Welcome to PFF's 2024 College Football Preview Guide!

As Week 1 of the season approaches, PFF's college football analysts are excited to bring you the most comprehensive and advanced preview available. This guide offers an in-depth analysis of all 69 Power Five teams, along with 10 select Group of Five teams, giving you a detailed look at what to expect on the field in 2024.

Below, you'll find PFF-exclusive advanced stats, player grades and scheme breakdowns. We've also included all of our premium college football articles, including player and unit rankings and the PFF College 50, along with exclusive interviews from Michigan's Mason Graham and Stanford's Elic Ayomanor.

Don’t miss out on this essential resource for the upcoming season.

Act now: Hit the banner below to subscribe and get 25% off your PFF annual subscription using code CFBPREVIEW25. Remember, a subscription is required to unlock the full potential of this guide.

Let’s get ready for an incredible season of college football!

Table of contents

Team previews | PFF's preseason top 25 | Top 10 players at every position

Top 10 position groups | The PFF College 50 | 2024 power rankings

College football analysis

TEAM PREVIEWS

PFF's college football previews provide an advanced overview of all 69 Power Five teams and 10 select Group of Five teams. They include PFF-exclusive advanced stats, player grades, scheme analysis and more.

Jump to the conference or team of your choice by clicking the links in the table below. Alternatively, you can click here to start at the beginning.

ACC

Boston College won its first bowl game in seven years last season. Following the Fenway Bowl victory, head coach Jeff Hafley left the program to become the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was hired as the program's head coach, his first such job since serving as the Houston Texans’ skipper from 2014 to 2020.

O’Brien's work as a quarterback whisperer bodes well for Thomas Castellanos, who struggled as a passer last year. He is still a dynamic runner, which should be the bread and butter of the Eagles’ offense. The Eagles' defense has some serious questions to answer after Hafley’s departure, especially in the secondary.

Click here to read more…

California began to get back on track in 2023, making its first bowl game in four years. The Golden Bears will try to repeat that this upcoming season in the ACC.

If Cal is going bowling again, it’ll likely be because of running back Jaydn Ott. The rising junior is one of the best backs in college football because of his productivity on the ground and as a receiver. Improvement from the offensive line and more consistency at quarterback are key to relieving some of the pressure off his shoulders. California’s pass rush is solid, but the rest of the defense will need to step up after surrendering nearly 33 points per game last year.

Click here to read more…

After raning ninth in the AP poll to open the 2023 season, Clemson endured a disastrous start. The Tigers lost four of their first eight games, the first time since 2011 that they lost even four times in an entire season. “Tyler from Spartanburg” called into Dabo Swinney’s radio show after the 4-4 start and questioned why the head coach was making $11.5 million, which inspired an infamous rant from the two-time national championship-winning head coach. Tyler apparently gave Swinney and the Tigers the fire they needed, as they won their final five games of the season.

Clemson should once again have an elite defense, with both experienced players and up-and-coming stars all over the depth chart. The offense, specifically the passing game, needs to make serious progress. If it doesn’t, there will be serious questions about whether Swinney fits the current age of college football with his refusal to use the transfer portal.

Click here to read more…

Mike Elko did a terrific job of turning around Duke during his two years as head coach. The Blue Devils went 17-9 across the past two seasons after a 5-18 record in the previous two. With Texas A&M poaching Elko this offseason, Duke turned to Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as its next head coach. He brings with him an aggressive defensive philosophy, as the Nittany Lions blitzed at the third-highest rate in the country last season (57.9%).

Luckily for Diaz, he has a capable secondary while more players rush the passer. The offense will likely rely on a dynamic duo at running back between Jaquez Moore and New Mexico State transfer Star Thomas. The biggest issue for the Blue Devils is the significant losses they sustained through the transfer portal and whether Texas transfer Maalik Murphy is a viable passer.

Click here to read more…

Florida State lived up to the preseason hype and then some last year. After starting the season in the top 10 for the first time since 2017, the Seminoles won the ACC Championship after a 13-0 campaign and were controversially left out of the College Football Playoff. It’ll be difficult for the program to match those highs in 2024, as 10 of its 13 most valuable players from last year left the program, according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

Florida State still has playoff aspirations as we enter the 12-team era and will need some transfer portal additions to jell with the remaining players quickly to achieve that goal.

Click here to read more…

After going 4-4 as Georgia Tech’s interim coach in 2022, Brent Key earned the permanent job. He had an even better year this past season, leading the Yellow Jackets to their first bowl game in five years. Leading the charge was the duo of running back Jamal Haynes and quarterback Haynes King on the ground, as each earned 80.0-plus PFF rushing grades.

Georgia Tech also has a rising star at wide receiver in sophomore Eric Singleton Jr., who ranked second among true freshmen with 714 receiving yards last year. For the Yellow Jackets to make another bowl game, they’ll need the defense to improve after ranking just 107th in expected points allowed per play this past season.

Click here to read more…

The Jeff Brohm era at Louisville couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. The Cardinals won 10 games in 2023 for the first time since joining the ACC in 2014 and played in their first ACC Championship game. They’ll have similar expectations in 2024, thanks in large part to a stellar offseason in the transfer portal.

Louisville also brought back its two best defenders — edge rusher Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley — to what was a very strong defense last season. The biggest question lies at quarterback. Can Texas Tech transfer Tyler Shough both stay on the field and be a consistent performer?

Click here to read more…

After starting 2023 with a 4-0 record, Miami lost six of its last nine games, including a disaster against Georgia Tech where the Hurricanes simply had to kneel to win the game.

Mario Cristobal heads into his third year as head coach with pressure mounting after starting his tenure with just a 12-13 record. Fortunately for him, he has arguably the best roster in the ACC at his disposal, with many key players returning and some massive transfer additions set to contribute. Miami owns top-10 units at running back, receiving corps, offensive line and defensive line while also having a quarterback with immense potential in Washington State transfer Cam Ward.

Click here to read more…

N.C. State has been a model of consistency under Dave Doeren for the better part of the last decade, with the Wolfpack winning at least eight games in six of the last seven seasons.

The program won nine games in 2023, even with a struggling passing game that saw it rank 103rd in the FBS in PFF grade on passing plays. The good news is that help is on the way in that department, as quarterback Grayson McCall, tight end Justin Joly and wide receiver Noah Rogers have transferred in for 2024.

The defense lost some key players up front, but the secondary should be able to pick up the slack.

Click here to read more…

Head coach Mack Brown led North Carolina to its fifth consecutive bowl game in 2023, something the program hasn’t accomplished since his last stint as the Tar Heels’ coach in the late 1990s. A common theme for North Carolina in the past five years is having a star under center, whether that be Sam Howell or Drake Maye. Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson is talented, but the offense will likely rely heavily on Omarion Hampton, one of the best running backs in college football. The defense has some very good players at the first and second levels but still performed below average last season (74th in expected points allowed per play).

Click here to read more…

The 2023 campaign was nothing short of a disaster for Pittsburgh. After going 20-7 across 2021 and 2022 — with an ACC championship win to boot — the Panthers finished with a 3-9 record in 2023, their worst record in the 21st century.

There's reason for optimism on the offensive side with the hiring of new offensive coordinator Kade Bell from Western Carolina and the solid performances from quarterback Nate Yarnell. However, significant concerns remain due to what was one of the worst offensive lines in the country last season and a defense that lost its three best players to the transfer portal.

