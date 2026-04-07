PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Eric Rivers NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Rivers' build may limit his appeal, but there are flashes where he looks uncoverable. He offers depth potential with added value as a returner.
Player Traits
- Route running: 5/10
- Vertical ability, long speed: 9/10
- Release, footwork: 4/10
- Hands: 5/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 10/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 9/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 6/10
- Play strength, blocking: 2/10
- Competitive toughness: 8/10
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Drops
|3
|T-207
|Drop rate
|6.3
|T-200
|YAC / reception
|5.3
|T-177
|Avg depth of target
|12.9
|T-137
|Deep catches
|7
|T-79
|Deep yards
|295
|T-55
|Screen catches
|7
|T-181
|Screen yards
|32
|T-212
|Contested catches
|3
|T-297
Target rate by situation (2025)
Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)
|Coverage look
|Separation rate
|Class avg.
|All routes
|40.41%
|32.95%
|Zone single
|52.94%
|44.76%
|Zone
|41.94%
|32.52%
|Man single
|46.81%
|38.46%
|Zone double
|7.14%
|18.35%
|Man single with help
|–
|19.60%
|Zone single with help
|100.00%
|27.14%
|Zone with help
|0.00%
|36.04%
Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)
Man vs. Zone
Coverage Looks
ManTargets: 17Receptions: 11Yards: 140
PFF receiving grade63.8
Targets17
Receptions11
Receiving yards140
Yards per reception12.7
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs9
Drops3
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch33
YAC per reception3.0
Avg depth of target11.8
Yards per route run2.03
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating129.5
ZoneTargets: 45Receptions: 33Yards: 443
PFF receiving grade74.4
Targets45
Receptions33
Receiving yards443
Yards per reception13.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs21
Drops0
Contested targets4
Contested catches2
Yards after catch179
YAC per reception5.4
Avg depth of target12.3
Yards per route run2.00
Explosive plays9
Missed tackles forced6
WR rating95.0
BracketTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 66
PFF receiving grade79.8
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards66
Yards per reception66.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch27
YAC per reception27.0
Avg depth of target36.0
Yards per route run22.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating95.8
Cover-0Targets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 21
PFF receiving grade63.0
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards21
Yards per reception21.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch3
YAC per reception3.0
Avg depth of target18.0
Yards per route run2.63
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Cover-1Targets: 16Receptions: 10Yards: 119
PFF receiving grade63.6
Targets16
Receptions10
Receiving yards119
Yards per reception11.9
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs8
Drops3
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch30
YAC per reception3.0
Avg depth of target11.4
Yards per route run1.98
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating124.7
Cover-2Targets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 17
PFF receiving grade58.5
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards17
Yards per reception5.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch21
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target-1.3
Yards per route run0.39
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating90.3
Cover-3Targets: 21Receptions: 16Yards: 218
PFF receiving grade73.7
Targets21
Receptions16
Receiving yards218
Yards per reception13.6
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs8
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch90
YAC per reception5.6
Avg depth of target11.4
Yards per route run2.91
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating108.8
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade54.6
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target-6.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Cover-3 Double CloudTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.7
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 6Receptions: 4Yards: 47
PFF receiving grade74.0
Targets6
Receptions4
Receiving yards47
Yards per reception11.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs4
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch15
YAC per reception3.8
Avg depth of target9.0
Yards per route run2.35
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating90.3
Cover-6Targets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade54.1
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target40.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
QuartersTargets: 13Receptions: 10Yards: 161
PFF receiving grade76.3
Targets13
Receptions10
Receiving yards161
Yards per reception16.1
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs7
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches2
Yards after catch53
YAC per reception5.3
Avg depth of target17.9
Yards per route run2.78
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating85.7
Red ZoneTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade53.1
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target13.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
UnknownTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.5
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover 2-ManTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.9
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
PreventTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.3
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
MiscellaneousTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.7
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)
Target Depth Chart (2025)
Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
90+80+70+60+50+<50N/A
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.6
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target47.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 8Receptions: 3Yards: 138
PFF receiving grade74.8
Targets8
Receptions3
Receiving yards138
Yards per reception46.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions1
First downs3
Drops1
Drop rate25.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate50.0%
Yards after catch29
YAC per reception9.7
Catch rate37.5%
Avg depth of target40.4
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted45.8
Yards per route run7.67
Longest reception68
