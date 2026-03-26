PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: CJ Daniels NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Daniels has been a contributor and starter since his true freshman season, with stops at Liberty, LSU and Miami over a six-year college career.

His measurables are above the 50th percentile for NFL receivers, and he appears to have long arms, though he is still on the smaller side for an outside receiver. That does not show up in contested situations, however, as he has posted a contested catch rate above 80.0% over the past two seasons, ranking in the 100th percentile.

He lacks true difference-making long speed, but he is quick and sudden in his releases and at the top of routes, allowing him to consistently create separation on intermediate routes. He is not a major factor after the catch, with low percentile production in that area.

Daniels has the experience and release package to line up at all three receiver spots. As a blocker, his slender build can show up against stronger defenders, but he competes with a feisty mentality.

Player Traits Route Running 8/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 5/10 Release, footwork 7/10 Hands 9/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 6/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 7/10 Run after the catch/contact 3/10 Play strength, blocking 5/10 Competitive toughness 9/10 Start Mock Draft Scout CJ Daniels For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 8/10

8/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 5/10

5/10 Release, footwork: 7/10

7/10 Hands: 9/10

9/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 6/10

6/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 7/10

7/10 Run after the catch/contact: 3/10

3/10 Play strength, blocking: 5/10

5/10 Competitive toughness: 9/10

Strengths