Click here to read more…

Troy Taylor’s first season as Stanford’s head coach ended the same as the Cardinal's last two seasons, as the team finished with just a 3-9 record.

Stanford has now had the worst three-year stretch since 1958-1960 and will try to rebound in its first year as a member of the ACC. The Cardinal do have a star receiver in Elic Ayomanor to rely on offensively, but they have holes everywhere else on their roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Stanford fielded arguably the worst defense in the country last season and didn’t do much in the transfer portal to fix its issues. Making matters worse for the Cardinal is that, according to our power rankings, they play the second-hardest schedule in the ACC.

Click here to read more…

The Mustangs were arguably the most complete team in the Group of Five last season, as they were just one of four teams that ranked top-10 in both team offense grade and team defense grade (Michigan, Alabama, and Notre Dame were the other three). That led to an 11-win season, something SMU hadn’t accomplished since they got the “death penalty” in 1987.

SMU is set to make the leap from the AAC to the ACC, joining a power conference for the first time in nearly three decades. The Mustangs could immediately contend for an ACC title and a College Football Playoff berth, too, thanks to an almost identical roster from last year and a very manageable schedule.

Click here to read more…

Syracuse may have reached its second consecutive bowl game last year, but the program still finished with a 6-7 record. It marked the Orange's fourth losing season in the last five years, prompting the decision to fire head coach Dino Babers after eight seasons.

Georgia defensive backs coach and ace recruiter Fran Brown was hired in November to take over. His recruiting skills made an immediate impact, as the Orange secured their first top-40 class since 2001. Additionally, Syracuse brought in a strong transfer portal class, highlighted by former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord. Now, Brown must demonstrate that he’s more than just a top recruiter by translating this influx of talent into on-field success.

Click here to read more…

Tony Elliott’s second season as Virginia’s head coach ended similarly to his first, with just three wins. He now has a 6-16 record overall, increasing pressure as he heads into his third year at the helm. If the Cavaliers are going to improve, it’ll likely be on the back of sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea and their passing attack. However, they must get better in the trenches. Virginia earned the third-worst PFF pass-blocking grade in college football last year and fielded the fifth-lowest-graded defensive line.

Click here to read more…

The Brent Pry era at Virginia Tech got off to a horrendous start in 2022 as the Hokies finished with just a 3-8 record, their worst mark in more than 30 years. Virginia Tech bounced back this past season with a 7-6 record, including a bowl game victory. The program is hoping to take another step forward in 2024 after bringing backalmost all of the key contributors from last year. If the Hokies are going to become a legitimate ACC contender, they’ll need improvement from both their offensive line and from Kyron Drones as a passer.

Click here to read more…

Wake Forest lost as many games in 2023 as in the previous two years combined (eight). The main culprit was Sam Hartman, who transferred to Notre Dame and is the Demon Deacons’ all-time leading passer. Wake Forest subsequently struggled to get anything going through the air, placing 114th in the FBS in passing grade (55.6).

Help is on the way in the form of transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier, whose 80.5 PFF passing grade last year ranked 25th in college football. He’ll have a very strong offensive line and a capable receiving corps to throw to. The Demon Deacons have some nice pieces in their front seven but need an inexperienced secondary to step up.

Click here to read more…

Big Ten

After a very successful 2022 season in which the Fighting Illini finished 8-5, the team came crashing down with a 5-7 record in 2023. And that, unfortunately, now means that Illinois has finished with a losing record in 11 of the last 12 seasons.

If Bret Bielema’s squad is to bounce back, it’ll likely be due to its defense. Even after losing star defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, the Fighting Illini’s front seven projects to be the team's strength.

Still, Illinois will need its new skill position players on offense and quarterback Luke Altmyer to raise their games in order to make a bowl game.

Click here to read more…

Last season, the Hoosiers failed to reach five wins for the third consecutive season, prompting the program to part ways with head coach Tom Allen. Indiana then hired James Madison’s Curt Cignetti to turn the team around.

Cignetti had done a masterful job with the Dukes, finishing with a 19-5 record during their first two years as an FBS program, which included an 11-1 campaign last season.

Indiana will look a lot like “James Madison West” in 2024, as the Hoosiers brought in 12 transfers from the Dukes. Nine of those players are expected to start, and most played extremely well last year.

Click here to read more…

You won’t find a program with a bigger disparity between its offense and defense. The Hawkeyes fielded the worst offense in the country last year, finishing 134th out of 134 programs in expected points added (EPA) per play. But of the 25 lowest-graded offenses in the country, Iowa was the only one to boast a winning record.

Not only that, the Hawkeyes played in the Big Ten Championship game and won 10 games. That doesn’t happen without an elite defense, which Iowa should have again in 2024.

Unless the offense takes some serious strides forward, the Hawkeyes will be limited to being a very good but not elite team.

Click here to read more…

Maryland enjoyed its third straight winning season in 2023, something it hadn’t accomplished in two decades. But if the Terrapins are going to make it four in a row, they’ll need to find an answer at quarterback.

Four-year starter Taulia Tagovailoa is no longer under center, and Maryland currently has an ongoing QB battle between last year’s backup Billy Edwards Jr. and N.C. State transfer M.J. Morris.

The Terrapins have some nice skill-position players to support the new starter, like running back Roman Hemby and wide receivers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather. Maryland also has some very good talent on the other side of the ball, especially in its secondary.

Click here to read more…

Michigan battled through head coach Jim Harbaugh's six-game suspension after recruiting violations and a sign-stealing controversy en route to an undefeated season and the program’s first national championship in the 21st century.

Now, the Wolverines must replace Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and a program-record 13 drafted players in 2024 as they begin their title defense.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore takes over as head coach and performed extremely admirably in an interim role last year, going 5-0 in Harbaugh’s absence with notable wins over then-No. 9 Penn State and then-No. 2 Ohio State. He’ll have one of the best defenses in the nation to help ease him into the job but will need to address several questions offensively if Michigan wants to come even close to the success it enjoyed the past three years.

Click here to read more…

Michigan State endured a tumultuous 2023 season, during which head coach Mel Tucker was fired after just two games. Defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett then took over the program, and the Spartans finished just 2-8.

Former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith was hired after doing an excellent job turning around the Beavers. He’ll need to do the same for Michigan State, as both its offense and defense finished outside the top 10 in PFF grading.

This year’s roster will look drastically different than in 2023, as the Spartans brought in 23 transfers, including a new quarterback in Aidan Chiles.

Click here to read more…

After putting up back-to-back 9-4 seasons, Minnesota took a step back in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record. The biggest culprit was the Golden Gophers’ inability to get anything going with their passing game, as they were the sixth-worst offense in the Power Five in terms of EPA per pass last year.

The program has a new quarterback in New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer, but it will need some receivers to step up to ease his transition to the FBS, let alone the Big Ten. Luckily, he should have a very strong rushing attack to take some of the pressure off.

On the defensive side, Minnesota projects to have a strong pass rush once again but needs to do a better job stopping the run.

Click here to read more…

While head coach Matt Rhule’s first season at the helm produced Nebraska’s best record in four years, the Cornhuskers still finished just 5-7.

Nebraska has now had a losing record for seven consecutive seasons, the program’s longest dry spell since the 1940s. The biggest issue last year was the offense, which was fourth-worst in the Power Five in expected points added (EPA) per play.

