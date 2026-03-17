PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Denzel Boston NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Boston is a former three-star receiver from Puyallup, Washington, who stayed close to home by committing to the Huskies. For a bigger receiver, he moves exceptionally well, giving him success both on the outside and in occasional big-slot alignments. He is quick with a variety of releases against press coverage and shows impressive route fluidity for his size — including multi-cut routes and double moves.

With his frame comes the traits teams want to see. Boston boasts a large catch radius that he maximizes with strong hands and excellent hand-eye coordination. He also brings a yards-after-catch mentality and the ability to generate explosive plays.

As a blocker, Boston has the size and strength to be reliable, though his misses typically come when he lunges rather than staying balanced. He is noticeably more comfortable against single or man coverage, where he has posted elite receiving grades. Against zone, however, he is less natural at settling into soft spots and finding space.

His production fluctuated at times in 2024 and 2025, but much of that can be attributed to circumstances outside his control. Washington lacked other consistent receiving threats, allowing defenses to focus heavily on Boston and frequently send extra coverage his way.

Player Traits Route Running 7/10 Hands 9/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 7/10 Release, footwork 7/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 6/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 6/10 Run after the catch/contact 7/10 Play strength, blocking 7/10 Competitive toughness 9/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Denzel Boston For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 7/10

7/10 Hands: 9/10

9/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 7/10

7/10 Release, footwork: 7/10

7/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 6/10

6/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 6/10

6/10 Run after the catch/contact: 7/10

7/10 Play strength, blocking: 7/10

7/10 Competitive toughness: 9/10

Strengths

Not slow out of his stance and eats up cushion quickly for a big man

Decent sharpness to the cuts in his routes

Good route understanding and will even pull some double moves

Very reliable hands with heavy volume in 2024 and 2025

Maximizes a big catch radius with strong hands and good hand-eye coordination

Has a yards-after-catch mentality

Frame and strength to be a reliable blocker

Weaknesses

More comfortable and confident winning versus single or man coverage than settling in soft spots versus zone

When he loses as a blocker, it’s because he’s lunging

Production tailed off when defenses started to key in on him in 2024

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)

Season stats Value Rank Drops 2 T-111 Drop rate 3.1 T-84 YAC / reception 4.9 T-217 Avg depth of target 14.4 T-68 Deep catches 8 T-50 Deep yards 293 57 Screen catches 9 T-153 Screen yards 79 96 Contested catches 10 T-44

Target rate by situation (2025)

Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)

Coverage look Separation rate Class avg. All routes 32.24% 32.95% Zone single 42.86% 44.76% Zone 31.65% 32.52% Man single 45.00% 38.46% Zone double 8.00% 18.35% Man single with help 0.00% 19.60% Zone single with help 33.33% 27.14% Zone with help 25.00% 36.04%

Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025) Man vs. Zone Man Zone Coverage Looks Bracket Cover-0 Cover-1 Cover-1 Double Cover-2 Cover-3 Cover-3 Cloud Cover-3 Double Cloud Cover-3 Seam Cover-6 Quarters Red Zone Prevent × Man Targets: 36 Receptions: 26 Yards: 279 PFF receiving grade 89.7 Targets 36 Receptions 26 Receiving yards 279 Yards per reception 10.7 Receiving touchdowns 8 First downs 23 Drops 1 Contested targets 9 Contested catches 7 Yards after catch 76 YAC per reception 2.9 Avg depth of target 12.5 Yards per route run 2.66 Explosive plays 7 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 134.1 Zone Targets: 59 Receptions: 36 Yards: 602 PFF receiving grade 78.7 Targets 59 Receptions 36 Receiving yards 602 Yards per reception 16.7 Receiving touchdowns 3 First downs 26 Drops 1 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 229 YAC per reception 6.4 Avg depth of target 15.5 Yards per route run 2.50 Explosive plays 17 Missed tackles forced 6 WR rating 84.1 Bracket Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.3 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-0 Targets: 9 Receptions: 7 Yards: 72 PFF receiving grade 87.6 Targets 9 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 72 Yards per reception 10.3 Receiving touchdowns 5 First downs 7 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 25 YAC per reception 3.6 Avg depth of target 10.2 Yards per route run 2.88 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 139.6 Cover-1 Targets: 27 Receptions: 19 Yards: 207 PFF receiving grade 84.9 Targets 27 Receptions 19 Receiving yards 207 Yards per reception 10.9 Receiving touchdowns 3 First downs 16 Drops 1 Contested targets 8 Contested catches 6 Yards after catch 51 YAC per reception 2.7 Avg depth of target 13.3 Yards per route run 2.65 Explosive plays 6 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 129.7 Cover-1 Double Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.4 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-2 Targets: 17 Receptions: 9 Yards: 213 PFF receiving grade 67.5 Targets 17 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 213 Yards per reception 23.7 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 6 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 88 YAC per reception 9.8 Avg depth of target 18.6 Yards per route run 2.77 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 93.4 Cover-3 Targets: 16 Receptions: 10 Yards: 144 PFF receiving grade 78.4 Targets 16 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 144 Yards per reception 14.4 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 8 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 88 YAC per reception 8.8 Avg depth of target 12.3 Yards per route run 2.25 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 91.7 Cover-3 Cloud Targets: 7 Receptions: 6 Yards: 102 PFF receiving grade 90.6 Targets 7 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 102 Yards per reception 17.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 6 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 24 YAC per reception 4.0 Avg depth of target 18.0 Yards per route run 6.38 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 158.3 Cover-3 Double Cloud Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.3 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-3 Seam Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.9 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 26.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Cover-6 Targets: 5 Receptions: 5 Yards: 67 PFF receiving grade 69.2 Targets 5 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 67 Yards per reception 13.4 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 20 YAC per reception 4.0 Avg depth of target 9.4 Yards per route run 2.79 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 118.8 Quarters Targets: 13 Receptions: 6 Yards: 76 PFF receiving grade 60.0 Targets 13 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 76 Yards per reception 12.7 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 3 Drops 1 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 9 YAC per reception 1.5 Avg depth of target 15.7 Yards per route run 1.41 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 51.0 Red Zone Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 53.6 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Prevent Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.9 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0

Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)

