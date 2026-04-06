PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Makai Lemon NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Lemon lacks ideal size and top-tier NFL athleticism, but his football IQ, elite body control and competitive toughness make him a top-50-caliber prospect. He projects as a starting inside-the-numbers receiver, primarily in the slot, with added return value.
Player Traits
- Route running: 8/10
- Vertical ability, long speed: 6/10
- Release, footwork: 8/10
- Hands: 9/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 7/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 9/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 6/10
- Play strength, blocking: 8/10
- Competitive toughness: 10/10
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Drops
|2
|T-111
|Drop rate
|2.5
|67
|YAC / reception
|6.4
|T-91
|Avg depth of target
|10.4
|T-275
|Deep catches
|16
|T-3
|Deep yards
|522
|5
|Screen catches
|22
|T-32
|Screen yards
|146
|41
|Contested catches
|10
|T-44
Target rate by situation (2025)
Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)
|Coverage look
|Separation rate
|Class avg.
|All routes
|34.62%
|32.95%
|Zone single
|41.67%
|44.76%
|Zone
|36.59%
|32.52%
|Man single
|30.56%
|38.46%
|Zone double
|33.33%
|18.35%
|Man single with help
|22.22%
|19.60%
|Zone single with help
|42.86%
|27.14%
|Zone with help
|0.00%
|36.04%
Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)
Man vs. Zone
Coverage Looks
ManTargets: 28Receptions: 20Yards: 316
PFF receiving grade81.3
Targets28
Receptions20
Receiving yards316
Yards per reception15.8
Receiving touchdowns5
First downs12
Drops0
Contested targets5
Contested catches3
Yards after catch169
YAC per reception8.4
Avg depth of target9.1
Yards per route run3.29
Explosive plays9
Missed tackles forced6
WR rating118.5
ZoneTargets: 75Receptions: 54Yards: 801
PFF receiving grade90.1
Targets75
Receptions54
Receiving yards801
Yards per reception14.8
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs34
Drops2
Contested targets8
Contested catches5
Yards after catch318
YAC per reception5.9
Avg depth of target10.9
Yards per route run3.20
Explosive plays22
Missed tackles forced15
WR rating104.4
BracketTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 12
PFF receiving grade69.8
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards12
Yards per reception12.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target22.0
Yards per route run1.09
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating108.3
Cover-0Targets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 6
PFF receiving grade59.8
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards6
Yards per reception3.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch9
YAC per reception4.5
Avg depth of target10.7
Yards per route run0.50
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating109.7
Cover-1Targets: 22Receptions: 17Yards: 299
PFF receiving grade86.7
Targets22
Receptions17
Receiving yards299
Yards per reception17.6
Receiving touchdowns4
First downs11
Drops0
Contested targets4
Contested catches2
Yards after catch160
YAC per reception9.4
Avg depth of target9.4
Yards per route run3.99
Explosive plays9
Missed tackles forced6
WR rating139.2
Cover-1 DoubleTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade60.0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-2Targets: 13Receptions: 9Yards: 156
PFF receiving grade82.4
Targets13
Receptions9
Receiving yards156
Yards per reception17.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs7
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch44
YAC per reception4.9
Avg depth of target9.6
Yards per route run2.84
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating109.8
Cover-3Targets: 20Receptions: 15Yards: 188
PFF receiving grade74.9
Targets20
Receptions15
Receiving yards188
Yards per reception12.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs9
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches2
Yards after catch73
YAC per reception4.9
Avg depth of target9.7
Yards per route run2.41
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating82.9
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 5Receptions: 4Yards: 52
PFF receiving grade85.4
Targets5
Receptions4
Receiving yards52
Yards per reception13.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch26
YAC per reception6.5
Avg depth of target7.8
Yards per route run7.43
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating110.0
Cover-3 Double CloudTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.5
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 6Receptions: 4Yards: 35
PFF receiving grade62.9
Targets6
Receptions4
Receiving yards35
Yards per reception8.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch9
YAC per reception2.3
Avg depth of target12.2
Yards per route run2.50
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating81.9
Cover-6Targets: 8Receptions: 5Yards: 76
PFF receiving grade78.2
Targets8
Receptions5
Receiving yards76
Yards per reception15.2
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs4
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch44
YAC per reception8.8
Avg depth of target10.5
Yards per route run3.17
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating93.8
QuartersTargets: 23Receptions: 17Yards: 294
PFF receiving grade85.4
Targets23
Receptions17
Receiving yards294
Yards per reception17.3
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs10
Drops1
Contested targets3
Contested catches2
Yards after catch122
YAC per reception7.2
Avg depth of target13.1
