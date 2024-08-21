All
College Football Preview 2024: Virginia Tech Hokies win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2W9WYMJ Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) in action during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against Tulane, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

By Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

The Brent Pry era at Virginia Tech got off to a horrendous start in 2022 as the Hokies finished with just a 3-8 record, their worst mark in more than 30 years. Virginia Tech bounced back this past season with a 7-6 record, including a bowl game victory. The program is hoping to take another step forward in 2024 after bringing backalmost all of the key contributors from last year. If the Hokies are going to become a legitimate ACC contender, they’ll need improvement from both their offensive line and from Kyron Drones as a passer.

Biggest Strength: Continuity

Virginia Tech’s roster remains largely the same from last season. Of the 29 Hokies who played at least 300 snaps last year, 25 are back for the 2024 campaign. That stability is a major reason why many expect the Hokies to make a jump this upcoming season.

Biggest Weakness: Will the offensive line improve with another season under its belt?

Virginia Tech’s biggest issue last year was offensive line play. The Hokies' front-five ranked just 98th among FBS offensive lines in PFF grade as a unit (61.3). All five starters return, and Georgia State transfer Montavious Cunningham is projected to enter the starting lineup.

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • DI Aeneas Peebles (Duke): 86.1 PFF grade
  • OT Montavious Cunningham (Georgia State): 71.0 PFF grade
  • LB Sam Brumfield (Middle Tennessee): 69.4 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • TE Dae’Quan Wright (Ole Miss): 67.0 PFF grade
  • CB Derrick Canteen (Cincinnati): 65.6 PFF grade
  • WR Da’Wain Lofton (Oklahoma State): 57.1 PFF grade

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.024 5.9 36.6% 18.8% 13.7%
58th 51st 49th 22nd T-75th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.049 5.3 31.4% 14.7% 12.4%
50th T-40th T-24th 56th 30th

Quarterback Spotlight: Kyron Drones

2023 Grade: 76.4
Key Stat: 569 rushing yards after contact (third most among FBS quarterbacks)