Target Depth Chart (2025) Outside Left Between Numbers Outside Right 3 receptions / 10 targets 78 Yards 2 TD, 0 INT 99.2 RTG 85.2 3 receptions / 9 targets 165 Yards 1 TD, 1 INT 79.4 RTG 82.2 2 receptions / 5 targets 50 Yards 2 TD, 1 INT 77.1 RTG 90.3 20+ 6 receptions / 13 targets 83 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 67.1 RTG 89.3 9 receptions / 13 targets 171 Yards 0 TD, 1 INT 79.8 RTG 95.0 5 receptions / 7 targets 58 Yards 3 TD, 0 INT 135.7 RTG 92.4 10-19 5 receptions / 6 targets 25 Yards 1 TD, 0 INT 123.6 RTG 86.8 16 receptions / 18 targets 140 Yards 2 TD, 1 INT 113.0 RTG 91.9 3 receptions / 4 targets 28 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 93.8 RTG 86.4 0-9 1 receptions / 1 targets 9 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 104.2 RTG 74.6 9 receptions / 9 targets 74 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 100.9 RTG 89.7 0 receptions / 0 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 0.0 RTG – BH LOS × Outside Left — 20+ yards Targets: 10 Receptions: 3 Yards: 78 PFF receiving grade 85.2 Targets 10 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 78 Yards per reception 26.0 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 1 Drop rate 25.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 3 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 0.7 Catch rate 30.0% Avg depth of target 25.7 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 99.2 Yards per route run 4.88 Longest reception 29 Between Numbers — 20+ yards Targets: 9 Receptions: 3 Yards: 165 PFF receiving grade 82.2 Targets 9 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 165 Yards per reception 55.0 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 1 First downs 3 Drops 1 Drop rate 25.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 45 YAC per reception 15.0 Catch rate 33.3% Avg depth of target 42.4 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 79.4 Yards per route run 10.31 Longest reception 78 Outside Right — 20+ yards Targets: 5 Receptions: 2 Yards: 50 PFF receiving grade 90.3 Targets 5 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 50 Yards per reception 25.0 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 1 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Catch rate 40.0% Avg depth of target 31.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 77.1 Yards per route run 6.25 Longest reception 38 Outside Left — 10-19 yards Targets: 13 Receptions: 6 Yards: 83 PFF receiving grade 89.3 Targets 13 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 83 Yards per reception 13.8 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 6 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 2 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 3 YAC per reception 0.5 Catch rate 46.2% Avg depth of target 14.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 67.1 Yards per route run 4.37 Longest reception 18 Between Numbers — 10-19 yards Targets: 13 Receptions: 9 Yards: 171 PFF receiving grade 95.0 Targets 13 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 171 Yards per reception 19.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 1 First downs 9 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 52 YAC per reception 5.8 Catch rate 69.2% Avg depth of target 13.6 Avoided tackles 3 QB rating when targeted 79.8 Yards per route run 6.11 Longest reception 28 Outside Right — 10-19 yards Targets: 7 Receptions: 5 Yards: 58 PFF receiving grade 92.4 Targets 7 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 58 Yards per reception 11.6 Touchdowns 3 Interceptions 0 First downs 5 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 50.0% Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Catch rate 71.4% Avg depth of target 15.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 135.7 Yards per route run 3.87 Longest reception 17 Outside Left — 0-9 yards Targets: 6 Receptions: 5 Yards: 25 PFF receiving grade 86.8 Targets 6 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 25 Yards per reception 5.0 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 First downs 4 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 7 YAC per reception 1.4 Catch rate 83.3% Avg depth of target 5.5 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 123.6 Yards per route run 1.67 Longest reception 10 Between Numbers — 0-9 yards Targets: 18 Receptions: 16 Yards: 140 PFF receiving grade 91.9 Targets 18 Receptions 16 Receiving yards 140 Yards per reception 8.8 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 1 First downs 10 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 3 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 71 YAC per reception 4.4 Catch rate 88.9% Avg depth of target 4.7 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 113.0 Yards per route run 2.50 Longest reception 24 Outside Right — 0-9 yards Targets: 4 Receptions: 3 Yards: 28 PFF receiving grade 86.4 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 28 Yards per reception 9.3 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 18 YAC per reception 6.0 Catch rate 75.0% Avg depth of target 3.8 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 93.8 Yards per route run 1.47 Longest reception 17 Outside Left — Behind LOS Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 9 PFF receiving grade 74.6 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 9 Yards per reception 9.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 10 YAC per reception 10.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -1.0 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 104.2 Yards per route run 9.00 Longest reception 9 Between Numbers — Behind LOS Targets: 9 Receptions: 9 Yards: 74 PFF receiving grade 89.7 Targets 9 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 74 Yards per reception 8.2 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 4 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 97 YAC per reception 10.8 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -2.6 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 100.9 Yards per route run 1.32 Longest reception 20 Outside Right — Behind LOS Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats 2025 2024 2023 Overall grade 88.0 76.6 61.5 Snaps 361 449 57 Slot snaps 65 58 8 Receptions 62 63 5 Receptions / Targets 62/95 63/98 5/7 Yards per rec 14.2 13.2 10.2 Touchdowns 11 9 0

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)

Red-zone performance (2023-25)

Season stats Value Rank Red-zone receiving grade 75.8 41 Red-zone target rate 25.0% T-104 Red-zone snaps 72 T-113 Red-zone targets 18 T-65 Red-zone receptions 12 T-64 Red-zone completion rate 66.7% T-193 Red-zone yards 177 T-69 Red-zone touchdowns 0 T-39 Red-zone first downs and touchdowns 9 T-24 Red-zone first down/touchdown rate 75.0% T-75 Red-zone drops 0 T-1 Red-zone drop rate 0.0% T-1 Red-zone contested catch rate 0.0% T-228 Red-zone wide receiver rating 59.0 T-333

Production profile (2023-25)

Performance in contested situations (2023-25)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics. The most stable facets of quarterback play are those with the biggest sample sizes, even though they intuitively seem “easier.”

