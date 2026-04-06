PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Makai Lemon NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Lemon lacks ideal size and top-tier NFL athleticism, but his football IQ, elite body control and competitive toughness make him a top-50-caliber prospect. He projects as a starting inside-the-numbers receiver, primarily in the slot, with added return value.

Player Traits Route running 8/10 Vertical ability, long speed 6/10 Release, footwork 8/10 Hands 9/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 7/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 9/10 Run after the catch/contact 6/10 Play strength, blocking 8/10 Competitive toughness 10/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Makai Lemon For Yourself

Player Traits Route running: 8/10

8/10 Vertical ability, long speed: 6/10

6/10 Release, footwork: 8/10

8/10 Hands: 9/10

9/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 7/10

7/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 9/10

9/10 Run after the catch/contact: 6/10

6/10 Play strength, blocking: 8/10

8/10 Competitive toughness: 10/10

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)

Season stats Value Rank Drops 2 T-111 Drop rate 2.5 67 YAC / reception 6.4 T-91 Avg depth of target 10.4 T-275 Deep catches 16 T-3 Deep yards 522 5 Screen catches 22 T-32 Screen yards 146 41 Contested catches 10 T-44

Target rate by situation (2025)

Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)

Coverage look Separation rate Class avg. All routes 34.62% 32.95% Zone single 41.67% 44.76% Zone 36.59% 32.52% Man single 30.56% 38.46% Zone double 33.33% 18.35% Man single with help 22.22% 19.60% Zone single with help 42.86% 27.14% Zone with help 0.00% 36.04%

Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025) Man vs. Zone Man Zone Coverage Looks Bracket Cover-0 Cover-1 Cover-1 Double Cover-2 Cover-3 Cover-3 Cloud Cover-3 Double Cloud Cover-3 Seam Cover-6 Quarters Red Zone Cover 2-Man × Man Targets: 28 Receptions: 20 Yards: 316 PFF receiving grade 81.3 Targets 28 Receptions 20 Receiving yards 316 Yards per reception 15.8 Receiving touchdowns 5 First downs 12 Drops 0 Contested targets 5 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 169 YAC per reception 8.4 Avg depth of target 9.1 Yards per route run 3.29 Explosive plays 9 Missed tackles forced 6 WR rating 118.5 Zone Targets: 75 Receptions: 54 Yards: 801 PFF receiving grade 90.1 Targets 75 Receptions 54 Receiving yards 801 Yards per reception 14.8 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 34 Drops 2 Contested targets 8 Contested catches 5 Yards after catch 318 YAC per reception 5.9 Avg depth of target 10.9 Yards per route run 3.20 Explosive plays 22 Missed tackles forced 15 WR rating 104.4 Bracket Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 12 PFF receiving grade 69.8 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 12 Yards per reception 12.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 22.0 Yards per route run 1.09 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 108.3 Cover-0 Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 6 PFF receiving grade 59.8 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 6 Yards per reception 3.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 9 YAC per reception 4.5 Avg depth of target 10.7 Yards per route run 0.50 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 109.7 Cover-1 Targets: 22 Receptions: 17 Yards: 299 PFF receiving grade 86.7 Targets 22 Receptions 17 Receiving yards 299 Yards per reception 17.6 Receiving touchdowns 4 First downs 11 Drops 0 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 160 YAC per reception 9.4 Avg depth of target 9.4 Yards per route run 3.99 Explosive plays 9 Missed tackles forced 6 WR rating 139.2 Cover-1 Double Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 60.0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-2 Targets: 13 Receptions: 9 Yards: 156 PFF receiving grade 82.4 Targets 13 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 156 Yards per reception 17.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 7 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 44 YAC per reception 4.9 Avg depth of target 9.6 Yards per route run 2.84 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 109.8 Cover-3 Targets: 20 Receptions: 15 Yards: 188 PFF receiving grade 74.9 Targets 20 Receptions 15 Receiving yards 188 Yards per reception 12.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 9 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 73 YAC per reception 4.9 Avg depth of target 9.7 Yards per route run 2.41 Explosive plays 6 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 82.9 Cover-3 Cloud Targets: 5 Receptions: 4 Yards: 52 PFF receiving grade 85.4 Targets 5 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 52 Yards per reception 13.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 26 YAC per reception 6.5 Avg depth of target 7.8 Yards per route run 7.43 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 110.0 Cover-3 Double Cloud Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.5 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-3 Seam Targets: 6 Receptions: 4 Yards: 35 PFF receiving grade 62.9 Targets 6 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 35 Yards per reception 8.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 9 YAC per reception 2.3 Avg depth of target 12.2 Yards per route run 2.50 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 81.9 Cover-6 Targets: 8 Receptions: 5 Yards: 76 PFF receiving grade 78.2 Targets 8 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 76 Yards per reception 15.2 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 4 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 44 YAC per reception 8.8 Avg depth of target 10.5 Yards per route run 3.17 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 93.8 Quarters Targets: 23 Receptions: 17 Yards: 294 PFF receiving grade 85.4 Targets 23 Receptions 17 Receiving yards 294 Yards per reception 17.3 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 10 Drops 1 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 122 YAC per reception 7.2 Avg depth of target 13.1 Yards per route run 4.14 Explosive plays 6 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 126.6 Red Zone Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 27 PFF receiving grade 80.8 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 27 Yards per reception 6.8 Receiving touchdowns 3 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 15 YAC per reception 3.8 Avg depth of target 4.3 Yards per route run 2.25 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 134.4 Cover 2-Man Targets: 3 Receptions: 1 Yards: 11 PFF receiving grade 55.9 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 11 Yards per reception 11.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 5.7 Yards per route run 1.38 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 5.6

Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)

Target Depth Chart (2025) Outside Left Between Numbers Outside Right 3 receptions / 3 targets 61 Yards 2 TD, 0 INT 158.3 RTG 95.3 8 receptions / 13 targets 327 Yards 2 TD, 0 INT 145.0 RTG 99.9 5 receptions / 9 targets 134 Yards 1 TD, 0 INT 137.5 RTG 94.1 20+ 1 receptions / 1 targets 12 Yards 1 TD, 0 INT 156.3 RTG 85.6 7 receptions / 12 targets 109 Yards 1 TD, 1 INT 81.6 RTG 92.6 2 receptions / 6 targets 29 Yards 0 TD, 1 INT 10.4 RTG 67.3 10-19 3 receptions / 6 targets 46 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 75.7 RTG 89.1 23 receptions / 27 targets 253 Yards 2 TD, 1 INT 115.0 RTG 93.3 5 receptions / 9 targets 31 Yards 1 TD, 1 INT 60.2 RTG 78.0 0-9 0 receptions / 0 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 0.0 RTG – 19 receptions / 20 targets 140 Yards 1 TD, 0 INT 112.5 RTG 91.2 3 receptions / 3 targets 14 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 86.1 RTG 70.8 BH LOS 90+ 80+ 70+ 60+ 50+ <50 N/A × Outside Left — 20+ yards Targets: 3 Receptions: 3 Yards: 61 PFF receiving grade 95.3 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 61 Yards per reception 20.3 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 6 YAC per reception 2.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target 21.7 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 158.3 Yards per route run 4.07 Longest reception 26 Between Numbers — 20+ yards Targets: 13 Receptions: 8 Yards: 327 PFF receiving grade 99.9 Targets 13 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 327 Yards per reception 40.9 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 0 First downs 8 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 3 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 97 YAC per reception 12.1 Catch rate 61.5% Avg depth of target 30.4 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 145.0 Yards per route run 13.08 Longest reception 74 Outside Right — 20+ yards Targets: 9 Receptions: 5 Yards: 134 PFF receiving grade 94.1 Targets 9 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 134 Yards per reception 26.8 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 First downs 5 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 33.3% Yards after catch 5 YAC per reception 1.0 Catch rate 55.6% Avg depth of target 26.9 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 137.5 Yards per route run 5.83 Longest reception 32 Outside Left — 10-19 yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 12 PFF receiving grade 85.6 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 12 Yards per reception 12.0 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target 16.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 156.3 Yards per route run 0.86 Longest reception 12 Between Numbers — 10-19 yards Targets: 12 Receptions: 7 Yards: 109 PFF receiving grade 92.6 Targets 12 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 109 Yards per reception 15.6 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 1 First downs 6 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 2 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 16 YAC per reception 2.3 Catch rate 58.3% Avg depth of target 14.2 Avoided tackles 3 QB rating when targeted 81.6 Yards per route run 2.32 Longest reception 19 Outside Right — 10-19 yards Targets: 6 Receptions: 2 Yards: 29 PFF receiving grade 67.3 Targets 6 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 29 Yards per reception 14.5 