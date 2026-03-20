PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Caleb Douglas NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Douglas is a former three-star receiver who was born in Houston, Texas, and played high school football at Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas. He initially committed to Florida, where he saw early playing time before a knee injury cut his second season short. He later transferred to Texas Tech, where he became a full-time starter over the past two seasons.

Douglas has been more productive with the Red Raiders, aided by his NFL-caliber height and length, along with better-than-expected short-area quickness. He shows a solid variety of releases against press coverage, though he lacks the long speed to consistently threaten defenses vertically.

His catch rates are lower than ideal, which points to a lack of play strength that shows up at times due to his slender build. However, he is a capable route runner who can create separation on short and intermediate routes, reflected in respectable separation rates in those areas.

Player Traits Route Running 6/10 Hands 6/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 6/10 Release, footwork 7/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 5/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 6/10 Run after the catch/contact 4/10 Play strength, blocking 5/10 Competitive toughness 7/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Caleb Douglas For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 6/10

6/10 Hands: 6/10

6/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 6/10

6/10 Release, footwork: 7/10

7/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 5/10

5/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 6/10

6/10 Run after the catch/contact: 4/10

4/10 Play strength, blocking: 5/10

5/10 Competitive toughness: 7/10

Strengths