Yards per route run4.14
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating126.6
Red ZoneTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 27
PFF receiving grade80.8
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards27
Yards per reception6.8
Receiving touchdowns3
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch15
YAC per reception3.8
Avg depth of target4.3
Yards per route run2.25
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating134.4
Cover 2-ManTargets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 11
PFF receiving grade55.9
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards11
Yards per reception11.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target5.7
Yards per route run1.38
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating5.6
Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)
Target Depth Chart (2025)
Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
90+80+70+60+50+<50N/A
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 61
PFF receiving grade95.3
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards61
Yards per reception20.3
Touchdowns2
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch6
YAC per reception2.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target21.7
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted158.3
Yards per route run4.07
Longest reception26
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 13Receptions: 8Yards: 327
PFF receiving grade99.9
Targets13
Receptions8
Receiving yards327
Yards per reception40.9
Touchdowns2
Interceptions0
First downs8
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions3
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch97
YAC per reception12.1
Catch rate61.5%
Avg depth of target30.4
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted145.0
Yards per route run13.08
Longest reception74
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 9Receptions: 5Yards: 134
PFF receiving grade94.1
Targets9
Receptions5
Receiving yards134
Yards per reception26.8
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs5
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate33.3%
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception1.0
Catch rate55.6%
Avg depth of target26.9
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted137.5
Yards per route run5.83
Longest reception32
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 12
PFF receiving grade85.6
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards12
Yards per reception12.0
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target16.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted156.3
Yards per route run0.86
Longest reception12
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 12Receptions: 7Yards: 109
PFF receiving grade92.6
Targets12
Receptions7
Receiving yards109
Yards per reception15.6
Touchdowns1
Interceptions1
First downs6
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions2
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch16
YAC per reception2.3
Catch rate58.3%
Avg depth of target14.2
Avoided tackles3
QB rating when targeted81.6
Yards per route run2.32
Longest reception19
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 6Receptions: 2Yards: 29
PFF receiving grade67.3
Targets6
Receptions2
Receiving yards29
Yards per reception14.5
Touchdowns0
Interceptions1
First downs2
Drops1
Drop rate33.3%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception2.5
Catch rate33.3%
Avg depth of target13.5
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted10.4
Yards per route run1.38
Longest reception16
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 6Receptions: 3Yards: 46
PFF receiving grade89.1
Targets6
Receptions3
Receiving yards46
Yards per reception15.3
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch24
YAC per reception8.0
Catch rate50.0%
Avg depth of target6.0
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted75.7
Yards per route run2.56
Longest reception20
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 27Receptions: 23Yards: 253
PFF receiving grade93.3
Targets27
Receptions23
Receiving yards253
Yards per reception11.0
Touchdowns2
Interceptions1
First downs11
Drops1
Drop rate4.2%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate50.0%
Yards after catch131
YAC per reception5.7
Catch rate85.2%
Avg depth of target5.3
Avoided tackles9
QB rating when targeted115.0
Yards per route run3.29
Longest reception62
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 9Receptions: 5Yards: 31
PFF receiving grade78.0
Targets9
Receptions5
Receiving yards31
Yards per reception6.2
Touchdowns1
Interceptions1
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch14
YAC per reception2.8
Catch rate55.6%
Avg depth of target3.9
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted60.2
Yards per route run1.35
Longest reception9
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 20Receptions: 19Yards: 140
PFF receiving grade91.2
Targets20
Receptions19
Receiving yards140
Yards per reception7.4
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs9
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch185
YAC per reception9.7
Catch rate95.0%
Avg depth of target-2.4
Avoided tackles5
QB rating when targeted112.5
Yards per route run2.26
Longest reception21
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 14
PFF receiving grade70.8
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards14
Yards per reception4.7
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch19
YAC per reception6.3
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-1.7
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted86.1
