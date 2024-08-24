All
College Football Preview 2024: Memphis Tigers win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

In his fifth year, Ryan Silverfield had his best season yet as Memphis' head coach, leading the Tigers to a 10-3 record and a Liberty Bowl victory over Iowa State.

Heading into 2024, Memphis is the betting favorite to win the American Athletic Conference (+210) and is among the top contenders to represent the Group of Five in the expanded College Football Playoff.

The primary reason for the high expectations is the return of an elite offense with significant talent coming back. However, for Memphis to reach those heights, they will need to find consistency on the defensive side of the ball.

Biggest Strength: Loaded with offensive talent

Memphis’ offense boasts one of the Group of Five’s top quarterbacks in Seth Henigan, returns its top two receivers, and has added an exciting new running back in Mario Anderson from the transfer portal.

Biggest Weakness: Will the defense improve at all?

The defensive side of the ball ultimately held the Tigers back last season, and that could remain a challenge in 2024. Memphis finished 94th in the FBS in overall defensive grade and ranked third-worst in the country in missed tackle rate (19%). To compound the issue, the Tigers lost their five highest-graded defenders from last year.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.165 6.6 39.1% 17.0% 17.0%
12th 15th 24th 43rd T-29th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.010 6.3 36.2% 15.8% 17.3%
73rd 119th 93rd 79th 123rd

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • RB Mario Anderson (South Carolina): 72.9 PFF Grade
  • LB Javante Mackey (Arkansas State): 75.2 PFF Grade
  • CB Kobee Minor (Indiana): 69.1 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • OG Davion Carter (Texas Tech): 82.6 PFF Grade
  • OT Makylan Pounders (Mississippi State): 62.7 PFF Grade
  • S Cameron Smith (TCU): 61.0 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Seth Henigan

2023 Grade: 81.4
Key Stat: 13 big-time throws to post/seam routes (most in the FBS)

