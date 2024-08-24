College Football Preview 2024: Miami RedHawks win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Chuck Martin (11th season)
- 2023 record: 11-3 (Lost Cure Bowl)
- PFF power ranking: 55th
- Chance to win the MAC: 22%
- Strength of schedule: 70th
- Projected win total: 7.7
- FanDuel win total: 7.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 96 nationally, No. 3 in the MAC
The 2023 campaign was a memorable one for Miami, as the RedHawks went 11-3 and won the MAC Championship. It was their best record in two decades, dating back to when Ben Roethlisberger was the quarterback. The biggest driver of that success was their elite defense, which should continue to be a strength in 2024. To win the MAC again, the RedHawks must replace some key skill position players on offense and, crucially, keep quarterback Brett Gabbert healthy.
Click here for more college football:
NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show
Biggest Strength: An excellent defense brings back many key players
Miami fielded a top-15 defense in terms of EPA allowed per play last season. The team returns eight of the 13 defenders who played at least 300 snaps in 2023, so they are poised to field another very strong unit this upcoming season.
Biggest Weakness: Replacing star weapons
It's almost the opposite story on the offensive side of the ball. Miami lost its star running back, Rashad Amos, and its top receiver, Gage Larvadain, to the transfer portal. While Brett Gabbert returns at quarterback, he has struggled with injuries throughout his career.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|-0.065
|5.7
|31.9%
|14.8%
|12.6%
|93rd
|T-65th
|107th
|T-77th
|97th
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.155
|4.9
|32.8%
|12.6%
|10.9%
|14th
|T-14th
|38th
|21st
|8th
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- WR Andre Johnson (Arizona State): 56.3 PFF Grade
- RB Dylan Downing (Purdue): 65.6 PFF Grade
- DI Savio Frazier (Mercer): 74.3 PFF Grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- RB Rashad Amos (Ole Miss): 81.2 PFF Grade
- EDGE Caiden Woullard (Oklahoma):
- WR Gage Larvadain (South Carolina): 77.3 PFF Grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Brett Gabbert
2023 Grade: 79.4
Key Stat: 93.9 intermediate passing grade since 2020 (tied for fifth in the FBS)
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In