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 1 First downs 2 Drops 1 Drop rate 33.3% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 5 YAC per reception 2.5 Catch rate 33.3% Avg depth of target 13.5 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 10.4 Yards per route run 1.38 Longest reception 16 Outside Left — 0-9 yards Targets: 6 Receptions: 3 Yards: 46 PFF receiving grade 89.1 Targets 6 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 46 Yards per reception 15.3 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 24 YAC per reception 8.0 Catch rate 50.0% Avg depth of target 6.0 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 75.7 Yards per route run 2.56 Longest reception 20 Between Numbers — 0-9 yards Targets: 27 Receptions: 23 Yards: 253 PFF receiving grade 93.3 Targets 27 Receptions 23 Receiving yards 253 Yards per reception 11.0 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 1 First downs 11 Drops 1 Drop rate 4.2% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 50.0% Yards after catch 131 YAC per reception 5.7 Catch rate 85.2% Avg depth of target 5.3 Avoided tackles 9 QB rating when targeted 115.0 Yards per route run 3.29 Longest reception 62 Outside Right — 0-9 yards Targets: 9 Receptions: 5 Yards: 31 PFF receiving grade 78.0 Targets 9 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 31 Yards per reception 6.2 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 1 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 14 YAC per reception 2.8 Catch rate 55.6% Avg depth of target 3.9 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 60.2 Yards per route run 1.35 Longest reception 9 Outside Left — Behind LOS Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — Behind LOS Targets: 20 Receptions: 19 Yards: 140 PFF receiving grade 91.2 Targets 20 Receptions 19 Receiving yards 140 Yards per reception 7.4 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 First downs 9 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 185 YAC per reception 9.7 Catch rate 95.0% Avg depth of target -2.4 Avoided tackles 5 QB rating when targeted 112.5 Yards per route run 2.26 Longest reception 21 Outside Right — Behind LOS Targets: 3 Receptions: 3 Yards: 14 PFF receiving grade 70.8 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 14 Yards per reception 4.7 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 19 YAC per reception 6.3 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -1.7 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 86.1 Yards per route run 2.80 Longest reception 9

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats 2025 2024 2023 Overall grade 90.8 83.9 67.6 Snaps 369 252 43 Slot snaps 283 223 29 Receptions 79 52 6 Receptions / Targets 79/109 52/67 6/8 Yards per rec 14.6 14.7 14.7 Touchdowns 11 3 0

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)

Red-zone performance (2023-25)

Season stats Value Rank Red-zone receiving grade 91.2 2 Red-zone target rate 32.6% 25 Red-zone snaps 46 T-228 Red-zone targets 15 T-107 Red-zone receptions 12 T-64 Red-zone completion rate 80.0% T-86 Red-zone yards 258 20 Red-zone touchdowns 0 T-39 Red-zone first downs and touchdowns 11 T-10 Red-zone first down/touchdown rate 91.7% 40 Red-zone drops 0 T-1 Red-zone drop rate 0.0% T-1 Red-zone contested catch rate 50.0% T-126 Red-zone wide receiver rating 91 197

Production profile (2023-25)

Performance in contested situations (2023-25)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics.

