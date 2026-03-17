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PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Denzel Boston NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By Trevor Sikkema

Scouting report

Boston is a former three-star receiver from Puyallup, Washington, who stayed close to home by committing to the Huskies. For a bigger receiver, he moves exceptionally well, giving him success both on the outside and in occasional big-slot alignments. He is quick with a variety of releases against press coverage and shows impressive route fluidity for his size — including multi-cut routes and double moves.

With his frame comes the traits teams want to see. Boston boasts a large catch radius that he maximizes with strong hands and excellent hand-eye coordination. He also brings a yards-after-catch mentality and the ability to generate explosive plays.

As a blocker, Boston has the size and strength to be reliable, though his misses typically come when he lunges rather than staying balanced. He is noticeably more comfortable against single or man coverage, where he has posted elite receiving grades. Against zone, however, he is less natural at settling into soft spots and finding space.

His production fluctuated at times in 2024 and 2025, but much of that can be attributed to circumstances outside his control. Washington lacked other consistent receiving threats, allowing defenses to focus heavily on Boston and frequently send extra coverage his way.

Player Traits

Route Running
7/10
Hands
9/10
Vertical Ability, long speed
7/10
Release, footwork
7/10
Change-of-direction acceleration
6/10
Change-of-direction flexibility
6/10
Run after the catch/contact
7/10
Play strength, blocking
7/10
Competitive toughness
9/10
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Player Traits

  • Route Running: 7/10
  • Hands: 9/10
  • Vertical Ability, long speed: 7/10
  • Release, footwork: 7/10
  • Change-of-direction acceleration: 6/10
  • Change-of-direction flexibility: 6/10
  • Run after the catch/contact: 7/10
  • Play strength, blocking: 7/10
  • Competitive toughness: 9/10

Strengths

  • Not slow out of his stance and eats up cushion quickly for a big man
  • Decent sharpness to the cuts in his routes
  • Good route understanding and will even pull some double moves
  • Very reliable hands with heavy volume in 2024 and 2025
  • Maximizes a big catch radius with strong hands and good hand-eye coordination
  • Has a yards-after-catch mentality
  • Frame and strength to be a reliable blocker

Weaknesses

  • More comfortable and confident winning versus single or man coverage than settling in soft spots versus zone
  • When he loses as a blocker, it’s because he’s lunging
  • Production tailed off when defenses started to key in on him in 2024

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)

Season statsValueRank
Drops2T-111
Drop rate3.1T-84
YAC / reception4.9T-217
Avg depth of target14.4T-68
Deep catches8T-50
Deep yards29357
Screen catches9T-153
Screen yards7996
Contested catches10T-44

Target rate by situation (2025)

Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)

Coverage lookSeparation rateClass avg.
All routes32.24%32.95%
Zone single42.86%44.76%
Zone31.65%32.52%
Man single45.00%38.46%
Zone double8.00%18.35%
Man single with help0.00%19.60%
Zone single with help33.33%27.14%
Zone with help25.00%36.04%

Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)

Man vs. Zone
Coverage Looks
ManTargets: 36Receptions: 26Yards: 279
PFF receiving grade89.7
Targets36
Receptions26
Receiving yards279
Yards per reception10.7
Receiving touchdowns8
First downs23
Drops1
Contested targets9
Contested catches7
Yards after catch76
YAC per reception2.9
Avg depth of target12.5
Yards per route run2.66
Explosive plays7
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating134.1
ZoneTargets: 59Receptions: 36Yards: 602
PFF receiving grade78.7
Targets59
Receptions36
Receiving yards602
Yards per reception16.7
Receiving touchdowns3
First downs26
Drops1
Contested targets4
Contested catches3
Yards after catch229
YAC per reception6.4
Avg depth of target15.5
Yards per route run2.50
Explosive plays17
Missed tackles forced6
WR rating84.1
BracketTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.3
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-0Targets: 9Receptions: 7Yards: 72
PFF receiving grade87.6
Targets9
Receptions7
Receiving yards72
Yards per reception10.3
Receiving touchdowns5
First downs7
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch25
YAC per reception3.6
Avg depth of target10.2
Yards per route run2.88
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating139.6
Cover-1Targets: 27Receptions: 19Yards: 207
PFF receiving grade84.9
Targets27
Receptions19
Receiving yards207
Yards per reception10.9
Receiving touchdowns3
First downs16
Drops1
Contested targets8
Contested catches6
Yards after catch51
YAC per reception2.7
Avg depth of target13.3
Yards per route run2.65
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating129.7
Cover-1 DoubleTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.4
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-2Targets: 17Receptions: 9Yards: 213
PFF receiving grade67.5
Targets17
Receptions9
Receiving yards213
Yards per reception23.7
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs6
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch88
YAC per reception9.8
Avg depth of target18.6
Yards per route run2.77
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating93.4
Cover-3Targets: 16Receptions: 10Yards: 144
PFF receiving grade78.4
Targets16
Receptions10
Receiving yards144
Yards per reception14.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs8
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch88
YAC per reception8.8
Avg depth of target12.3
Yards per route run2.25
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating91.7
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 7Receptions: 6Yards: 102
PFF receiving grade90.6
Targets7
Receptions6
Receiving yards102
Yards per reception17.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs6
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch24
YAC per reception4.0
Avg depth of target18.0
Yards per route run6.38
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating158.3
Cover-3 Double CloudTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.3
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.9
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target26.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Cover-6Targets: 5Receptions: 5Yards: 67
PFF receiving grade69.2
Targets5
Receptions5
Receiving yards67
Yards per reception13.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch20
YAC per reception4.0
Avg depth of target9.4
Yards per route run2.79
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
QuartersTargets: 13Receptions: 6Yards: 76
PFF receiving grade60.0
Targets13
Receptions6
Receiving yards76
Yards per reception12.7
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs3
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch9
YAC per reception1.5
Avg depth of target15.7
Yards per route run1.41
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating51.0
Red ZoneTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade53.6
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
PreventTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.9
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0

Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)

Target Depth Chart (2025)

Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 10Receptions: 3Yards: 78
PFF receiving grade85.2
Targets10
Receptions3
Receiving yards78
Yards per reception26.0
Touchdowns2
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops1
Drop rate25.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions3
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception0.7
Catch rate30.0%
Avg depth of target25.7
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted99.2
Yards per route run4.88
Longest reception29
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 9Receptions: 3Yards: 165
PFF receiving grade82.2
Targets9
Receptions3
Receiving yards165
Yards per reception55.0
Touchdowns1
Interceptions1
First downs3
Drops1
Drop rate25.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch45
YAC per reception15.0
Catch rate33.3%
Avg depth of target42.4
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted79.4
Yards per route run10.31
Longest reception78
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 2Yards: 50
PFF receiving grade90.3
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards50
Yards per reception25.0
Touchdowns2
Interceptions1
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate40.0%
Avg depth of target31.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted77.1
Yards per route run6.25
Longest reception38
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 13Receptions: 6Yards: 83
PFF receiving grade89.3
Targets13
Receptions6
Receiving yards83
Yards per reception13.8
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs6
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions2
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch3
YAC per reception0.5
Catch rate46.2%
Avg depth of target14.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted67.1
Yards per route run4.37
Longest reception18
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 13Receptions: 9Yards: 171
PFF receiving grade95.0
Targets13
Receptions9
Receiving yards171
Yards per reception19.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions1
First downs9
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch52
YAC per reception5.8
Catch rate69.2%
Avg depth of target13.6
Avoided tackles3
QB rating when targeted79.8
Yards per route run6.11
Longest reception28
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 7Receptions: 5Yards: 58
PFF receiving grade92.4
Targets7
Receptions5
Receiving yards58
Yards per reception11.6
Touchdowns3
Interceptions0
First downs5
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate50.0%
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate71.4%
Avg depth of target15.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted135.7
Yards per route run3.87
Longest reception17
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 6Receptions: 5Yards: 25
PFF receiving grade86.8
Targets6
Receptions5
Receiving yards25
Yards per reception5.0
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs4
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch7
YAC per reception1.4
Catch rate83.3%
Avg depth of target5.5
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted123.6
Yards per route run1.67
Longest reception10
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 18Receptions: 16Yards: 140
PFF receiving grade91.9
Targets18
Receptions16
Receiving yards140
Yards per reception8.8
Touchdowns2
Interceptions1
First downs10
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions3
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch71
YAC per reception4.4
Catch rate88.9%
Avg depth of target4.7
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted113.0
Yards per route run2.50
Longest reception24
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 4Receptions: 3Yards: 28
PFF receiving grade86.4
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards28
Yards per reception9.3
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch18
YAC per reception6.0
Catch rate75.0%
Avg depth of target3.8
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted93.8
Yards per route run1.47
Longest reception17
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 9
PFF receiving grade74.6
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards9
Yards per reception9.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch10
YAC per reception10.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-1.0
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted104.2
Yards per route run9.00
Longest reception9
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 9Receptions: 9Yards: 74
PFF receiving grade89.7
Targets9
Receptions9
Receiving yards74
Yards per reception8.2
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs4
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch97
YAC per reception10.8
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-2.6
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted100.9
Yards per route run1.32
Longest reception20
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats202520242023
Overall grade88.076.661.5
Snaps36144957
Slot snaps65588
Receptions62635
Receptions / Targets62/9563/985/7
Yards per rec14.213.210.2
Touchdowns1190

