screen PFF receiving grade 64.5 Targets 16 Receptions 14 Receiving yards 60 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 82.3 × Flat PFF receiving grade 62.4 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 13 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 117.7 × Slant PFF receiving grade 55.8 Targets 17 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 133 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 64.1 × Cross PFF receiving grade 89.1 Targets 27 Receptions 19 Receiving yards 285 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 114.0 × Out PFF receiving grade 78.3 Targets 14 Receptions 12 Receiving yards 138 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 131.5 × In PFF receiving grade 81.8 Targets 12 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 121 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 106.6 × Comeback PFF receiving grade 59.4 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 10 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 43.8 × Hitch PFF receiving grade 80.8 Targets 48 Receptions 39 Receiving yards 388 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 91.7 × Corner PFF receiving grade 63.2 Targets 7 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 48 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 55.7 × Post PFF receiving grade 89.8 Targets 14 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 307 Touchdowns 4 WR rating 135.4 × Go PFF receiving grade 86.7 Targets 21 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 398 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 121.6 × Hitch/Stop & Go PFF receiving grade 88.9 Targets 6 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 127 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 135.4 × Whip Route (Breaking Out) PFF receiving grade 73.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 5 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 127.1 × Slant & Go PFF receiving grade 73.1 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 19 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 56.3 × Throwback Route PFF receiving grade 72.1 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 32 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 158.3 × Scramble Adjustment PFF receiving grade 70.3 Targets 10 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 78 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 101.3 × Ghost PFF receiving grade 56.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 79.2 × Slot Wheel PFF receiving grade 56.1 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Slide PFF receiving grade 52.1 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards -4 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 79.2 × Block Run Through PFF receiving grade 45.7 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 Select a route… Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post Go Hitch/Stop & Go Whip Route (Breaking Out) Slant & Go Throwback Route Scramble Adjustment Ghost Slot Wheel Slide Block Run Through × Screen Targets: 16 Receptions: 14 Yards: 60 PFF receiving grade 64.5 Targets 16 Receptions 14 Receiving yards 60 Yards per reception 4.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 93 YAC per reception 6.6 Avg depth of target -2.6 Yards per route run 0.92 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 5 WR rating 82.3 Flat Targets: 4 Receptions: 3 Yards: 13 PFF receiving grade 62.4 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 13 Yards per reception 4.3 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 16 YAC per reception 5.3 Avg depth of target 0.3 Yards per route run 0.52 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 117.7 Slant Targets: 17 Receptions: 11 Yards: 133 PFF receiving grade 55.8 Targets 17 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 133 Yards per reception 12.1 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 6 Drops 5 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 72 YAC per reception 6.5 Avg depth of target 5.4 Yards per route run 2.56 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 64.1 Cross Targets: 27 Receptions: 19 Yards: 285 PFF receiving grade 89.1 Targets 27 Receptions 19 Receiving yards 285 Yards per reception 15.0 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 16 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 173 YAC per reception 9.1 Avg depth of target 10.0 Yards per route run 3.90 Explosive plays 9 Missed tackles forced 7 WR rating 114.0 Out Targets: 14 Receptions: 12 Yards: 138 PFF receiving grade 78.3 Targets 14 Receptions 12 Receiving yards 138 Yards per reception 11.5 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 9 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 35 YAC per reception 2.9 Avg depth of target 9.4 Yards per route run 2.82 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 131.5 In Targets: 12 Receptions: 9 Yards: 121 PFF receiving grade 81.8 Targets 12 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 121 Yards per reception 13.4 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 8 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 17 YAC per reception 1.9 Avg depth of target 12.1 Yards per route run 3.46 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 106.6 Comeback Targets: 3 Receptions: 1 Yards: 10 PFF receiving grade 59.4 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 10 Yards per reception 10.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 1 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch -1 YAC per reception -1.0 Avg depth of target 11.0 Yards per route run 3.33 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 43.8 Hitch Targets: 48 Receptions: 39 Yards: 388 PFF receiving grade 80.8 Targets 48 Receptions 39 Receiving yards 388 Yards per reception 9.9 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 21 Drops 1 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 124 YAC per reception 3.2 Avg depth of target 7.1 Yards per route run 2.96 Explosive plays 9 Missed tackles forced 9 WR rating 91.7 Corner Targets: 7 Receptions: 2 Yards: 48 PFF receiving grade 63.2 Targets 7 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 48 Yards per reception 24.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 5 YAC per reception 2.5 Avg depth of target 22.7 Yards per route run 2.29 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 55.7 Post Targets: 14 Receptions: 7 Yards: 307 PFF receiving grade 89.8 Targets 14 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 307 Yards per reception 43.9 Receiving touchdowns 4 First downs 7 Drops 2 Contested targets 5 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 85 YAC per reception 12.1 Avg depth of target 37.8 Yards per route run 11.37 Explosive plays 6 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 135.4 Go Targets: 21 Receptions: 9 Yards: 398 PFF receiving grade 86.7 Targets 21 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 398 Yards per reception 44.2 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 9 Drops 2 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 102 YAC per reception 11.3 Avg depth of target 31.1 Yards per route run 8.65 Explosive plays 9 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 121.6 Hitch/Stop & Go Targets: 6 Receptions: 3 Yards: 127 PFF receiving grade 88.9 Targets 6 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 127 Yards per reception 42.3 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 29 YAC per reception 9.7 Avg depth of target 31.0 Yards per route run 11.55 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 135.4 Whip Route (Breaking Out) Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 5 PFF receiving grade 73.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 5 Yards per reception 5.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 1.0 Avg depth of target 4.0 Yards per route run 5.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 127.1 Slant & Go Targets: 3 Receptions: 1 Yards: 19 PFF receiving grade 73.1 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 19 Yards per reception 19.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 29.0 Yards per route run 6.33 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 56.3 Throwback Route Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 32 PFF receiving grade 72.1 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 32 Yards per reception 32.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 5 YAC per reception 5.0 Avg depth of target 27.0 Yards per route run 16.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 158.3 Scramble Adjustment Targets: 10 Receptions: 4 Yards: 78 PFF receiving grade 70.3 Targets 10 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 78 Yards per reception 19.5 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 38 YAC per reception 9.5 Avg depth of target 13.3 Yards per route run 2.69 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 101.3 Ghost Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 5 YAC per reception 5.0 Avg depth of target -5.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Slot Wheel Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.1 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 25.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Slide Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: -4 PFF receiving grade 52.1 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards -4 Yards per reception -4.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target -4.0 Yards per route run -0.17 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Block Run Through Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 45.7 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 14.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6

Player Comp: KaVontae Turpin