However, there is significant optimism on that side of the ball, reflected in the high Vegas win total. This optimism starts with true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, the highest-rated quarterback recruit in program history and Nebraska’s first five-star recruit in 19 years. Additionally, the Cornhuskers return many starters to what was a very good defense in 2023.

Click here to read more…

Northwestern's 2023 season was one of the biggest surprises in college football. After finishing with a dismal 1-11 record in 2022, tied for the worst in the country, head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired just two months before the 2023 season due to a hazing scandal, ending his 17-year tenure with the Wildcats. Defensive coordinator David Braun, who had been hired by Fitzgerald just six months earlier, was then thrust into the role of interim head coach.

Despite these challenges, the Wildcats managed to win eight games for the first time in five years, thanks to a strong defensive performance that earned them a top-40 team defense grade.

While the run defense should remain strong for 2024, the transfer portal decimated the secondary this offseason. Additionally, the Wildcats lack a viable starting quarterback and have little to get excited about on the offensive side of the ball.

Click here to read more…

Ohio State failed to beat Michigan and win the Big Ten championship in 2023 for a third straight year. Expectations are high for the Buckeyes in 2024 to not only take down the Wolverines and win the conference but also win the national championship.

The Buckeyes brought back most of their key contributors from last year’s team and added serious talent through the transfer portal, namely Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, Alabama safety Caleb Downs and Kansas State quarterback Will Howard. And UCLA head coach Chip Kelly also stepped down from his post to be Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

This is the year for Ryan Day to finally get over the hump and deliver the Buckeyes their first national title since 2014.

Click here to read more…

Even after a solid 10-3 season in 2021, the Ducks improved even more in their second year under Dan Lanning, winning the Fiesta Bowl and finishing with a 12-2 record overall. Their only losses came against a Washington team that ultimately reached the national championship game.

Despite losing quarterback Bo Nix and many other key contributors to the NFL draft, the Ducks are expected to take another step forward in 2024 as they foray into the Big Ten conference. That’s mainly due to the program's work in the transfer portal, bringing in stars like Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart and Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, top-10 players at their positions.

The Ducks should be considered a legitimate contender to Win the Big Ten in their debut season and a top candidate to win the first national championship in program history.

Click here to read more…

For the second consecutive season, Penn State's only regular-season losses came at the hands of Ohio State and Michigan. But unlike in 2022, the Nittany Lions couldn't end the year with a New Year's Six Bowl victory, falling to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl.

Head coach James Franklin heads into his 11th season with questions on whether he can lead the program to wins over the conference’s best or if Penn State is permanently stuck in the second tier with him at the helm.

If the Nittany Lions are going to join the elites, it’ll be on the back of what should be one of the better defenses in college football. And to fully reach that elite level, new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will have to be as effective as he was at Kansas to elevate what appears to be an underwhelming supporting cast for junior quarterback Drew Allar.

Click here to read more…

The 2021 and 2022 seasons marked Purdue’s best two-year stretch in the 21st century. That included a 17-10 record and a Big Ten West division title. Head coach Jeff Brohm left to take the Louisville job, which led to the Boilermakers hiring Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. His first season didn't bring nearly as much success, as Purdue finished just 4-8.

It’s difficult to pinpoint what went wrong for the Boilermakers, who finished outside the top 100 of the FBS in both offensive and defensive grade. Purdue then lost some key players to the draft and the transfer portal, which means inexperienced players need to step up for the Boilermakers to see enough wins to achieve a bowl game in 2024.

Click here to read more…

Rutgers made serious strides in 2023, finishing above .500 and winning a bowl game for the first time in nine years. The good news for the Scarlet Knights is that the two biggest reasons for that success, running back Kyle Monangai and an above-average defense, should drive the team again in 2024. Rutgers will need transfer quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and its offensive line to make serious improvements if it wants to take the next step, though.

Click here to read more…

UCLA won eight games in 2023 thanks to a massive improvement on defense. The team finished eighth in the FBS in expected points allowed per play after placing 111th the year before. There are many reasons to be pessimistic about the Bruins’ chances of winning eight games again, though.

Head coach Chip Kelly stepped down to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, leading to running backs coach DeShaun Foster getting a promotion. Nine defensive starters and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn left the program, as well. UCLA is also making its way into a more difficult Big Ten conference and plays the third-hardest schedule in college football, according to PFF's power rankings.

Click here to read more…

USC has College Football Playoff hopes in 2023 as it returned a Heisman Trophy winner (Caleb Williams) and one of the nation’s best offensive minds in head coach Lincoln Riley. While that side of the ball remained very strong, it was the defense that was the Trojans’ undoing.

USC allowed 34.4 points per game last year, the sixth most in the Power Five. The Trojans made improvements this offseason, hiring a rising star at defensive coordinator in UCLA’s D’Anton Lynn and adding several key transfers. The offense should still be very good even after losing Williams, its leading rusher (MarShawn Lloyd), top two receivers and two starting offensive linemen to the NFL.

The question is: How much improvement will the defense make as USC debuts in the Big Ten and battles the most difficult schedule in the country?

Click here to read more…

Washington won the Pac-12 conference in its farewell season and made it to the first national championship game in program history. While most programs would use a magical season like that as a foundation for the future, the Huskies need to essentially build from the ground up again.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer was hired as Nick Saban’s successor at Alabama, and star offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb departed for the same role with the Seattle Seahawks. Washington also returns just eight of the 32 players who played at least 300 snaps last year, and none come from its electric offense. Jedd Fisch proved he can turn around a program while at Arizona and the Huskies made some nice additions in the transfer portal, but it could take Washington a few years to recover from this kind of attrition, especially in a more difficult Big Ten conference.

Click here to read more…

Wisconsin made a major splash ahead of the 2023 season by hiring former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell to lead its program. However, the results were similar to the previous year, with the Badgers finishing with a 7-6 record. Wisconsin struggled with its passing game, ranking just 93rd in the country in expected points added (EPA) per pass.

Despite a subpar receiving corps that remains mostly unchanged, the Badgers hope incoming quarterback Tyler Van Dyke can make a major impact and build off the career-high 85.9 PFF grade he earned last season.

The defense, highlighted by an outstanding secondary, is expected to remain the stronger side of the ball.

Click here to read more…

Big 12

Arizona was one of the biggest surprises in college football last season. The Wildcats started with a preseason win total of 5.5 after enduring five straight losing seasons. However, their season took an unexpected turn when starting quarterback Jayden de Laura suffered an ankle injury in the fourth game. This led to redshirt freshman Noah Fifita stepping in as the new quarterback.

Fifita helped Arizona exceed expectations, leading the team to a 10-3 record, their best since 1998. Now, the Wildcats enter their first year in the Big 12 conference with a new head coach, Brent Brennan from San Jose State, following Jedd Fisch's departure to Washington.

Despite the coaching change, Arizona remains a top contender for the Big 12 title, with several star players returning to the program.

Click here to read more…

After a tumultuous 2022 season, during which Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards due to numerous recruiting violations, the program reset by hiring Oregon offensive coordinator and ASU alum Kenny Dillingham.

Dillingham's first year as head coach ended with a 3-9 record, the same as the previous year. The Sun Devils struggled significantly on both sides of the ball, earning the second-lowest overall grade in the Power Five.

