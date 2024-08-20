College Football Preview 2024: Miami Hurricanes win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

After starting 2023 with a 4-0 record, Miami lost six of its last nine games, including a disaster against Georgia Tech where the Hurricanes simply had to kneel to win the game.

Mario Cristobal heads into his third year as head coach with pressure mounting after starting his tenure with just a 12-13 record. Fortunately for him, he has arguably the best roster in the ACC at his disposal, with many key players returning and some massive transfer additions set to contribute. Miami owns top-10 units at running back, receiving corps, offensive line and defensive line while also having a quarterback with immense potential in Washington State transfer Cam Ward.

Biggest Strength: Defensive line

Miami has PFF’s third-ranked defensive line in college football because of a deep edge defender room. Rueben Bain Jr., Tyler Baron, Elijah Alston and Akheem Mesidor are all outstanding players who would start for most schools. The Hurricanes are also set up very well at defensive tackle thanks to the additions of Simeon Barrow Jr., C.J. Clark and Marley Cook from the transfer portal.

Biggest Weakness: Secondary

Miami returns only one starter to its secondary, cornerback Daryl Porter Jr., and added starting slot cornerback Mishael Powell from the transfer portal. Three other projected starters earned sub-65.0 PFF overall grades in reserve roles last year: cornerback Damari Brown, safety Jaden Harris and Arizona transfer safety Isaiah Taylor.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.084 6.4 36.6 15.7% 16.4% 34th 28th 48th T-60th 37th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.041 5.3 33.5% 14.8% 14.3% T-55th T-40th 49th 58th 67th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

QB Cam Ward (Washington State): 80.2 PFF grade

RB Damien Martinez (Oregon State): 83.1 PFF grade

EDGE Tyler Baron (Tennessee): 78.5 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

QB Tyler Van Dyke (Wisconsin): 85.9 PFF grade

WR Colbie Young (Georgia): 70.2 PFF grade

DI Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU): 65.6 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Cam Ward

2023 Grade: 80.2

Key Stat: 90.3 PFF passing grade on plays under 2.5 seconds (second in FBS)