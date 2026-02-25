PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Emmett Johnson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Johnson is a former three-star recruit from Minneapolis, Minnesota, who was a highly accomplished player at the Academy of Holy Angels, finishing his high school career with more than 6,000 all-purpose yards and a Minnesota Mr. Football award. He committed to Nebraska and, after redshirting in 2021, served as a part-time starter for two seasons before taking over as the full-time starter in 2025.

His game is built on outstanding vision and elusiveness, highlighted by some of the quickest feet in this class. That allows him to navigate traffic effectively in man- and gap-scheme concepts, where he has posted an elite rushing grade over the past two seasons. Johnson is a natural receiver out of the backfield, and while he shows the mentality for strong pass protection, he could be overpowered at the next level due to his lack of bulk.

He also runs with a determined style, consistently displaying high effort and competitive toughness.

Player Traits Vision 8/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 8/10 Big-play speed 6/10 Balance, play through contact 4/10 Mentality, fight, effort 9/10 Change of direction, flexibility 8/10 Elusiveness, footwork 9/10 Receiving 8/10 Tackle-breaking ability 3/10 Pass protection 6/10

Strengths