Route Tree (2023-25) Go Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post WR Ball × Screen PFF receiving grade 66.0 Targets 13 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 99 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 66.3 × Flat PFF receiving grade 60.7 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 28 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 95.8 × Slant PFF receiving grade 84.6 Targets 29 Receptions 22 Receiving yards 206 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 103.5 × Cross PFF receiving grade 89.3 Targets 24 Receptions 19 Receiving yards 268 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 123.6 × Out PFF receiving grade 77.3 Targets 17 Receptions 12 Receiving yards 153 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 73.9 × In PFF receiving grade 74.5 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 50 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 93.8 × Comeback PFF receiving grade 80.5 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 32 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 111.1 × Hitch PFF receiving grade 74.4 Targets 22 Receptions 16 Receiving yards 196 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 99.8 × Corner PFF receiving grade 76.1 Targets 6 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 30 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 104.2 × Post PFF receiving grade 90.3 Targets 14 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 191 Touchdowns 3 WR rating 141.4 × Go PFF receiving grade 78.5 Targets 14 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 116 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 61.6 × Endzone Fade PFF receiving grade 91.6 Targets 7 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 28 Touchdowns 5 WR rating 117.9 × Corner-Post Route PFF receiving grade 85.5 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 46 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 158.3 × Whip Route (Breaking Out) PFF receiving grade 82.6 Targets 8 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 63 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 139.1 × Out & Up PFF receiving grade 80.7 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 36 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 95.8 × Hitch/Stop & Go PFF receiving grade 71.9 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 29 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 109.7 × Block Run Through PFF receiving grade 69.4 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 26 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 26.4 × Seam Route PFF receiving grade 68.6 Targets 5 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 73 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 47.9 × Slide PFF receiving grade 67.7 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 36 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 118.8 × Scramble Adjustment PFF receiving grade 66.7 Targets 10 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 42 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 46.7 × Back Shoulder Go PFF receiving grade 66.5 Targets 4 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 18 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 45.8 × Slant & Go PFF receiving grade 56.5 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Slot Wheel PFF receiving grade 56.4 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Post-Corner Route PFF receiving grade 44.6 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 Select a route… Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post Go Endzone Fade Corner-Post Route Whip Route (Breaking Out) Out & Up Hitch/Stop & Go Block Run Through Seam Route Slide Scramble Adjustment Back Shoulder Go Slant & Go Slot Wheel Post-Corner Route × Screen Targets: 13 Receptions: 11 Yards: 99 PFF receiving grade 66.0 Targets 13 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 99 Yards per reception 9.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 5 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 125 YAC per reception 11.4 Avg depth of target -2.6 Yards per route run 1.34 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 66.3 Flat Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 28 PFF receiving grade 60.7 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 28 Yards per reception 7.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 20 YAC per reception 5.0 Avg depth of target 2.0 Yards per route run 0.72 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 95.8 Slant Targets: 29 Receptions: 22 Yards: 206 PFF receiving grade 84.6 Targets 29 Receptions 22 Receiving yards 206 Yards per reception 9.4 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 17 Drops 2 Contested targets 7 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 82 YAC per reception 3.7 Avg depth of target 6.2 Yards per route run 3.68 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 103.5 Cross Targets: 24 Receptions: 19 Yards: 268 PFF receiving grade 89.3 Targets 24 Receptions 19 Receiving yards 268 Yards per reception 14.1 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 13 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 125 YAC per reception 6.6 Avg depth of target 10.0 Yards per route run 4.62 Explosive plays 6 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 123.6 Out Targets: 17 Receptions: 12 Yards: 153 PFF receiving grade 77.3 Targets 17 Receptions 12 Receiving yards 153 Yards per reception 12.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 10 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 33 YAC per reception 2.8 Avg depth of target 10.9 Yards per route run 2.35 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 73.9 In Targets: 5 Receptions: 3 Yards: 50 PFF receiving grade 74.5 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 50 Yards per reception 16.