PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Taylen Green NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Green was a three-star quarterback from Lewisville, Texas, where he not only played football but also broke the school record in the long jump in track and field. He committed to Boise State, where, after a redshirt season, he started for two years before transferring to Arkansas for his final two years of eligibility.

His size will be alluring to general managers and head coaches. He is a legit athlete at just under 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds who rushed for more than 2,400 yards in his four seasons as a starter. He is a good rushing threat with experience in the pistol and shotgun as an RPO quarterback. As a passer, his athletic gifts show up in a naturally strong arm that can push the ball vertically.

However, he is still far too inconsistent as a passer. His footwork is OK, but it can be erratic. Pair that with a longer, sidearm throwing motion, and you have a faulty foundation for accuracy, evidenced by lower accuracy and ball-placement scores. He also doesn’t have the passing numbers you’d expect under pressure or on the run. Despite being a good athlete, he has a high sack rate, in part due to an average time to throw well above 3.00 seconds.

Player Traits Decision Making & ball security 4/10 Poise & Out-of-Structure IQ 4/10 Accuracy From a Clean Pocket 4/10 Out-of-Structure Accuracy & Touch 4/10 Velocity 8/10 Distance 10/10 Progressions 3/10 Pocket management 5/10 Field mobility 9/10 Mechanics 4/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Taylen Green For Yourself

Strengths