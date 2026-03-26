PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Germie Bernard NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Bernard, a former four-star recruit, has taken a winding path through college football and is now on his third program, but that journey has led to him emerging as a solid draft prospect.

At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, he has a well-built frame for the NFL, along with adequate athleticism and football IQ to line up at all three receiver spots, though he is best suited for the slot or as a “Z” receiver. However, he does not consistently stand out in any one area.

His hands are generally reliable, but his effectiveness drops in contested situations, which may be due to his shorter arm length. He showed improvement as an intermediate route runner this past season, and that is likely where most of his NFL production will come from, given his more limited vertical speed and yards-after-the-catch ability.

Player Traits Route Running 8/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 6/10 Release, footwork 7/10 Hands 8/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 6/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 6/10 Run after the catch/contact 5/10 Play strength, blocking 6/10 Competitive toughness 8/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Germie Bernard For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 8/10

8/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 6/10

6/10 Release, footwork: 7/10

7/10 Hands: 8/10

8/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 6/10

6/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 6/10

6/10 Run after the catch/contact: 5/10

5/10 Play strength, blocking: 6/10

6/10 Competitive toughness: 8/10

Strengths