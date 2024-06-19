All
College Football Preview 2024: Alabama Crimson Tide win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2T9MCCP Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

By Max Chadwick

The biggest story of the college football offseason meant bad news for the Crimson Tide, as former head coach Nick Saban, arguably the greatest coach of all time, announced his retirement after 17 seasons as the coach at Alabama.

The program swiftly hired Kalen DeBoer to replace the seven-time national champion. He will enter the 2024 campaign with an incredible 104-12 record as a head coach and notably led Washington to the national championship game last season.

DeBoer could work wonders with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who might have the best tools of any quarterback in America. However, the Crimson Tide will have to answer serious questions about their receiving corps and cornerback room to remain in the national championship picture.

Biggest Strength: Offensive line

Bama will field the best offensive line in the country. All three of their projected starters on the interior ranked among PFF's top 10 returning interior offensive linemen.

Biggest Weakness: Receiving corps

Alabama’s projected top receiver, Washington transfer Germie Bernard, recorded just 430 yards this past season. So, head coach Kalen DeBoer and quarterback Jalen Milroe will need to elevate a very inexperienced bunch.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.097 6.2 36.3% 20.3% 18.4%
29th T-42nd 55th 10th 21st
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.105 4.9 29.9% 13.4% 11.7%
26th T-16th 15th 35th 12th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • S Caleb Downs (Ohio State): 85.6 PFF grade
  • WR Isaiah Bond (Texas): 76.3 PFF grade
  • TE Amari Niblack (Texas): 66.0 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Jalen Milroe

2023 Grade: 88.7
Key Stat: 3.44-second average time to throw (highest among QBs with 150-plus dropbacks)

