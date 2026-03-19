PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Ted Hurst NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Hurst is a former zero-star wide receiver recruit from Savannah, Georgia, who committed to Valdosta State and became an immediate starter as an underclassman before transferring to Georgia State, where he found similar usage and success.

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, he is long and lean but still possesses an NFL-caliber frame. He boasts a massive catch radius and consistently maximizes it, extending to attack the ball in the air. Hurst also posts strong catch rates, including in contested situations, where he ranks in the 95th percentile.

For a bigger receiver, he shows impressive footwork, with the ability to execute jab-step releases and sharp single-cut routes. However, his overall flexibility is limited, which shows up in lower separation numbers against single coverage.

Hurst’s long strides translate to impressive build-up speed — he has recorded 10 plays of 20-plus mph over the past two seasons — though it takes him time to reach top gear. He has the frame to be an effective blocker, but could benefit from adding more mass to maintain consistency at the next level.

Player Traits Route Running 7/10 Hands 9/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 8/10 Release, footwork 6/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 5/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 6/10 Run after the catch/contact 4/10 Play strength, blocking 7/10 Competitive toughness 9/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Ted Hurst For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 7/10

7/10 Hands: 9/10

9/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 8/10

8/10 Release, footwork: 6/10

6/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 5/10

5/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 6/10

6/10 Run after the catch/contact: 4/10

4/10 Play strength, blocking: 7/10

7/10 Competitive toughness: 9/10

Strengths