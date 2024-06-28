All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

College Football Preview 2024: Vanderbilt Commodores win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2RPY5R8 NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 02: Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker CJ Taylor (1) during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Alabama A&amp;M Bulldogs on September 2, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

After some encouraging signs in 2022, resulting in a 5-7 record, Vanderbilt once again sported the worst record in the Power Five this past season by going 2-10.

It’s been a rough stretch for the Commodores, who haven’t made a bowl game in five seasons. Vanderbilt brought in Diego Pavia, one of the nation’s best rushing quarterbacks, and still has some good players at linebacker and safety to help the program take a step forward. Expectations should still be low, though, as the Commodores face a tough schedule and have many glaring roster holes.

Biggest Strength: A dynamic new quarterback

Vanderbilt added New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia this offseason, which should provide a boost to both its passing attack and ground game. The senior's 1,058 rushing yards in 2023 ranked fourth among FBS signal-callers.

Biggest Weakness: Essentially everything else

The Commodores finished 2023 with the worst record of any Power Five team, at 2-10. They had the Power Five’s sixth-worst offense and second-worst defense in EPA per play. Improvement is needed everywhere.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.132 5.3 30.4% 11.2% 15.6%
117th 95th 120th 125th 48th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
0.147 6.5% 39.1% 16.4% 14.7%
129th 126th 128th T-87th T-81st

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • WR Will Sheppard (Colorado): 68.0 PFF grade
  • WR London Humphreys (Georgia): 68.7 PFF grade
  • DL Nate Clifton (USC): 65.8 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Diego Pavia

2023 Grade: 83.3
Key Stat: 1,058 rushing yards (fourth among FBS quarterbacks)

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Betting Dashboards
  • NCAA Scores
  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.