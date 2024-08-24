College Football Preview 2024: Boise State Broncos win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Boise State’s 2023 season was a tale of two halves. After a disappointing 5-5 start, head coach Andy Avalos was fired, and defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson stepped in as the interim coach. The Broncos rallied under Danielson, winning their final three regular-season games and capturing their first Mountain West title in four years.

Now that Danielson has been named the permanent head coach, expectations are high. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, a Group of Five champion is guaranteed a spot. Boise State is the current betting favorite (+400) among the Group of Five to secure that spot, led by superstar running back Ashton Jeanty and an exciting new quarterback in Malachi Nelson, a former five-star recruit.

Biggest Strength: Offense has incredible upside

Boise State’s offense features one of the nation’s best running backs in Ashton Jeanty, who is an elite runner and an elite receiver. The Broncos also added redshirt freshman quarterback Malachi Nelson in the transfer portal, a former top-15 overall recruit in the 2023 high school class.

Biggest Weakness: Will the defensive line improve?

Boise State brought back three of its four starters from last year’s defensive line, but none of them earned a 70.0-plus PFF grade in 2023. The Broncos were outside the top 100 in both run-defense and pass-rushing grades last year, primarily due to their struggles up front.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.118 6.5 39.3% 17.4% 18.5% 23rd T-16th T-18th 37th 19th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.010 6.1 34.4% 16.7% 15.6% 74th 100th 62nd T-94th 103rd

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

QB Malachi Nelson (USC): 60.5 PFF Grade

WR Cam Camper (Indiana): 70.7 PFF Grade

CB Jeremiah Earby (California): 60.6 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

WR Eric McAlister (TCU): 80.9 PFF Grade

QB Taylen Green (Arkansas): 68.1 PFF Grade

QB CJ Tiller (Utah State): 56.1 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Malachi Nelson

2023 Grade: 60.5

Key Stat: He threw just three passes during his freshman year