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)

Red-zone performance (2023-25)

Season statsValueRank
Red-zone receiving grade75.841
Red-zone target rate25.0%T-104
Red-zone snaps72T-113
Red-zone targets18T-65
Red-zone receptions12T-64
Red-zone completion rate66.7%T-193
Red-zone yards177T-69
Red-zone touchdowns0T-39
Red-zone first downs and touchdowns9T-24
Red-zone first down/touchdown rate75.0%T-75
Red-zone drops0T-1
Red-zone drop rate0.0%T-1
Red-zone contested catch rate0.0%T-228
Red-zone wide receiver rating59.0T-333

Production profile (2023-25)

Performance in contested situations (2023-25)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics. The most stable facets of quarterback play are those with the biggest sample sizes, even though they intuitively seem “easier.”

Route Tree (2023-25)

GoScreenFlatSlantCrossOutInComebackHitchCornerPostWRBall
Screen
PFF receiving grade66.0
Targets13
Receptions11
Receiving yards99
Touchdowns0
WR rating66.3
Flat
PFF receiving grade60.7
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards28
Touchdowns0
WR rating95.8
Slant
PFF receiving grade84.6
Targets29
Receptions22
Receiving yards206
Touchdowns2
WR rating103.5
Cross
PFF receiving grade89.3
Targets24
Receptions19
Receiving yards268
Touchdowns2
WR rating123.6
Out
PFF receiving grade77.3
Targets17
Receptions12
Receiving yards153
Touchdowns0
WR rating73.9
In
PFF receiving grade74.5
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards50
Touchdowns0
WR rating93.8
Comeback
PFF receiving grade80.5
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards32
Touchdowns0
WR rating111.1
Hitch
PFF receiving grade74.4
Targets22
Receptions16
Receiving yards196
Touchdowns0
WR rating99.8
Corner
PFF receiving grade76.1
Targets6
Receptions3
Receiving yards30
Touchdowns2
WR rating104.2
Post
PFF receiving grade90.3
Targets14
Receptions8
Receiving yards191
Touchdowns3
WR rating141.4
Go
PFF receiving grade78.5
Targets14
Receptions4
Receiving yards116
Touchdowns2
WR rating61.6
Endzone Fade
PFF receiving grade91.6
Targets7
Receptions5
Receiving yards28
Touchdowns5
WR rating117.9
Corner-Post Route
PFF receiving grade85.5
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards46
Touchdowns1
WR rating158.3
Whip Route (Breaking Out)
PFF receiving grade82.6
Targets8
Receptions7
Receiving yards63
Touchdowns1
WR rating139.1
Out & Up
PFF receiving grade80.7
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards36
Touchdowns0
WR rating95.8
Hitch/Stop & Go
PFF receiving grade71.9
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards29
Touchdowns1
WR rating109.7
Block Run Through
PFF receiving grade69.4
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards26
Touchdowns0
WR rating26.4
Seam Route
PFF receiving grade68.6
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards73
Touchdowns0
WR rating47.9
Slide
PFF receiving grade67.7
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards36
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade66.7
Targets10
Receptions4
Receiving yards42
Touchdowns1
WR rating46.7
Back Shoulder Go
PFF receiving grade66.5
Targets4
Receptions1
Receiving yards18
Touchdowns0
WR rating45.8
Slant & Go
PFF receiving grade56.5
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Slot Wheel
PFF receiving grade56.4
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Post-Corner Route
PFF receiving grade44.6
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 13Receptions: 11Yards: 99
PFF receiving grade66.0
Targets13
Receptions11
Receiving yards99
Yards per reception9.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs5
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch125
YAC per reception11.4
Avg depth of target-2.6
Yards per route run1.34
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating66.3
FlatTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 28
PFF receiving grade60.7
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards28
Yards per reception7.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch20
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target2.0
Yards per route run0.72
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating95.8
SlantTargets: 29Receptions: 22Yards: 206
PFF receiving grade84.6
Targets29
Receptions22
Receiving yards206
Yards per reception9.4
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs17
Drops2
Contested targets7
Contested catches3
Yards after catch82
YAC per reception3.7
Avg depth of target6.2
Yards per route run3.68
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating103.5
CrossTargets: 24Receptions: 19Yards: 268
PFF receiving grade89.3
Targets24
Receptions19
Receiving yards268
Yards per reception14.1
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs13
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches2
Yards after catch125
YAC per reception6.6
Avg depth of target10.0
Yards per route run4.62
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating123.6
OutTargets: 17Receptions: 12Yards: 153
PFF receiving grade77.3
Targets17
Receptions12
Receiving yards153
Yards per reception12.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs10
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches3
Yards after catch33
YAC per reception2.8
Avg depth of target10.9
Yards per route run2.35
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating73.9
InTargets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 50
PFF receiving grade74.5
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards50
Yards per reception16.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch14
YAC per reception4.7
Avg depth of target13.6
Yards per route run2.78
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating93.8
ComebackTargets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 32
PFF receiving grade80.5
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards32
Yards per reception10.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches2
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target10.7
Yards per route run4.57