As Arizona State moves into the Big 12, it must replace many key players from last year’s team while facing the conference’s toughest schedule, according to our power rankings.

Click here to read more…

Baylor has endured back-to-back losing seasons after its magical 2021 when the team finished as the No. 5 team in the country with a 12-2 record and a Big 12 championship.

Head coach Dave Aranda enters his fifth year with the Bears on the hot seat, needing his program to bounce back quickly. The offense features a new quarterback, Toledo transfer Dequan Finn, supported by a strong offensive line. While the defense has serious questions at the first and second levels, the secondary looks promising, thanks to an emerging group of cornerbacks.

Click here to read more…

BYU experienced a wake-up call by moving from the Group of Five to the Big 12. After finishing 29-9 from 2020-2022, the Cougars suffered their first losing season in six years this past season. The grades paint an even uglier picture, with BYU finishing with the sixth-worst overall grade in the Power Five (70.8).

While they essentially have the same roster, there is some optimism for improvement, given the one year of experience. However, significant questions at quarterback could ultimately prevent BYU from making a bowl game again.

Click here to read more…

The 2023 season brought many significant changes to Cincinnati’s program. It was the Bearcats’ debut season in the Big 12 and the first year for Scott Satterfield as head coach. The transition to the new era didn’t go smoothly. Cincinnati finished with a 3-9 record, its worst mark in the 21st century. The Bearcats have a new quarterback in Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby and return all five starters to a strong offensive line, its leading rusher (Corey Kiner) and its top receiver (Xzavier Henderson). The defense has more question marks, though it does feature a star defensive tackle in Dontay Corleone.

Click here to read more…

While the record didn’t match the hype, Colorado still improved in its first season under Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes finished 4-8, three more wins than the previous year, when they tied for the nation’s worst record (1-11). Expectations in Year 2 under “Coach Prime” are to at least make a bowl game.

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Colorado’s chances to accomplish that: a projected first-round quarterback in Shedeur Sanders, a two-way superstar in Travis Hunter, an excellent receiving corps, a talented secondary and what should be an improved front seven on defense. The biggest question still lies on the offensive line, and whether the offseason additions will keep Shedeur Sanders upright.

Click here to read more…

Just like the other three schools that joined the Big 12 last season (UCF, BYU and Cincinnati), Houston experienced some growing pains after moving to the Power Five level.

The Cougars finished 2023 just 4-8 after a 20-7 combined record in the previous two years. Head coach Dana Holgorsen was fired after five years leading the program, and Tulane’s Willie Fritz was brought in to take over. Fritz did a masterful job of turning around the Green Wave, as they went 23-5 over the past couple of seasons. That was the program’s best two-year stretch since the 1930s. He’ll try to do the same at Houston and has a high-upside quarterback to help him in Donovan Smith. Fritz has his work cut out for him defensively, though, as the Cougars lost many key pieces from what was already one of the worst defenses in college football.

Click here to read more…

Iowa State finished 2022 with a 4-8 record — head coach Matt Campbell’s second losing season with the Cyclones and his first since his debut campaign. Iowa State got back on track in 2023, ending the year at 7-6. The expectation is that the Cyclones will be at least as good as they were last season with so many key players returning. They’ll need significant improvements from their offensive line and pass rush if they want to take a step forward, though.

Click here to read more…

Lance Leipold continues to work miracles with Kansas, which used to be a laughingstock of college football. The Jayhawks finished with a 9-4 record in 2023, the program's first winning season in 15 years. That was mainly due to an elite offense, which should remain the same in 2024.

The only concerns on that side of the ball are the departure of offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who left for the same job at Penn State, and the health of quarterback Jalon Daniels, who missed 10 games this past season. On the other side of the ball, the secondary remains very strong, but the front seven must improve in all aspects.

Click here to read more…

Kansas State has been the model of consistency under head coach Chris Klieman, finishing with at least eight wins in four of his five seasons. While the expectations are to at least hit that mark again in 2024, the Wildcats must do so while replacing many fundamental parts of their offense.

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein left for the same job at Texas A&M, quarterback Will Howard transferred to Ohio State and Kansas State lost its top two pass-catchers and three of its five starting offensive linemen, including All-American guard Cooper Beebe. Luckily, the team should still have a dynamic ground game, led by DJ Giddens. The secondary should still be solid despite some key players departing for the transfer portal. The Wildcats will need their front seven to step up.

Click here to read more…

After starting the 2023 season unranked, Oklahoma State finished at No. 16 following a 10-4 campaign that included a trip to the Big 12 Championship game. The Cowboys once again have high hopes for 2024, with the driving force behind their success last year returning for another season: running back Ollie Gordon II.

Gordon won the Doak Walker Award as a sophomore last year after leading the nation with 1,732 rushing yards. Oklahoma State also returns quarterback Alan Bowman, star receiver Brennan Presley and all five starters on the offensive line. It’ll need its defense, specifically the coverage unit, to perform at a higher level to win the Big 12.

Click here to read more…

The 2023 season was a hangover season for TCU after the program made the national championship game in 2022. The Horned Frogs were the first team since Texas in 2010 to follow a national title game appearance with a losing record.

While it’s unlikely that TCU will make another run to the national championship, there is optimism that the team can get back to its winning ways. It starts with a strong receiving corps, headlined by Boise State transfer wide receiver Eric McAlister. The Horned Frogs will need four transfers on the offensive line and their pass rush to step up to have a successful year.

Click here to read more…

Texas Tech finished 2023 familiarly, with a winning record and a bowl game victory. The engine of the Red Raiders’ offense last year was running back Tahj Brooks, who returns for his senior campaign. For Texas Tech to take the next step offensively, it’ll need redshirt junior quarterback Behren Morton to improve on the 64.9 passing grade he posted in 2023.

The Red Raiders must also answer some serious questions on defense after losing eight of the 14 defenders who played 300 snaps for them last season.

Click here to read more…

While UCF suffered its first losing season in seven years, the Knights still made the smoothest transition to the Big 12 in 2023 among the new members.

UCF was the lone Group of Five transfer to make a bowl game. If the Knights are to get back to their winning ways in 2024, it’ll likely be on the back of what should be one of the best rushing attacks in the nation. UCF has a three-headed monster in its backfield in RJ Harvey, Toledo transfer Peny Boone and Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson along with great depth at running back. The Knights have some question marks that they’ll need to answer defensively, specifically at the first and second levels, to achieve another winning season.

Click here to read more…

Kyle Whittingham and the Utah coaching staff were forced to flex their muscles last season once star quarterback Cameron Rising and stud tight end Brant Kuithe were announced to be missing the entire 2023 season with torn ACLs suffered the year before.

Despite the Utes missing their two best players, they finished with a winning record for the 10th straight year. Utah now has hopes of winning the Big 12 in its inaugural season with Rising and Kuithe both back for their seventh seasons. The Utes will need significant improvement from their offensive line to do so.

Click here to read more…

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown entered 2023 on the hot seat after a combined 22-25 record in his first four years with the Mountaineers. There wasn’t much optimism that he would turn it around, as West Virginia entered the season with a 4.5 preseason win total. But the program exceeded every expectation with a 9-4 finish, its best record in seven years.

Quarterback Garrett Greene had a breakout season, and the Mountaineers featured an electric backfield duo — Jaheim White and CJ Donaldson Jr. All three return and form one of the more exciting offenses in the Big 12. There are some concerns on the other side of the ball, particularly the front seven, but a strong secondary should keep the defense afloat.