Yards per route run2.80
Longest reception9
Box score data (2023-25)
|Season stats
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Overall grade
|90.8
|83.9
|67.6
|Snaps
|369
|252
|43
|Slot snaps
|283
|223
|29
|Receptions
|79
|52
|6
|Receptions / Targets
|79/109
|52/67
|6/8
|Yards per rec
|14.6
|14.7
|14.7
|Touchdowns
|11
|3
|0
PFF Grades (2023-25)
Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)
Red-zone performance (2023-25)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Red-zone receiving grade
|91.2
|2
|Red-zone target rate
|32.6%
|25
|Red-zone snaps
|46
|T-228
|Red-zone targets
|15
|T-107
|Red-zone receptions
|12
|T-64
|Red-zone completion rate
|80.0%
|T-86
|Red-zone yards
|258
|20
|Red-zone touchdowns
|0
|T-39
|Red-zone first downs and touchdowns
|11
|T-10
|Red-zone first down/touchdown rate
|91.7%
|40
|Red-zone drops
|0
|T-1
|Red-zone drop rate
|0.0%
|T-1
|Red-zone contested catch rate
|50.0%
|T-126
|Red-zone wide receiver rating
|91
|197
Production profile (2023-25)
Performance in contested situations (2023-25)
Stable metrics (2023-25)
Route Tree (2023-25)
Screen
PFF receiving grade81.1
Targets32
Receptions28
Receiving yards197
Touchdowns2
WR rating100.1
Flat
PFF receiving grade54.0
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards1
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Slant
PFF receiving grade77.8
Targets8
Receptions6
Receiving yards110
Touchdowns0
WR rating77.1
Cross
PFF receiving grade90.2
Targets23
Receptions15
Receiving yards370
Touchdowns4
WR rating130.0
Out
PFF receiving grade85.4
Targets14
Receptions9
Receiving yards104
Touchdowns2
WR rating96.4
In
PFF receiving grade61.4
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards25
Touchdowns0
WR rating92.4
Comeback
PFF receiving grade71.9
Targets5
Receptions4
Receiving yards43
Touchdowns0
WR rating102.5
Hitch
PFF receiving grade79.7
Targets31
Receptions30
Receiving yards358
Touchdowns1
WR rating125.5
Corner
PFF receiving grade90.1
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards76
Touchdowns0
WR rating116.7
Post
PFF receiving grade91.7
Targets6
Receptions2
Receiving yards116
Touchdowns0
WR rating42.4
Go
PFF receiving grade90.0
Targets12
Receptions9
Receiving yards243
Touchdowns5
WR rating156.3
Corner-Post Route
PFF receiving grade94.0
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards63
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Ghost
PFF receiving grade84.4
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards38
Touchdowns0
WR rating106.3
Seam Route
PFF receiving grade80.9
Targets6
Receptions3
Receiving yards78
Touchdowns0
WR rating95.8
Slant & Go
PFF receiving grade80.3
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards83
Touchdowns0
WR rating64.6
Jet
PFF receiving grade71.7
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards14
Touchdowns0
WR rating95.8
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade69.4
Targets12
Receptions5
Receiving yards57
Touchdowns0
WR rating21.9
Slide
PFF receiving grade61.5
Targets6
Receptions6
Receiving yards13
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Whip Route (Breaking In)
PFF receiving grade60.5
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards3
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Out & Up
PFF receiving grade59.5
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Back Shoulder Go
PFF receiving grade59.1
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards16
Touchdowns0
WR rating77.1
Slot Wheel
PFF receiving grade58.6
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Post-Corner Route
PFF receiving grade56.6
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 32Receptions: 28Yards: 197
PFF receiving grade81.1
Targets32
Receptions28
Receiving yards197
Yards per reception7.0
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs12
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch237
YAC per reception8.5
Avg depth of target-1.6
Yards per route run3.34
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced8
WR rating100.1
FlatTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 1
PFF receiving grade54.0
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards1
Yards per reception0.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception0.5
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.08
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
SlantTargets: 8Receptions: 6Yards: 110
PFF receiving grade77.8
Targets8
Receptions6
Receiving yards110
Yards per reception18.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs5
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch59
YAC per reception9.8
Avg depth of target8.5
Yards per route run5.00
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating77.1
CrossTargets: 23Receptions: 15Yards: 370
PFF receiving grade90.2
Targets23
Receptions15
Receiving yards370
Yards per reception24.7
Receiving touchdowns4
First downs11
Drops1
Contested targets4
Contested catches3
Yards after catch198
YAC per reception13.2
Avg depth of target13.0
Yards per route run6.61
Explosive plays8
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating130.0
OutTargets: 14Receptions: 9Yards: 104
PFF receiving grade85.4
Targets14
Receptions9
Receiving yards104
Yards per reception11.6
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs8
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches2
Yards after catch32
YAC per reception3.6
Avg depth of target7.1
Yards per route run3.06
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating96.4
InTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 25
PFF receiving grade61.4
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards25