Route Tree (2023-25) Go Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post WR Ball × Screen PFF receiving grade 81.1 Targets 32 Receptions 28 Receiving yards 197 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 100.1 × Flat PFF receiving grade 54.0 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 1 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 79.2 × Slant PFF receiving grade 77.8 Targets 8 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 110 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 77.1 × Cross PFF receiving grade 90.2 Targets 23 Receptions 15 Receiving yards 370 Touchdowns 4 WR rating 130.0 × Out PFF receiving grade 85.4 Targets 14 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 104 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 96.4 × In PFF receiving grade 61.4 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 25 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 92.4 × Comeback PFF receiving grade 71.9 Targets 5 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 43 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 102.5 × Hitch PFF receiving grade 79.7 Targets 31 Receptions 30 Receiving yards 358 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 125.5 × Corner PFF receiving grade 90.1 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 76 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 116.7 × Post PFF receiving grade 91.7 Targets 6 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 116 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 42.4 × Go PFF receiving grade 90.0 Targets 12 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 243 Touchdowns 5 WR rating 156.3 × Corner-Post Route PFF receiving grade 94.0 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 63 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 118.8 × Ghost PFF receiving grade 84.4 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 38 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 106.3 × Seam Route PFF receiving grade 80.9 Targets 6 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 78 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 95.8 × Slant & Go PFF receiving grade 80.3 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 83 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 64.6 × Jet PFF receiving grade 71.7 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 14 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 95.8 × Scramble Adjustment PFF receiving grade 69.4 Targets 12 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 57 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 21.9 × Slide PFF receiving grade 61.5 Targets 6 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 13 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 79.2 × Whip Route (Breaking In) PFF receiving grade 60.5 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 3 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 79.2 × Out & Up PFF receiving grade 59.5 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Back Shoulder Go PFF receiving grade 59.1 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 16 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 77.1 × Slot Wheel PFF receiving grade 58.6 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Post-Corner Route PFF receiving grade 56.6 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 Select a route… Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post Go Corner-Post Route Ghost Seam Route Slant & Go Jet Scramble Adjustment Slide Whip Route (Breaking In) Out & Up Back Shoulder Go Slot Wheel Post-Corner Route × Screen Targets: 32 Receptions: 28 Yards: 197 PFF receiving grade 81.1 Targets 32 Receptions 28 Receiving yards 197 Yards per reception 7.0 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 12 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 237 YAC per reception 8.5 Avg depth of target -1.6 Yards per route run 3.34 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 8 WR rating 100.1 Flat Targets: 2 Receptions: 2 Yards: 1 PFF receiving grade 54.0 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 1 Yards per reception 0.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 0.5 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.08 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Slant Targets: 8 Receptions: 6 Yards: 110 PFF receiving grade 77.8 Targets 8 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 110 Yards per reception 18.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 5 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 59 YAC per reception 9.8 Avg depth of target 8.5 Yards per route run 5.00 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 77.1 Cross Targets: 23 Receptions: 15 Yards: 370 PFF receiving grade 90.2 Targets 23 Receptions 15 Receiving yards 370 Yards per reception 24.7 Receiving touchdowns 4 First downs 11 Drops 1 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 198 YAC per reception 13.2 Avg depth of target 13.0 Yards per route run 6.61 Explosive plays 8 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 130.0 Out Targets: 14 Receptions: 9 Yards: 104 PFF receiving grade 85.4 Targets 14 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 104 Yards per reception 11.6 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 8 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 32 YAC per reception 3.6 Avg depth of target 7.1 Yards per route run 3.06 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 96.4 In Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 25 PFF receiving grade 61.4 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 25 Yards per reception 12.