Click here to read more…

SEC

The biggest story of the college football offseason meant bad news for the Crimson Tide, as former head coach Nick Saban, arguably the greatest coach of all time, announced his retirement after 17 seasons as the coach at Alabama.

The program swiftly hired Kalen DeBoer to replace the seven-time national champion. He will enter the 2024 campaign with an incredible 104-12 record as a head coach and notably led Washington to the national championship game last season.

DeBoer could work wonders with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who might have the best tools of any quarterback in America. However, the Crimson Tide will have to answer serious questions about their receiving corps and cornerback room to remain in the national championship picture.

Click here to read more…

After finishing with a combined 16-10 record between 2021 and 2022, Arkansas plummeted to a 4-8 mark this past season. The Razorbacks fielded the SEC’s third-worst offense in EPA per play in 2023 after placing sixth across the two years prior. The unit will look very different this upcoming season as they introduce quarterback, running back and offensive line transfers

The defense has intriguing talent at all three levels, but the offense’s improvement will be key to Arkansas’ chances at making a bowl game.

Click here to read more…

Hugh Freeze’s first season as Auburn’s head coach was nearly identical to the program's previous two years. The Tigers finished 2023 with a 6-7 record, making it their third consecutive losing season. That hadn’t happened to Auburn since the 1970s.

There’s optimism that the Tigers will snap that streak in 2024, thanks to an impressive collection of offensive skill-position players and key returning defenders. A well-below-average passer in Payton Thorne and a questionable offensive line will likely cap the team's ceiling, though.

Click here to read more…

Billy Napier heads into his third season as Florida’s coach, and he's on the hot seat with a disappointing 11-14 record across his first two years.

2024 could mark the Gators' fourth straight losing season. The last time the program went through such a severe dry spell was during the Great Depression. Unfortunately for Napier, Florida will endure one of the most brutal schedules in college football in 2024.

There are still reasons to be optimistic about the Gators’ chances to make a bowl game in 2024, particularly the team's offense. Florida will need its defense to step up to avoid another losing year, though.

Click here to read more…

Last season was the first since 2020 that Georgia did not hoist the national championship trophy. Still, the Bulldogs had an excellent season by most programs’ standards, finishing 13-1 and winning the Orange Bowl.

Head coach Kirby Smart and company will look to get back on top of the college football world in 2024 and sport one of the best rosters in the country. The team is headlined by the best quarterback in college football, Carson Beck, who was somehow an upgrade over two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett.

Click here to read more…

Kentucky finished the 2023 season as it did in 2022, with a bowl-game loss and a 7-6 record overall. Expectations for the 2024 campaign remain around the same, though some bright spots could have the Wildcats exceeding their projected win total.

It starts with a defense with very few holes, potentially one of the better SEC units next season. Kentucky’s receiving corps remains a strength of the offense, thanks to the returns of Dane Key and Barion Brown and the addition of Ja’Mori Maclin via the transfer portal.

The biggest question is under center: Can Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff live up to his five-star prospect billing after three seasons on the bench?

Click here to read more…

LSU fielded the best offense in the country last year, finishing the season with a nation-best 0.391 expected points added per play.

Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels is gone, as are first-round receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., but the Tigers offense remains in good hands. The team has an elite offensive line and added reinforcements at receiver through the transfer portal, while new starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has flashed when given the opportunity.

The real questions surround the defense, especially the coverage unit, following a putrid 2023 season. But if that improves in 2024, the Tigers could certainly make a 12-team playoff.

Click here to read more…

Then-defensive coordinator Zach Arnett took over the Mississippi State program after head coach Mike Leach’s tragic death in December 2022, and he moved away from Leach’s patented Air-Raid offense to poor results the following season.

The Bulldogs missed a bowl game for the first time since 2009, mainly due to the offense’s inability to get anything going. Arnett was fired after just one season, and Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was hired to revitalize the program. With him at the helm and many new starters from the transfer portal in tow, Mississippi State’s offense could be a lot better in 2024. The defense could ultimately cause the Bulldogs to miss their second straight bowl game, however.

Click here to read more…

Eli Drinkwitz was on the hot seat a year ago following a 16-19 start to his tenure at Missouri. His chair is now as cold as ice, as he went on to lead his team to an incredible 11-2 campaign and a Cotton Bowl victory, the Tigers’ best season in a decade.

Expectations are high entering 2024. Mizzou returns one of college football's most prolific passing attacks, which will be headlined by the nation’s best receiver in Luther Burden III.

If the Tigers are going to make the College Football Playoff, the defense will need to answer some questions up front and in the secondary.

Click here to read more…

Brent Venables’ tenure at Oklahoma got off to a rocky start, as the Sooners finished the 2022 season with their first losing season in the 21st century. The program bounced back in a big way in 2023, though, finishing with a 10-3 record.

This upcoming season will begin a whole new era of Oklahoma football. It’s the Sooners’ first in the SEC. They have a new starting quarterback and a new offensive coordinator. They will also field a completely different offensive line. Luckily, they still have a top-10 receiving corps and a loaded defense at the second and third levels to help usher in the new age.

Click here to read more…

Last season, Ole Miss won 11 games for the first time in program history. But even after a historic season, 2023 still feels like a mere appetizer for what the Rebels can accomplish in 2024.

Lane Kiffin will be back with most of the top offensive talent from last year’s team, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Tre Harris and tight end Caden Prieskorn. All three are among the top-10 players at their respective positions.

The Rebels were also one of the biggest winners from the transfer portal, completely revamping their defense with stars like edge defender Princely Umanmielen and interior defensive lineman Walter Nolen.

Ole Miss should be seen as a legitimate contender to not only make the College Football Playoff but also make a deep run.

Click here to read more…

After two winning seasons to begin his tenure as South Carolina’s head coach, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks came crashing down with a 5-7 record this past season. One of the biggest culprits was the offensive line, which allowed the highest pressure rate of any Power Five team last year (33.5%) while earning the third-worst run-blocking grade.

South Carolina will need major improvements from that group to allow its talented playmakers to shine. The defensive line has some skilled players, but the Gamecocks have to perform better in coverage after earning just a 105th-ranked coverage grade in 2023.

Click here to read more…

Year 3 of the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee might not have been as magical as 2022, but the Volunteers still finished with a 9-4 record that was capped off by a Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa.

Tennessee has now finished in the top 20 of the AP poll in back-to-back seasons, something it hadn’t accomplished in 19 years. The Volunteers have high expectations to keep the good times rolling in 2024, thanks to a potentially explosive offense. The biggest questions come defensively. Outside of superstar edge defender James Pearce Jr., the Volunteers have major concerns on that side of the ball.

Click here to read more…

Following a six-year tenure that included an 11-11 record over the past two seasons, Jimbo Fisher was relieved of his duties as Texas A&M’s head coach in November, netting him a record-shattering $77.5 million buyout.

The Aggies then hired Mike Elko, who was Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator for four seasons before a very successful two years as Duke’s head coach. The Blue Devils consistently punched above their weight class with Elko, finishing 16-9 under him after going 5-18 the two years prior.

Elko will have considerably more talent to work with in College Station, including a loaded defense and the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft in Conner Weigman, according to PFF lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

Click here to read more…

Texas finally declared itself back last season, as a mostly healthy Quinn Ewers, an explosive run game and a stout defensive front led the team to a College Football Playoff appearance.

