College Football Preview 2024: Miami RedHawks win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2RYG0J3 KENT, OH - SEPTEMBER 30: Miami RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) throws a pass during the second quarter of the college football game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and and Kent State Golden Flashes on September 30, 2023, at Dix Stadium in Kent, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

The 2023 campaign was a memorable one for Miami, as the RedHawks went 11-3 and won the MAC Championship. It was their best record in two decades, dating back to when Ben Roethlisberger was the quarterback. The biggest driver of that success was their elite defense, which should continue to be a strength in 2024. To win the MAC again, the RedHawks must replace some key skill position players on offense and, crucially, keep quarterback Brett Gabbert healthy.

Biggest Strength: An excellent defense brings back many key players

Miami fielded a top-15 defense in terms of EPA allowed per play last season. The team returns eight of the 13 defenders who played at least 300 snaps in 2023, so they are poised to field another very strong unit this upcoming season.

Biggest Weakness: Replacing star weapons

It's almost the opposite story on the offensive side of the ball. Miami lost its star running back, Rashad Amos, and its top receiver, Gage Larvadain, to the transfer portal. While Brett Gabbert returns at quarterback, he has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.065 5.7 31.9% 14.8% 12.6%
93rd T-65th 107th T-77th 97th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.155 4.9 32.8% 12.6% 10.9%
14th T-14th 38th 21st 8th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • WR Andre Johnson (Arizona State): 56.3 PFF Grade
  • RB Dylan Downing (Purdue): 65.6 PFF Grade
  • DI Savio Frazier (Mercer): 74.3 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • RB Rashad Amos (Ole Miss): 81.2 PFF Grade
  • EDGE Caiden Woullard (Oklahoma):
  • WR Gage Larvadain (South Carolina): 77.3 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Brett Gabbert

2023 Grade: 79.4
Key Stat: 93.9 intermediate passing grade since 2020 (tied for fifth in the FBS)