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 14 YAC per reception 4.7 Avg depth of target 13.6 Yards per route run 2.78 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 93.8 Comeback Targets: 3 Receptions: 3 Yards: 32 PFF receiving grade 80.5 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 32 Yards per reception 10.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 10.7 Yards per route run 4.57 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 111.1 Hitch Targets: 22 Receptions: 16 Yards: 196 PFF receiving grade 74.4 Targets 22 Receptions 16 Receiving yards 196 Yards per reception 12.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 11 Drops 1 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 80 YAC per reception 5.0 Avg depth of target 7.8 Yards per route run 3.16 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 99.8 Corner Targets: 6 Receptions: 3 Yards: 30 PFF receiving grade 76.1 Targets 6 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 30 Yards per reception 10.0 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch -1 YAC per reception -0.3 Avg depth of target 17.8 Yards per route run 2.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 104.2 Post Targets: 14 Receptions: 8 Yards: 191 PFF receiving grade 90.3 Targets 14 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 191 Yards per reception 23.9 Receiving touchdowns 3 First downs 8 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 57 YAC per reception 7.1 Avg depth of target 25.3 Yards per route run 8.30 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 141.4 Go Targets: 14 Receptions: 4 Yards: 116 PFF receiving grade 78.5 Targets 14 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 116 Yards per reception 29.0 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 4 Drops 1 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 5 YAC per reception 1.3 Avg depth of target 27.0 Yards per route run 5.04 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 61.6 Endzone Fade Targets: 7 Receptions: 5 Yards: 28 PFF receiving grade 91.6 Targets 7 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 28 Yards per reception 5.6 Receiving touchdowns 5 First downs 5 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 11.9 Yards per route run 3.11 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 117.9 Corner-Post Route Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 46 PFF receiving grade 85.5 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 46 Yards per reception 46.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 50.0 Yards per route run 46.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 158.3 Whip Route (Breaking Out) Targets: 8 Receptions: 7 Yards: 63 PFF receiving grade 82.6 Targets 8 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 63 Yards per reception 9.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 4 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 37 YAC per reception 5.3 Avg depth of target 3.9 Yards per route run 7.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 139.1 Out & Up Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 36 PFF receiving grade 80.7 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 36 Yards per reception 36.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 13 YAC per reception 13.0 Avg depth of target 26.5 Yards per route run 12.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 95.8 Hitch/Stop & Go Targets: 3 Receptions: 1 Yards: 29 PFF receiving grade 71.9 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 29 Yards per reception 29.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 28.7 Yards per route run 3.63 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 109.7 Block Run Through Targets: 3 Receptions: 1 Yards: 26 PFF receiving grade 69.4 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 26 Yards per reception 26.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 2.0 Avg depth of target 20.0 Yards per route run 2.60 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 26.4 Seam Route Targets: 5 Receptions: 2 Yards: 73 PFF receiving grade 68.6 Targets 5 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 73 Yards per reception 36.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 10 YAC per reception 5.0 Avg depth of target 31.4 Yards per route run 3.84 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 47.9 Slide Targets: 2 Receptions: 2 Yards: 36 PFF receiving grade 67.7 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 36 Yards per reception 18.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 40 YAC per reception 20.0 Avg depth of target -2.0 Yards per route run 2.77 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 118.8 Scramble Adjustment Targets: 10 Receptions: 4 Yards: 42 PFF receiving grade 66.7 Targets 10 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 42 Yards per reception 10.5 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 14.3 Yards per route run 1.35 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 46.7 Back Shoulder Go Targets: 4 Receptions: 1 Yards: 18 PFF receiving grade 66.5 Targets 4 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 18 Yards per reception 18.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 6 YAC per reception 6.0 Avg depth of target 16.0 Yards per route run 3.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 45.8 Slant & Go Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.5 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 27.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Slot Wheel Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.4 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 25.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Post-Corner Route Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 44.6 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 28.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6

Bottom line

Boston is a smooth-moving “X” receiver with the size and skill set to develop into a starting outside receiver at the next level. He is less comfortable and productive against zone coverage, but in single-coverage situations, he is often the player to bet on thanks to his elite hand strength.