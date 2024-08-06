All
College Football Preview 2024: Baylor Bears win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2T9JBBJ Waco, Texas, USA. 25th Nov, 2023. Baylor Bears running back Dominic Richardson (21) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the 2nd half the NCAA Football game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Matthew Lynch/CSM/Alamy Live News

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

Baylor has endured back-to-back losing seasons after its magical 2021 when the team finished as the No. 5 team in the country with a 12-2 record and a Big 12 championship.

Head coach Dave Aranda enters his fifth year with the Bears on the hot seat, needing his program to bounce back quickly. The offense features a new quarterback, Toledo transfer Dequan Finn, supported by a strong offensive line. While the defense has serious questions at the first and second levels, the secondary looks promising, thanks to an emerging group of cornerbacks.

Biggest Strength: Pass protection

Baylor finished 12th in the FBS in team pass-blocking grade last year and brought back five of the six offensive linemen who played at least 400 snaps. 

Biggest Weakness: Front seven

Baylor’s front seven was the third-lowest-graded group in the Power Five last year, posting just a 62.8 grade as a unit. The Bears especially struggled to stop the run, giving up 5.6 yards per attempt. That’s a major issue in the Big 12, where many schools have dominant running backs. Baylor didn’t add much to fix that issue in the transfer portal, so it’ll need dramatic improvement from its defenders up front.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.077 5.3 32.8% 13.3% 14.1%
100th 98th T-96th 99th 69th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
0.129 6.4 37.3% 15.7% 19.6%
127th T-123rd 108th T-71st 133rd

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • QB Dequan Finn (Toledo): 79.3 PFF Grade
  • OG Kurt Danneker (Ohio): 77.2 PFF Grade
  • CB Lorando Johnson (Arkansas): 59.6 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • QB Blake Shapen (Mississippi State): 71.7 PFF Grade
  • TE Jake Roberts (Oklahoma): 70.6 PFF Grade
  • TE Drake Dabney (TCU): 63.4 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Dequan Finn

2023 Grade: 79.3
Key Stat: One of six QBs with a 90.0-plus passing grade in three separate games (Carson Beck, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., Preston Stone)

