College Football Preview 2024: Miami RedHawks win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

The 2023 campaign was a memorable one for Miami, as the RedHawks went 11-3 and won the MAC Championship. It was their best record in two decades, dating back to when Ben Roethlisberger was the quarterback. The biggest driver of that success was their elite defense, which should continue to be a strength in 2024. To win the MAC again, the RedHawks must replace some key skill position players on offense and, crucially, keep quarterback Brett Gabbert healthy.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: An excellent defense brings back many key players

Miami fielded a top-15 defense in terms of EPA allowed per play last season. The team returns eight of the 13 defenders who played at least 300 snaps in 2023, so they are poised to field another very strong unit this upcoming season.

Biggest Weakness: Replacing star weapons

It's almost the opposite story on the offensive side of the ball. Miami lost its star running back, Rashad Amos, and its top receiver, Gage Larvadain, to the transfer portal. While Brett Gabbert returns at quarterback, he has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.065 5.7 31.9% 14.8% 12.6% 93rd T-65th 107th T-77th 97th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.155 4.9 32.8% 12.6% 10.9% 14th T-14th 38th 21st 8th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

WR Andre Johnson (Arizona State): 56.3 PFF Grade

RB Dylan Downing (Purdue): 65.6 PFF Grade

DI Savio Frazier (Mercer): 74.3 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

RB Rashad Amos (Ole Miss): 81.2 PFF Grade

EDGE Caiden Woullard (Oklahoma):

WR Gage Larvadain (South Carolina): 77.3 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Brett Gabbert

2023 Grade: 79.4

Key Stat: 93.9 intermediate passing grade since 2020 (tied for fifth in the FBS)