PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Rahsul Faison NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Faison’s football journey was lengthy — and admittedly difficult to track. After an impressive senior season in 2017, he initially planned to attend Stony Brook but was unable to enroll for academic reasons. He then spent a postgraduate year at Salisbury School in New England, which led to an opportunity at Marshall. There, he greyshirted in 2019 before departing for financial reasons.

In 2020, Faison took online classes at Lackawanna College before heading to Snow College in Utah for a year of junior college football. He redshirted in 2021 and served as a rotational back in 2022. From there, he transferred to Utah State, where he became the starting running back in 2023 and 2024, before finishing his final year of eligibility at South Carolina in 2025.

Despite the unconventional path, Faison does offer some NFL intrigue. At 6-foot and 220 pounds, he carries an above-average frame for the position and runs with power behind his pads, particularly between the tackles. He shows decent foot quickness behind the line of scrimmage, though sharper cuts and true change-of-direction ability can be a challenge. He has some third-down potential due to his strength in pass protection but needs greater consistency in that area, and his receiving résumé is limited.

One additional factor to consider: Faison will be 26.5 years old during his first NFL training camp in 2026.

Player Traits Vision 4/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 4/10 Big-play speed 6/10 Balance, play through contact 8/10 Mentality, fight, effort 8/10 Change of direction, flexibility 5/10 Elusiveness, footwork 6/10 Receiving 6/10 Tackle-breaking ability 8/10 Pass protection 8/10

Strengths