Much of Texas' offensive weaponry from last season is gone, but Ewers remains to lead a cast of transfer receivers and a loaded group of running backs into the program's first year of SEC competition.

The Longhorns’ secondary was their undoing late last season, but development from their incumbent players and Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba should aid that improvement.

By the time the season gets underway, Texas should expect to compete at the top of the SEC.

Click here to read more…

After some encouraging signs in 2022, resulting in a 5-7 record, Vanderbilt once again sported the worst record in the Power Five this past season by going 2-10.

It’s been a rough stretch for the Commodores, who haven’t made a bowl game in five seasons. Vanderbilt brought in Diego Pavia, one of the nation’s best rushing quarterbacks, and still has some good players at linebacker and safety to help the program take a step forward. Expectations should still be low, though, as the Commodores face a tough schedule and have many glaring roster holes.

Click here to read more…

Pac-2

Oregon State enjoyed its third straight winning season under head coach Jonathan Smith last year, something the program hadn’t accomplished since 2009. Unfortunately, the Beavers are now forced to build from the ground up.

Following the 2023 campaign, Smith left to take the Michigan State job, and Oregon State was one of two Pac-12 schools left behind while the rest of the conference departed. The Beavers are now playing what is essentially a Mountain West schedule as they try to figure out what’s next regarding their conference membership.

Defensive coordinator Trent Bray takes over as head coach and will have a brand new roster to work with after most of Oregon State’s key players either declared for the draft or transferred.

Click here to read more…

Washington State endured a tough 2023. The Cougars suffered their first losing season since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and were one of two programs left behind in the Pac-12’s mass exodus, casting uncertainty over their future.

Because of that, many players left the team through the transfer portal, including star quarterback Cam Ward. Whoever the next signal-caller is will have a solid receiving corps to throw to and an experienced offensive line in front of him. Washington State will also play an easier schedule than it’s used to in the Pac-12, as it’s a de facto Mountain West school this year.

Click here to read more…

Select Group of 5/Independents

Notre Dame ever so slightly improved in its second season under Marcus Freeman, finishing 10-3 after concluding 2022 with a 9-4 record.

The pressure is mounting in Year 3 for Freeman and the Fighting Irish to take the next step and secure a spot in the 12-team Playoff, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about their chances. One could argue that Notre Dame is stronger than any team on its schedule, and the Fighting Irish boast one of the best defenses in the country.

Once again, Notre Dame will rely on an ACC transfer at quarterback, with Duke’s Riley Leonard stepping into the role. Under new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who played a key role in transforming Jayden Daniels into a Heisman Trophy winner at LSU, Leonard will need to improve as a passer to help the team reach its goals.

Click here to read more…

After a disappointing 6-6 record in 2022, Appalachian State got back on track this past season. The Mountaineers won nine games for the eighth time in the past nine years and capped their season off with a Cure Bowl victory over Miami (OH).

Head coach Shawn Clark now has his sights set on his first Sun Belt Championship as a head coach, and Appalachian State enters 2024 as the betting favorite to win the conference. That’s mainly due to many key pieces returning offensively, especially in the passing game. Still, the defense needs to hold the line of scrimmage better in the run game if the Mountaineers are to hoist the Sun Belt trophy.

Click here to read more…

Boise State’s 2023 season was a tale of two halves. After a disappointing 5-5 start, head coach Andy Avalos was fired, and defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson stepped in as the interim coach. The Broncos rallied under Danielson, winning their final three regular-season games and capturing their first Mountain West title in four years.

Now that Danielson has been named the permanent head coach, expectations are high. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, a Group of Five champion is guaranteed a spot. Boise State is the current betting favorite (+400) among the Group of Five to secure that spot, led by superstar running back Ashton Jeanty and an exciting new quarterback in Malachi Nelson, a former five-star recruit.

Click here to read more…

Following an 8-1 start to the 2023 season, Fresno State suffered three straight losses to end the regular season before bouncing back with a bowl game victory over New Mexico State. That ensured the Bulldogs secured their third straight year with at least nine victories, something they hadn’t accomplished in 19 years.

Fresno State now enters 2024 with a new coach after Jeff Tedford stepped down in July due to health concerns. Tim Skipper takes over as the interim coach and was the acting coach in the Bulldogs’ bowl victory this past season. He’ll rely on veteran quarterback Mikey Keene and star running back Malik Sherrod to carry the offense while he tries to figure out a defense that lost many key pieces.

Click here to read more…

Jamey Chadwell’s first season as Liberty’s head coach couldn’t have gone much better. The Flames finished the year with a 13-1 record, winning the Conference USA championship and making a New Year’s Six bowl game in only their sixth season as an FBS program.

With the playoff expanding to 12 teams, Liberty has its sights set on repeating as the Group of Five representative. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about its chances, mainly the dynamic rushing duo of Quinton Cooley and Kaidon Salter.

The Flames do need to get stronger in the trenches on both sides of the ball, though. They also likely need to go undefeated to make the College Football Playoff, considering they play one of the easiest schedules in college football.

Click here to read more…

In his fifth year, Ryan Silverfield had his best season yet as Memphis' head coach, leading the Tigers to a 10-3 record and a Liberty Bowl victory over Iowa State.

Heading into 2024, Memphis is the betting favorite to win the American Athletic Conference (+210) and is among the top contenders to represent the Group of Five in the expanded College Football Playoff.

The primary reason for the high expectations is the return of an elite offense with significant talent coming back. However, for Memphis to reach those heights, they will need to find consistency on the defensive side of the ball.

Click here to read more…

The 2023 campaign was a memorable one for Miami, as the RedHawks went 11-3 and won the MAC Championship. It was their best record in two decades, dating back to when Ben Roethlisberger was the quarterback. The biggest driver of that success was their elite defense, which should continue to be a strength in 2024. To win the MAC again, the RedHawks must replace some key skill position players on offense and, crucially, keep quarterback Brett Gabbert healthy.

Click here to read more…

G.J. Kinne was immensely successful in his first year as Texas State’s head coach. The Bobcats' 8-5 record was their best finish as an FBS program, also marking their first winning season in nine years. They played in and won their first bowl game, beating Rice in the First Responder Bowl.

Now, Texas State is expected to be one of the top contenders for the Sun Belt Championship due to an offense with a ton of potential and a defense that returns superstar pass-rusher Ben Bell. The Bobcats do need to get better along the offensive line to reach their ceiling.

Click here to read more…

Tulane enjoyed another very successful season in 2023, winning 11 games and making the AAC Championship game for the second straight year. The Green Wave’s 23-5 record since 2022 is the program’s best two-year stretch since the 1930s.

If Tulane is going to continue its magical run, it’ll have to do so without head coach Willie Fritz after he left for Houston. Jon Sumrall will take over after leading Troy to back-to-back Sun Belt titles and an identical 23-5 record over the past two years. The Green Wave added some solid players through the transfer portal on both sides of the ball and brought back star running back Makhi Hughes, but the program also lost essentially all of its passing-game production.

Click here to read more…

Alex Golesh made immediate waves in his first year as South Florida’s head coach, taking an eventual playoff team in Alabama down to the wire in Week 3. That momentum carried through the rest of the season, as the Bulls finished with seven wins — one fewer victory than the previous four years combined.

