College Football Preview 2024: Texas Tech Red Raiders win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Texas Tech finished 2023 familiarly, with a winning record and a bowl game victory. The engine of the Red Raiders’ offense last year was running back Tahj Brooks, who returns for his senior campaign. For Texas Tech to take the next step offensively, it’ll need redshirt junior quarterback Behren Morton to improve on the 64.9 passing grade he posted in 2023.

The Red Raiders must also answer some serious questions on defense after losing eight of the 14 defenders who played 300 snaps for them last season.

Biggest Strength: Tahj Brooks

Texas Tech’s offense ran through Brooks last year, as his 292 carries were the most among Power Five running backs. He maintained elite efficiency despite a heavy workload, with his 92.1 PFF rushing grade ranking fifth in the Power Five. Brooks enters his senior season as one of the five best running backs in college football and will be the bell-cow of the Red Raiders’ offense once again.

Biggest Weakness: Will the offense be one-dimensional again?

Texas Tech struggled to get much going on offense outside of Brooks, placing 104th in the FBS in EPA per pass. Three of the top four pass-catchers from 2023 are now gone, as well. The Red Raiders did add some promising weapons this offseason in Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers, Washington State wide receiver Josh Kelly and five-star freshman Micah Hudson, but the passing game remains a question mark with Behren Morton under center.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.032 5.3 35.4% 13.3% 13.6% 77th T-93rd 61st 100th 77th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.010 5.5 34.3% 16.6% 12.8% 72nd T-66th 58th 92nd 37th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

TE Jalin Conyers (Arizona State): 69.8 PFF grade

OG Davion Carter (Memphis): 82.6 PFF grade

WR Josh Kelly (Washington State): 71.5 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

QB Tyler Shough (Louisville): 65.2 PFF grade

OT Monroe Mills (Louisville): 68.3 PFF grade

OG Jacoby Jackson (Mississippi State): 62.1 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Behren Morton

2023 Grade: 68.2

Key Stat: 6.0 yards per attempt (tied for fourth lowest in Power Five)