Yards per reception12.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch6
YAC per reception3.0
Avg depth of target11.7
Yards per route run1.04
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating92.4
ComebackTargets: 5Receptions: 4Yards: 43
PFF receiving grade71.9
Targets5
Receptions4
Receiving yards43
Yards per reception10.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target9.8
Yards per route run2.69
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating102.5
HitchTargets: 31Receptions: 30Yards: 358
PFF receiving grade79.7
Targets31
Receptions30
Receiving yards358
Yards per reception11.9
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs16
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch166
YAC per reception5.5
Avg depth of target6.3
Yards per route run2.98
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced11
WR rating125.5
CornerTargets: 4Receptions: 3Yards: 76
PFF receiving grade90.1
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards76
Yards per reception25.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch11
YAC per reception3.7
Avg depth of target20.8
Yards per route run9.50
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating116.7
PostTargets: 6Receptions: 2Yards: 116
PFF receiving grade91.7
Targets6
Receptions2
Receiving yards116
Yards per reception58.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch54
YAC per reception27.0
Avg depth of target33.5
Yards per route run14.50
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating42.4
GoTargets: 12Receptions: 9Yards: 243
PFF receiving grade90.0
Targets12
Receptions9
Receiving yards243
Yards per reception27.0
Receiving touchdowns5
First downs9
Drops0
Contested targets6
Contested catches5
Yards after catch29
YAC per reception3.2
Avg depth of target26.7
Yards per route run5.28
Explosive plays8
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating156.3
Corner-Post RouteTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 63
PFF receiving grade94.0
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards63
Yards per reception31.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches2
Yards after catch3
YAC per reception1.5
Avg depth of target30.0
Yards per route run31.50
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
GhostTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 38
PFF receiving grade84.4
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards38
Yards per reception9.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch50
YAC per reception12.5
Avg depth of target-3.0
Yards per route run9.50
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating106.3
Seam RouteTargets: 6Receptions: 3Yards: 78
PFF receiving grade80.9
Targets6
Receptions3
Receiving yards78
Yards per reception26.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch8
YAC per reception2.7
Avg depth of target25.5
Yards per route run3.71
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating95.8
Slant & GoTargets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 83
PFF receiving grade80.3
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards83
Yards per reception27.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch11
YAC per reception3.7
Avg depth of target21.4
Yards per route run6.92
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating64.6
JetTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 14
PFF receiving grade71.7
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards14
Yards per reception7.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch23
YAC per reception11.5
Avg depth of target-4.5
Yards per route run7.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating95.8
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 12Receptions: 5Yards: 57
PFF receiving grade69.4
Targets12
Receptions5
Receiving yards57
Yards per reception11.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets5
Contested catches1
Yards after catch3
YAC per reception0.6
Avg depth of target10.8
Yards per route run1.39
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating21.9
SlideTargets: 6Receptions: 6Yards: 13
PFF receiving grade61.5
Targets6
Receptions6
Receiving yards13
Yards per reception2.2
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch30
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target-2.8
Yards per route run0.65
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating79.2
Whip Route (Breaking In)Targets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 3
PFF receiving grade60.5
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards3
Yards per reception3.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target3.0
Yards per route run3.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
Out & UpTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.5
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target20.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Back Shoulder GoTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 16
PFF receiving grade59.1
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards16
Yards per reception16.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch6
YAC per reception6.0
Avg depth of target19.5
Yards per route run1.45
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating77.1
Slot WheelTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.6
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target24.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Post-Corner RouteTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.6
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target28.5
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6