USF is hoping to take a step forward in Year 2 under Golesh thanks to a dynamic rushing attack led by quarterback Byrum Brown. The team will need to significantly improve along the offensive line and in coverage to compete for the first conference championship in program history.

Click here to read more…

Despite moving from Conference USA to a more difficult American Athletic Conference, Jeff Traylor still led UTSA to a very successful 2023 season. It was the Roadrunners’ third straight year with at least nine victories, their only three nine-win seasons in program history. UTSA heads into AAC Year 2 as one of the conference’s top contenders, thanks to the return of some talented running backs and wide receivers.

The Roadrunners must replace star quarterback Frank Harris, and backup Owen McCown didn’t exactly impress during his redshirt freshman season. UTSA lost some key pieces defensively, as well, and must find some answers in the secondary after posting a 109th-ranked coverage grade in 2023.

Click here to read more…

1. GEORGIA BULLDOGS (2023 RECORD: 13-1, WON ORANGE BOWL)

Bottom Line: With the best coach (Kirby Smart), the best quarterback (Carson Beck) and one of the best rosters in college football, the Bulldogs are one of the favorites to win it all this season — an accomplishment that would mark their third national title in four years.

2. OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (2023 RECORD: 11-2, LOST COTTON BOWL)

Bottom Line: It’s now or never for Ryan Day at Ohio State. He has arguably the best roster in the country and has a great chance to deliver the Buckeyes their first national title in a decade.

3. OREGON DUCKS (2023 RECORD: 12-2, WON FIESTA BOWL)

Bottom Line: Oregon might have the best offense in college football and should be very strong defensively. Dan Lanning is quickly turning the Ducks into a national title contender.

Click here to read more…

1. CARSON BECK, GEORGIA BULLDOGS

2. DILLON GABRIEL, OREGON DUCKS

3. JALEN MILROE, ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

4. SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO BUFFALOES

5. QUINN EWERS, TEXAS LONGHORNS

It’s rare for a program to lose a two-time national champion quarterback and improve under center, but that’s precisely what Georgia did by going from Stetson Bennett to Carson Beck. While the redshirt junior didn’t win a ring in 2023, he finished as the fourth-most valuable quarterback in the nation according to PFF’s wins above average metric. The three above him were all Heisman finalists who are now heading to the NFL (Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels). Beck’s 91.5 overall PFF grade and 90.8 PFF passing grade were also fourth among FBS signal-callers.

Click here to see the full list…

1. OLLIE GORDON II, OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

2. QUINSHON JUDKINS, OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

3. OMARION HAMPTON, NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

4. JAYDN OTT, CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

5. TAHJ BROOKS, TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS

As the reigning Doak Walker Award winner, Gordon was the obvious choice to lead this list. The true sophomore led the nation this past season with 1,732 rushing yards while placing second in rushing touchdowns (21) and yards after contact (1,056). Gordon did all of that while only receiving 19 total carries over the first three games, averaging nearly 150 yards over the final 11 contests. Oklahoma State also finished just 103rd in team PFF run-blocking grade (55.3), making his dominance even more impressive. Gordon was also relied on heavily in the Cowboys’ passing game, as his 330 receiving yards were the third-most by a Power Five running back in 2023.

Click here to see the full list…

1. LUTHER BURDEN III, MISSOURI TIGERS

2. TETAIROA MCMILLAN, ARIZONA WILDCATS

3. EMEKA EGBUKA, OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

4. TEZ JOHNSON, OREGON DUCKS

5. XAVIER RESTREPO, MIAMI HURRICANES

If you’re looking for the next Deebo Samuel, look no further. Burden has similar size to the San Francisco 49ers’ star receiver (5-foot-11, 208 pounds compared to Samuel’s 6-foot, 215-pound frame) and the two are at their best with the ball in their hands. The sophomore’s 725 yards after the catch were third among all FBS receivers this past season while his 314 receiving yards after contact were the fourth-most.

Click here to see the full list…

1. COLSTON LOVELAND, MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

2. MITCHELL EVANS, NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

3. BRANT KUITHE, UTAH UTES

4. BENJAMIN YUROSEK, GEORGIA BULLDOGS

5. BRYSON NESBIT, NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

Loveland went from a promising freshman to one of the nation’s best tight ends as a sophomore. He finished as the fourth-most valuable FBS tight end this past season according to PFF’s wins above average metric and was fifth among them in receiving yards (649).

Click here to see the full list…

1. WILL CAMPBELL, LSU TIGERS

2. KELVIN BANKS JR., TEXAS LONGHORNS

3. JONAH MONHEIM, USC TROJANS

4. AJANI CORNELIUS, OREGON DUCKS

5. WYATT MILUM, WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Campbell started at left tackle for LSU as a true freshman in 2022 and has been nothing but a star during his two years there. His 85.6 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in 2022 trailed only Peter Skoronski among Power Five tackles. Skoronski was subsequently selected No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Click here to see the full list…

1. PARKER BRAILSFORD, ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

2. TATE RATLEDGE, GEORGIA BULLDOGS

3. TYLER BOOKER, ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

4. DONOVAN JACKSON, OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

5. CLAY WEBB, JACKSONVILLE STATE GAMECOCKS

For the first time in these position rankings, the top returning player will be playing for a new school in 2024. Brailsford followed head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama after a fantastic redshirt freshman season.

He finished 2023 as the second-most valuable center in the nation, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. Brailsford’s 80.7 run-blocking grade ranked second among Power Five centers, trailing only a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson). He’s at his best when he can utilize his elite athleticism out in space, leading all FBS centers in 2023 with a 90.7 grade on zone runs.

Click here to see the full list…

1. JAMES PEARCE JR., TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

2. NIC SCOURTON, TEXAS A&M AGGIES

3. JACK SAWYER, OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

4. KAIMON RUCKER, NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

5. ASHTON GILLOTTE, LOUISVILLE CARDINALS

Pearce became one of the most fearsome pass rushers in college football this past season. The sophomore’s 21.3% pressure rate ranked third among all edge defenders in the country, as did his 92.4 pass-rush grade. Pearce ended the season as the fourth-most-valuable Power Five edge defender, according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

He has freakish explosiveness at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, and he converts speed to power at an elite level. With the 2025 NFL Draft looking like it’ll feature a weaker quarterback class, there’s a real chance that Pearce could be the No. 1 overall pick.

Click here to see the full list…

1. MASON GRAHAM, MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

2. DEONE WALKER, KENTUCKY WILDCATS

3. HOWARD CROSS III, NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

4. PETER WOODS, CLEMSON TIGERS

5. TYLEIK WILLIAMS, OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Graham was excellent in his first year at Ann Arbor, leading all FBS true freshmen interior defensive linemen with an 80.3 PFF grade. He took his game to a whole new level as a sophomore. According to PFF's wins above average metric, he was the fourth-most valuable defensive tackle in the nation and was sixth in that same group with a 15.9% pass-rush win rate. Graham was one of only two interior defensive linemen in the country to finish with top-10 grades as both a pass rusher and run defender. The other was Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat.

