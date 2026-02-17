PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Drew Allar NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Allar is a former five-star quarterback from Medina, Ohio. He grew up playing fullback and linebacker before switching to quarterback in high school, winning Ohio’s Mr. Football as a senior. He was also a pitcher, shortstop and third baseman in baseball, as well as a power forward on his high school’s basketball team.

At Penn State, he played in nine games as a true freshman, started 12 as a sophomore, 16 as a junior and six as a senior before a broken left ankle ended his season. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, he passes the eye test of an NFL quarterback. As a pitcher growing up, he said he either struck batters out or walked them. Unfortunately, that also describes how he plays quarterback.

His arm talent is great in both velocity and distance, though he didn’t push the ball very much in 2025. He has the kind of arm that can get him out of trouble because of how quickly the ball leaves his hand. He was a better decision-maker in 2024 and 2025, but it came at the expense of not pushing the ball downfield the way he needed to. He is decent on QB power runs, but when he scrambles, his accuracy takes a big hit.

His overall ball placement has also been shaky, yielding a higher uncatchable, inaccurate-pass percentage and a lower positively graded accuracy-throw percentage. He also simply did not take enough chances in 2025.

Player Traits Decision Making & ball security 5/10 Poise & Out-of-Structure IQ 6/10 Accuracy From a Clean Pocket 6/10 Out-of-Structure Accuracy & Touch 6/10 Velocity 9/10 Distance 9/10 Progressions 5/10 Pocket management 6/10 Field mobility 6/10 Mechanics 6/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Drew Allar For Yourself

Player Traits Decision Making & ball security: 5/10

5/10 Poise & Out-of-Structure IQ: 6/10

6/10 Accuracy From a Clean Pocket: 6/10

6/10 Out-of-Structure Accuracy & Touch: 6/10

6/10 Velocity: 9/10

9/10 Distance: 9/10

9/10 Progressions: 5/10

5/10 Pocket management: 6/10

6/10 Field mobility: 6/10

6/10 Mechanics: 6/10

Strengths