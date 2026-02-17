PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Cole Payton NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Payton was a former two-star recruit in the 2021 class from Omaha, Nebraska, who won the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year award as a senior in 2020. He committed to North Dakota State, where he served as a backup quarterback and situational rushing option until his senior season, when he became the full-time starter.

At 6-foot-3 and around 230 to 235 pounds, he has good size for the league. He is also an adequate pro athlete, not just for the position but for his size. His rushing ability and experience give him a good floor and ceiling as an RPO and QB power-type backfield player.

As a passer, his grades and efficiency numbers are high, but you have to factor in how easy his situation was in 2025 on a very talented NDSU team that was typically more talented than its competition. He has a high time to throw, which stems from his rushing style but also from not being the quickest to read defenses pre- and post-snap. That has yielded a high sack rate despite his athleticism.

He does have good overall arm talent that is adequate for the NFL. His throwing motion has a bit of a shotput-style finish, but his footwork and base are consistent and give him a strong drive on his passes.

Player Traits Decision Making & ball security 5/10 Poise & Out-of-Structure IQ 6/10 Accuracy From a Clean Pocket 6/10 Out-of-Structure Accuracy & Touch 6/10 Velocity 6/10 Distance 7/10 Progressions 2/10 Pocket management 2/10 Field mobility 8/10 Mechanics 7/10

