PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Desmond Reid NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

At 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, Reid is the latest test case for how small an NFL running back can realistically be. He has been highly productive, totaling more than 1,200 rushing yards and 800 receiving yards over the past two seasons despite missing time with injury.

His body control and short-area explosiveness are outstanding, leading to high missed-tackles-forced numbers, particularly as a receiver when he creates space with elite separation ability. As expected for a back of his size, his yards-after-contact production and pass-protection grades have been inconsistent. Still, he is not a weak player and has fumbled just once on more than 500 career carries.

Reid also brings extensive receiving experience and value as a punt returner. History suggests that running backs of similar size rarely sustain long-term NFL success — even highly productive players such as Donnel Pumphrey struggled to stick. There is also a plausible path for Reid to transition into a more slot-receiver role at the next level.

Player Traits Vision 8/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 7/10 Big-play speed 5/10 Balance, play through contact 2/10 Mentality, fight, effort 9/10 Change of direction, flexibility 9/10 Elusiveness, footwork 9/10 Receiving 9/10 Tackle-breaking ability 2/10 Pass protection 2/10

Strengths