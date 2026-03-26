PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Josh Cameron NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Cameron was an overlooked and under-recruited receiver coming out of high school, receiving no scholarship offers before walking on at Baylor. He not only made the team but also quickly earned a scholarship, rising from a scout team player to a team captain over his five-year career.

At 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, he has a dense build that translates to good power and strength as both a blocker and a runner after the catch. He is an explosive linear athlete, but his high-cut frame limits his change of direction, which shows up in lower separation metrics and receiving grades against single coverage.

He also needs to be more precise with his releases, reducing wasted movement against press coverage to get into his routes more efficiently. Cameron’s competitive toughness stands out on film, and his impactful special teams work as a punt returner will help his chances of making an NFL roster.

Player Traits Route Running 5/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 8/10 Release, footwork 5/10 Hands 8/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 7/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 6/10 Run after the catch/contact 8/10 Play strength, blocking 8/10 Competitive toughness 9/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Josh Cameron For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 5/10

5/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 8/10

8/10 Release, footwork: 5/10

5/10 Hands: 8/10

8/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 7/10

7/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 6/10

6/10 Run after the catch/contact: 8/10

8/10 Play strength, blocking: 8/10

8/10 Competitive toughness: 9/10

Strengths