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 6Receptions: 4Yards: 157
PFF receiving grade95.0
Targets6
Receptions4
Receiving yards157
Yards per reception39.3
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs4
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch42
YAC per reception10.5
Catch rate66.7%
Avg depth of target30.5
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted149.3
Yards per route run10.47
Longest reception66
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.8
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target13.5
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 39
PFF receiving grade83.5
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards39
Yards per reception13.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception1.7
Catch rate60.0%
Avg depth of target12.2
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted84.6
Yards per route run1.56
Longest reception16
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 10Receptions: 6Yards: 88
PFF receiving grade88.0
Targets10
Receptions6
Receiving yards88
Yards per reception14.7
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs6
Drops1
Drop rate14.3%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch9
YAC per reception1.5
Catch rate60.0%
Avg depth of target13.5
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted88.8
Yards per route run4.00
Longest reception21
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 4Receptions: 2Yards: 15
PFF receiving grade69.2
Targets4
Receptions2
Receiving yards15
Yards per reception7.5
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops1
Drop rate33.3%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception2.5
Catch rate50.0%
Avg depth of target4.8
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted59.4
Yards per route run0.79
Longest reception9
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 15Receptions: 13Yards: 124
PFF receiving grade89.9
Targets15
Receptions13
Receiving yards124
Yards per reception9.5
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs7
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch72
YAC per reception5.5
Catch rate86.7%
Avg depth of target3.5
Avoided tackles3
QB rating when targeted101.1
Yards per route run1.61
Longest reception17
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 6Receptions: 6Yards: 56
PFF receiving grade90.3
Targets6
Receptions6
Receiving yards56
Yards per reception9.3
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs4
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch22
YAC per reception3.7
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target5.7
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted145.1
Yards per route run3.11
Longest reception17
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 14
PFF receiving grade74.6
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards14
Yards per reception14.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch17
YAC per reception17.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-3.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted118.8
Yards per route run1.17
Longest reception14
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 7Receptions: 6Yards: 18
PFF receiving grade78.7
Targets7
Receptions6
Receiving yards18
Yards per reception3.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch34
YAC per reception5.7
Catch rate85.7%
Avg depth of target-3.1
Avoided tackles3
QB rating when targeted79.2
Yards per route run0.39
Longest reception11
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade61.3
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception4.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-4.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted79.2
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Box score data (2023-25)
|Season stats
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Overall grade
|72.7
|83.6
|62.5
|Snaps
|314
|327
|259
|Slot snaps
|89
|49
|58
|Receptions
|45
|62
|31
|Receptions / Targets
|45/66
|62/97
|31/45
|Yards per rec
|14.4
|18.8
|11.1
|Touchdowns
|2
|12
|2
PFF Grades (2023-25)
Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)
Red-zone performance (2023-25)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Red-zone receiving grade
|72.1
|T-80
|Red-zone target rate
|21.5%
|189
|Red-zone snaps
|79
|T-71
|Red-zone targets
|17
|T-76
|Red-zone receptions
|14
|T-38
|Red-zone completion rate
|82.3%
|T-79
|Red-zone yards
|243
|23
|Red-zone touchdowns
|0
|T-39
|Red-zone first downs and touchdowns
|8
|T-37
|Red-zone first down/touchdown rate
|57.1%
|T-180
|Red-zone drops
|0
|T-1
|Red-zone drop rate
|0.0%
|T-1
|Red-zone contested catch rate
|0.0%
|T-228
|Red-zone wide receiver rating
|118.8
|T-24
Production profile (2023-25)
Performance in contested situations (2023-25)
Stable metrics (2023-25)
Route Tree (2023-25)
Screen
PFF receiving grade64.5
Targets16
Receptions14
Receiving yards60
Touchdowns0
WR rating82.3
Flat
PFF receiving grade62.4
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards13
Touchdowns1
WR rating117.7
Slant
PFF receiving grade55.8
Targets17
Receptions11
Receiving yards133
Touchdowns0
WR rating64.1
Cross
PFF receiving grade89.1
Targets27
Receptions19
Receiving yards285
Touchdowns2
WR rating114.0
Out
PFF receiving grade78.3
Targets14
Receptions12
Receiving yards138
Touchdowns1
WR rating131.5
In
PFF receiving grade81.8
Targets12
Receptions9
Receiving yards121
Touchdowns0
WR rating106.6
Comeback
PFF receiving grade59.4
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards10
Touchdowns0
WR rating43.8
Hitch
PFF receiving grade80.8
Targets48
Receptions39
Receiving yards388
Touchdowns0
WR rating91.7
Corner
PFF receiving grade63.2
Targets7
Receptions2
Receiving yards48
Touchdowns1
WR rating55.7
Post
PFF receiving grade89.8
Targets14
Receptions7
Receiving yards307
Touchdowns4
WR rating135.4
Go
PFF receiving grade86.7
Targets21
Receptions9
Receiving yards398
Touchdowns2
WR rating121.6
Hitch/Stop & Go
PFF receiving grade88.9
Targets6
Receptions3
Receiving yards127
Touchdowns2
WR rating135.4
Whip Route (Breaking Out)
PFF receiving grade73.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards5
Touchdowns1
WR rating127.1
Slant & Go
PFF receiving grade73.1
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards19
Touchdowns0
WR rating56.3
Throwback Route
PFF receiving grade72.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards32
Touchdowns1
WR rating158.3
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade70.3
Targets10
Receptions4
Receiving yards78
Touchdowns1
WR rating101.3
Ghost
PFF receiving grade56.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Slot Wheel
PFF receiving grade56.1