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating111.1
HitchTargets: 22Receptions: 16Yards: 196
PFF receiving grade74.4
Targets22
Receptions16
Receiving yards196
Yards per reception12.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs11
Drops1
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch80
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target7.8
Yards per route run3.16
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating99.8
CornerTargets: 6Receptions: 3Yards: 30
PFF receiving grade76.1
Targets6
Receptions3
Receiving yards30
Yards per reception10.0
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch-1
YAC per reception-0.3
Avg depth of target17.8
Yards per route run2.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating104.2
PostTargets: 14Receptions: 8Yards: 191
PFF receiving grade90.3
Targets14
Receptions8
Receiving yards191
Yards per reception23.9
Receiving touchdowns3
First downs8
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch57
YAC per reception7.1
Avg depth of target25.3
Yards per route run8.30
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating141.4
GoTargets: 14Receptions: 4Yards: 116
PFF receiving grade78.5
Targets14
Receptions4
Receiving yards116
Yards per reception29.0
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs4
Drops1
Contested targets4
Contested catches2
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception1.3
Avg depth of target27.0
Yards per route run5.04
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating61.6
Endzone FadeTargets: 7Receptions: 5Yards: 28
PFF receiving grade91.6
Targets7
Receptions5
Receiving yards28
Yards per reception5.6
Receiving touchdowns5
First downs5
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches3
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target11.9
Yards per route run3.11
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating117.9
Corner-Post RouteTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 46
PFF receiving grade85.5
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards46
Yards per reception46.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target50.0
Yards per route run46.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating158.3
Whip Route (Breaking Out)Targets: 8Receptions: 7Yards: 63
PFF receiving grade82.6
Targets8
Receptions7
Receiving yards63
Yards per reception9.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs4
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch37
YAC per reception5.3
Avg depth of target3.9
Yards per route run7.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating139.1
Out & UpTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 36
PFF receiving grade80.7
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards36
Yards per reception36.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch13
YAC per reception13.0
Avg depth of target26.5
Yards per route run12.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating95.8
Hitch/Stop & GoTargets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 29
PFF receiving grade71.9
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards29
Yards per reception29.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target28.7
Yards per route run3.63
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating109.7
Block Run ThroughTargets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 26
PFF receiving grade69.4
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards26
Yards per reception26.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target20.0
Yards per route run2.60
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating26.4
Seam RouteTargets: 5Receptions: 2Yards: 73
PFF receiving grade68.6
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards73
Yards per reception36.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch10
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target31.4
Yards per route run3.84
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating47.9
SlideTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 36
PFF receiving grade67.7
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards36
Yards per reception18.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch40
YAC per reception20.0
Avg depth of target-2.0
Yards per route run2.77
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating118.8
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 10Receptions: 4Yards: 42
PFF receiving grade66.7
Targets10
Receptions4
Receiving yards42
Yards per reception10.5
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target14.3
Yards per route run1.35
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating46.7
Back Shoulder GoTargets: 4Receptions: 1Yards: 18
PFF receiving grade66.5
Targets4
Receptions1
Receiving yards18
Yards per reception18.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch6
YAC per reception6.0
Avg depth of target16.0
Yards per route run3.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating45.8
Slant & GoTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.5
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target27.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Slot WheelTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.4
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target25.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Post-Corner RouteTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade44.6
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target28.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6

Player Comp: Michael Pittman Jr.

Bottom line

Boston is a smooth-moving “X” receiver with the size and skill set to develop into a starting outside receiver at the next level. He is less comfortable and productive against zone coverage, but in single-coverage situations, he is often the player to bet on thanks to his elite hand strength.

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
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