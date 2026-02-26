Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Roman Hemby NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By Trevor Sikkema

Scouting report

Hemby is a former three-star recruit from Edgewood, Maryland, who initially committed to Maryland out of high school. After redshirting as a freshman, he started for three seasons before transferring to Indiana for his final year of eligibility. That extensive starting experience shows up in his high football IQ.

He is detail-oriented as a runner, showing patience to let blocks develop and strong technique both as a pass protector and receiver. His best work comes on third downs, where he varies the tempo of his routes and makes sharp cuts to create separation. In pass protection, his feet are quick enough to mirror rushers and get into position, though he too often struggles to anchor against power.

As a runner, Hemby is most effective in man- and gap-scheme concepts, where he can rely on anticipation and decisiveness. He could stand to show more patience with the ball at times. He is not a home-run threat — efficiency, not explosiveness, defines his game. Still, his competitiveness and consistent effort in every phase should make him a favorite of coaching staffs.

Player Traits

Vision
7/10
Spacial awareness, IQ, patience
4/10
Big-play speed
4/10
Balance, play through contact
6/10
Mentality, fight, effort
9/10
Change of direction, flexibility
5/10
Elusiveness, footwork
6/10
Receiving
7/10
Tackle-breaking ability
7/10
Pass protection
8/10
Strengths