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Slide
PFF receiving grade52.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards-4
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Block Run Through
PFF receiving grade45.7
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 16Receptions: 14Yards: 60
PFF receiving grade64.5
Targets16
Receptions14
Receiving yards60
Yards per reception4.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch93
YAC per reception6.6
Avg depth of target-2.6
Yards per route run0.92
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced5
WR rating82.3
FlatTargets: 4Receptions: 3Yards: 13
PFF receiving grade62.4
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards13
Yards per reception4.3
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch16
YAC per reception5.3
Avg depth of target0.3
Yards per route run0.52
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating117.7
SlantTargets: 17Receptions: 11Yards: 133
PFF receiving grade55.8
Targets17
Receptions11
Receiving yards133
Yards per reception12.1
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs6
Drops5
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch72
YAC per reception6.5
Avg depth of target5.4
Yards per route run2.56
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating64.1
CrossTargets: 27Receptions: 19Yards: 285
PFF receiving grade89.1
Targets27
Receptions19
Receiving yards285
Yards per reception15.0
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs16
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch173
YAC per reception9.1
Avg depth of target10.0
Yards per route run3.90
Explosive plays9
Missed tackles forced7
WR rating114.0
OutTargets: 14Receptions: 12Yards: 138
PFF receiving grade78.3
Targets14
Receptions12
Receiving yards138
Yards per reception11.5
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs9
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch35
YAC per reception2.9
Avg depth of target9.4
Yards per route run2.82
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating131.5
InTargets: 12Receptions: 9Yards: 121
PFF receiving grade81.8
Targets12
Receptions9
Receiving yards121
Yards per reception13.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs8
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch17
YAC per reception1.9
Avg depth of target12.1
Yards per route run3.46
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating106.6
ComebackTargets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 10
PFF receiving grade59.4
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards10
Yards per reception10.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch-1
YAC per reception-1.0
Avg depth of target11.0
Yards per route run3.33
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating43.8
HitchTargets: 48Receptions: 39Yards: 388
PFF receiving grade80.8
Targets48
Receptions39
Receiving yards388
Yards per reception9.9
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs21
Drops1
Contested targets3
Contested catches2
Yards after catch124
YAC per reception3.2
Avg depth of target7.1
Yards per route run2.96
Explosive plays9
Missed tackles forced9
WR rating91.7
CornerTargets: 7Receptions: 2Yards: 48
PFF receiving grade63.2
Targets7
Receptions2
Receiving yards48
Yards per reception24.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception2.5
Avg depth of target22.7
Yards per route run2.29
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating55.7
PostTargets: 14Receptions: 7Yards: 307
PFF receiving grade89.8
Targets14
Receptions7
Receiving yards307
Yards per reception43.9
Receiving touchdowns4
First downs7
Drops2
Contested targets5
Contested catches2
Yards after catch85
YAC per reception12.1
Avg depth of target37.8
Yards per route run11.37
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating135.4
GoTargets: 21Receptions: 9Yards: 398
PFF receiving grade86.7
Targets21
Receptions9
Receiving yards398
Yards per reception44.2
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs9
Drops2
Contested targets4
Contested catches1
Yards after catch102
YAC per reception11.3
Avg depth of target31.1
Yards per route run8.65
Explosive plays9
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating121.6
Hitch/Stop & GoTargets: 6Receptions: 3Yards: 127
PFF receiving grade88.9
Targets6
Receptions3
Receiving yards127
Yards per reception42.3
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch29
YAC per reception9.7
Avg depth of target31.0
Yards per route run11.55
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating135.4
Whip Route (Breaking Out)Targets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 5
PFF receiving grade73.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards5
Yards per reception5.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target4.0
Yards per route run5.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating127.1
Slant & GoTargets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 19
PFF receiving grade73.1
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards19
Yards per reception19.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target29.0
Yards per route run6.33
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating56.3
Throwback RouteTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 32
PFF receiving grade72.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards32
Yards per reception32.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target27.0
Yards per route run16.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating158.3
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 10Receptions: 4Yards: 78
PFF receiving grade70.3
Targets10
Receptions4
Receiving yards78
Yards per reception19.5
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch38
YAC per reception9.5
Avg depth of target13.3
Yards per route run2.69
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating101.3
GhostTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target-5.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
Slot WheelTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.1
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target25.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
SlideTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: -4
PFF receiving grade52.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards-4
Yards per reception-4.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target-4.0
Yards per route run-0.17
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
Block Run ThroughTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade45.7
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target14.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6