Click here to see the full list…

1. HAROLD PERKINS, LSU

2. BARRETT CARTER, CLEMSON

3. JAY HIGGINS, IOWA

4. DANNY STUTSMAN, OKLAHOMA

5. JAISHAWN BARHAM, MICHIGAN

Perkins entered Baton Rouge as a top-10 recruit and proved why in his true freshman season. In 2022, he paced all Power Five linebackers with a 91.0 PFF pass-rushing grade and placed second among all FBS linebackers with 18 quarterback knockdowns (sack/hits).

Click here to see the full list…

1. WILL JOHNSON, MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

2. BENJAMIN MORRISON, NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

3. SEBASTIAN CASTRO, IOWA HAWKEYES

4. TACARIO DAVIS, ARIZONA WILDCATS

5. TRAVIS HUNTER, COLORADO BUFFALOES

Johnson immediately lived up to his five-star billing, posting a 91.1 grade in man coverage as a true freshman in 2022 to lead all Power Five cornerbacks.

He followed that up by allowing just a 29.1 passer rating into his coverage as a sophomore, which placed fifth among all cornerbacks in college football. On six targets against Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze this past season, Johnson allowed just three catches while also coming down with an interception.

Click here to see the full list…

1. CALEB DOWNS, OHIO STATE

2. MALAKI STARKS, GEORGIA

3. DILLON THIENEMAN, PURDUE

4. XAVIER WATTS, NOTRE DAME

5. KEVIN WINSTON JR., PENN STATE

Downs is the first rising sophomore to lead one of PFF’s position rankings since Brock Bowers topped the tight ends list heading into the 2022 season. Unlike Bowers, Downs will try to build off his stellar true freshman campaign at a new school, transferring to Ohio State from Alabama in January.

Click here to see the full list…

Quarterback is the most important position in football and, arguably, the most important in all of team sports. It’s incredibly hard to win in college football or the NFL without a capable player under center.

It’s also important to have options behind the starter in case they struggle or get injured. With that in mind, here are the 10 best quarterback rooms in college football entering the 2024 season.

Click here to read the full list…

Running back is one of the most physically demanding positions in football. The hits they endure every play often cap their career at around 30 years old.

NFL teams, and even colleges, try to limit the wear and tear their tailbacks endure by opting for a committee approach to their backfield instead of relying on one workhorse. With that in mind, here are the top 10 running back units in college football entering the 2024 season.

Click here to read the full list…

While the quality of the quarterback is the biggest determining factor in whether or not a team’s passing game is successful, it’s also critical to have capable weapons for the signal-caller to throw to.

We continue our position group rankings with the 10 best receiving corps in college football. That means we consider whoever catches passes for every team: wide receivers, tight ends and even running backs.

Click here to read the full list…

While it's certainly the least glamorous part of an offense, the offensive line is critical to a team’s success. Putting points on the board is nearly impossible without at least some sort of competency up front.

Unlike the other position groups we’ve ranked so far, the strength of an offensive line depends on the quality of all the starters rather than just one or two stars.

Here are the 10 best offensive lines heading into the 2024 college football season.

Click here to read the full list…

A great defensive line can wreck an entire offensive game plan. Just look at Michigan’s recent run to a national championship for example. The Wolverines sacked Alabama Jalen Milroe eight times in the Rose Bowl before placing Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. under pressure on 35.9% of his dropbacks in the national title game.

Here’s a look at the 10 best defensive lines in college football as we head into the 2024 season.

Click here to read the full list…

Linebacker is one of the hardest positions to master. A great linebacker must be a jack of all trades for a defense. They’re expected to defend the run, play in coverage and rush the passer, all at a high level.

Here are the 10 best linebacker units as we head into the 2024 college football season.

Click here to read the full list…

A secondary's importance increases every year due to how pass-happy football is today. You can’t afford to have any weak links in your defensive backfield, whether it be at outside cornerback, slot cornerback or safety.

With that in mind, we wrap up our position unit rankings with the top 10 secondaries in college football heading into the 2024 season.

Click here to read the full list…

1. WR/CB TRAVIS HUNTER, COLORADO

Hunter tops this list because of his rare athleticism. The best modern-day comparison is baseball’s Shohei Ohtani, a player capable of dominating two ways while 99.9% of other players focus on excelling at one position. Hunter tallied 721 receiving yards and three interceptions in nine games for Colorado last year. Despite missing three games due to injury, he still led the nation with 1,044 snaps while earning 74.0-plus PFF grades on both sides of the ball.

Travis Hunter | PFF Defense Grades

The Colorado star has Pro Bowl potential at receiver and All-Pro talent at cornerback, and he would likely be a first-round pick at either if he stuck to it full-time. Hunter is neither the best wide receiver nor the best cornerback in college football, but the fact that he’s exceptional at both positions at the same time makes him the best player in college football.

Travis Hunter | PFF Offense Grades

2. RB OLLIE GORDON II, OKLAHOMA STATE

Gordon has a strong argument to lead this list as the only player in college football who was the best at his position last year and returned to school. The true sophomore led the nation with 1,732 rushing yards while placing second in rushing touchdowns (21) and yards after contact (1,056). Gordon did all of that while receiving only 19 total carries over the first three games, but he averaged nearly 150 yards over the final 11 contests.

Oklahoma State also finished just 103rd in team run-blocking grade (55.3), making Gordon's dominance even more impressive. He was relied on heavily in the Cowboys’ passing game, as his 330 receiving yards were the third most by a Power Five running back in 2023.

Next year, he’ll attempt to join Jonathan Taylor, Darren McFadden and Ricky Williams as the only running backs to win the Doak Walker Award twice.

3. DI MASON GRAHAM, MICHIGAN

Graham was the fourth-most valuable defensive tackle in the nation this past season, according to PFF’s wins above average metric, and was sixth in that same group with a 15.9% pass-rush win rate. Graham was one of only two interior defensive linemen in the country to finish with top-10 grades as both a pass-rusher and run defender. The other was T’Vondre Sweat. Graham is currently the top prospect on PFF’s 2025 NFL Draft big board.

Click here to see the full list…

With a new college football season right around the corner, it's time to unveil PFF's market-implied power rankings for 2024.

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on the market assessment of each team’s outlook, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the below information and more can be found in PFF's power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

Key:

PFF power rankings: the relative quality of each team as defined by point spread team ratings.

Strength of schedule: The relative difficulty of each team's schedule based on point spread team ratings of opponents — 1 is hardest, 131 is easiest.

Projections: probabilities based on 10,000 season simulations given team point spread ratings, strength of schedule and team records.

1. GEORGIA

2. TEXAS

3. MICHIGAN

Click here to read more…

Ranking all 70 Power Five starting quarterbacks for 2024

Ranking the top 15 Group of Five quarterbacks for 2024

2024 College Football Award Predictions: Who takes home the Heisman Trophy?

2024 College Football Playoff Predictions: What does the first 12-team field look like?

5 Group of Five teams that can make the College Football Playoff

Elic Ayomanor’s ultra-competitive approach to life has made him a star both on and off the field

Michigan’s Mason Graham has sprinted, wrestled and worked his way into backfields and atop PFF’s 2025 Big Board

4 teams from each Power Four conference that can make the College Football Playoff

5 players poised for bounce-back years

5 college football programs under pressure in 2024

2025 NFL Draft: Top quarterbacks in key PFF categories

Way-too-early 2024 All-America team

Breakout Candidates: Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava, LSU WR Kyren Lacy and more

2025 NFL Draft: 10 early takeaways from summer scouting

Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft: James Pearce Jr. goes No. 1 to the Panthers