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 6 YAC per reception 3.0 Avg depth of target 11.7 Yards per route run 1.04 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 92.4 Comeback Targets: 5 Receptions: 4 Yards: 43 PFF receiving grade 71.9 Targets 5 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 43 Yards per reception 10.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 1.0 Avg depth of target 9.8 Yards per route run 2.69 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 102.5 Hitch Targets: 31 Receptions: 30 Yards: 358 PFF receiving grade 79.7 Targets 31 Receptions 30 Receiving yards 358 Yards per reception 11.9 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 16 Drops 1 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 166 YAC per reception 5.5 Avg depth of target 6.3 Yards per route run 2.98 Explosive plays 6 Missed tackles forced 11 WR rating 125.5 Corner Targets: 4 Receptions: 3 Yards: 76 PFF receiving grade 90.1 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 76 Yards per reception 25.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 11 YAC per reception 3.7 Avg depth of target 20.8 Yards per route run 9.50 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 116.7 Post Targets: 6 Receptions: 2 Yards: 116 PFF receiving grade 91.7 Targets 6 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 116 Yards per reception 58.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 54 YAC per reception 27.0 Avg depth of target 33.5 Yards per route run 14.50 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 42.4 Go Targets: 12 Receptions: 9 Yards: 243 PFF receiving grade 90.0 Targets 12 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 243 Yards per reception 27.0 Receiving touchdowns 5 First downs 9 Drops 0 Contested targets 6 Contested catches 5 Yards after catch 29 YAC per reception 3.2 Avg depth of target 26.7 Yards per route run 5.28 Explosive plays 8 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 156.3 Corner-Post Route Targets: 2 Receptions: 2 Yards: 63 PFF receiving grade 94.0 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 63 Yards per reception 31.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 3 YAC per reception 1.5 Avg depth of target 30.0 Yards per route run 31.50 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 118.8 Ghost Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 38 PFF receiving grade 84.4 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 38 Yards per reception 9.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 50 YAC per reception 12.5 Avg depth of target -3.0 Yards per route run 9.50 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 106.3 Seam Route Targets: 6 Receptions: 3 Yards: 78 PFF receiving grade 80.9 Targets 6 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 78 Yards per reception 26.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 8 YAC per reception 2.7 Avg depth of target 25.5 Yards per route run 3.71 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 95.8 Slant & Go Targets: 5 Receptions: 3 Yards: 83 PFF receiving grade 80.3 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 83 Yards per reception 27.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 11 YAC per reception 3.7 Avg depth of target 21.4 Yards per route run 6.92 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 64.6 Jet Targets: 2 Receptions: 2 Yards: 14 PFF receiving grade 71.7 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 14 Yards per reception 7.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 23 YAC per reception 11.5 Avg depth of target -4.5 Yards per route run 7.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 95.8 Scramble Adjustment Targets: 12 Receptions: 5 Yards: 57 PFF receiving grade 69.4 Targets 12 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 57 Yards per reception 11.4 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 5 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 3 YAC per reception 0.6 Avg depth of target 10.8 Yards per route run 1.39 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 21.9 Slide Targets: 6 Receptions: 6 Yards: 13 PFF receiving grade 61.5 Targets 6 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 13 Yards per reception 2.2 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 30 YAC per reception 5.0 Avg depth of target -2.8 Yards per route run 0.65 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 79.2 Whip Route (Breaking In) Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 3 PFF receiving grade 60.5 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 3 Yards per reception 3.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 3.0 Yards per route run 3.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Out & Up Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.5 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 20.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Back Shoulder Go Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 16 PFF receiving grade 59.1 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 16 Yards per reception 16.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 6 YAC per reception 6.0 Avg depth of target 19.5 Yards per route run 1.45 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 77.1 Slot Wheel Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.6 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 24.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Post-Corner Route Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.6 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 28.5 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6

Player Comp: Julian Edelman