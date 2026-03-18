PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Chris Bell NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Bell is a former three-star receiver from Yazoo City, Mississippi, who attended Greenville Christian School. He was a state champion as a senior and also competed in track, posting a 22.5-second time in the 200 meters.

He brings that track speed to the field with impressive explosiveness and top-end speed, especially for a 225-pound receiver. Primarily aligned on the outside, Bell has produced his best work against press and man coverage, where he can overwhelm defenders with a combination of size, strength and vertical speed.

He shows quick, explosive footwork and a solid variety of releases, and his physicality also translates as a blocker, where he can overpower defensive backs. However, while he is explosive, he lacks flexibility and start-stop ability, which limits his effectiveness against zone coverage. That shows up in both his lower receiving grades against zone and a route tree that is heavily built off vertical stems.

Bell has also had some frustrating drops over the past few seasons, though he balances that with impressive contested catches. Teams will likely need to live with some inconsistency in exchange for his big-play ability.

Player Traits Route Running 6/10 Hands 7/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 9/10 Release, footwork 7/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 9/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 5/10 Run after the catch/contact 8/10 Play strength, blocking 8/10 Competitive toughness 9/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Chris Bell For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 6/10

6/10 Hands: 7/10

7/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 9/10

9/10 Release, footwork: 7/10

7/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 9/10

9/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 5/10

5/10 Run after the catch/contact: 8/10

8/10 Play strength, blocking: 8/10

8/10 Competitive toughness: 9/10

Strengths