College Football Preview 2024: Oregon Ducks win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2WA8451 Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) during the first half of the NCAA Fiesta Bowl college football game against Liberty, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. Oregon defeated Liberty 45-6. (Rick Scuteri via AP)

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

Even after a solid 10-3 season in 2021, the Ducks improved even more in their second year under Dan Lanning, winning the Fiesta Bowl and finishing with a 12-2 record overall. Their only losses came against a Washington team that ultimately reached the national championship game.

Despite losing quarterback Bo Nix and many other key contributors to the NFL draft, the Ducks are expected to take another step forward in 2024 as they foray into the Big Ten conference. That’s mainly due to the program's work in the transfer portal, bringing in stars like Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart and Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, top-10 players at their positions.

The Ducks should be considered a legitimate contender to Win the Big Ten in their debut season and a top candidate to win the first national championship in program history.

Biggest Strength: Arguably the best offense in the country

Oregon’s offense is home to college football's best receiving corps, second-best quarterback, a top-five offensive line, a top-10 running back unit and an excellent playcaller in offensive coordinator Will Stein. The Ducks are going to light up the scoreboard in 2024.

Biggest Weakness: Pass rush

Oregon’s defensive line is massive, as all four projected starters weigh at least 270 pounds. While that helps them excel in run defense, it also leaves something to be desired in the pass rush. Three of those four players earned a pass-rushing grade below 65.0 last year.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.363 7.8 47.3% 20.1% 21.0%
2nd 2nd 2nd 12th 7th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.087 5.1 31.5% 12.8% 12.3%
32nd T-23rd 26th 23rd T-26th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • QB Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma): 91.9 PFF Grade
  • CB Jabbar Muhammad (Washington): 73.9 PFF Grade
  • WR Evan Stewart (Texas A&M): 73.7 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • CB Trikweze Bridges (Florida): 63.3 PFF Grade
  • TE Casey Kelly (East Carolina): 54.4 PFF Grade
  • S Cole Martin (Arizona State): 68.2 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Dillon Gabriel

2023 Grade: 91.9
Key Stat: One of two QBs who earned a top-10 passing grade from a clean pocket and under pressure. Bo Nix was the other.

