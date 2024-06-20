College Football Preview 2024: Missouri Tigers win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Eli Drinkwitz was on the hot seat a year ago following a 16-19 start to his tenure at Missouri. His chair is now as cold as ice, as he went on to lead his team to an incredible 11-2 campaign and a Cotton Bowl victory, the Tigers’ best season in a decade.

Expectations are high entering 2024. Mizzou returns one of college football's most prolific passing attacks, which will be headlined by the nation’s best receiver in Luther Burden III.

If the Tigers are going to make the College Football Playoff, the defense will need to answer some questions up front and in the secondary.

Biggest Strength: The passing game should remain elite

The Tigers return a top-10 quarterback, their top-five receivers from last year and a top-10 offensive line. Not to mention, star offensive coordinator Kirby Moore is back for Year 2, as well.

Biggest Weakness: How well will they defend the pass?

While the Tigers' passing game is their biggest strength, their pass defense is their biggest weakness. Missouri lost many key defensive players to the NFL draft, namely first-round edge defender Darius Robinson and three starters from its excellent secondary. The Tigers were busy in the transfer portal, adding defenders to fill those holes, but none of the additions are proven.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.135 6.5 38.3% 16.3% 18.5% 17th T-16th 36th 54th 20th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.046 5.3 33.0% 19.4% 12.4% 53rd 46th 42nd 130th 31st

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

OG Cayden Green (Oklahoma): 53.7 PFF grade

CB Toriano Pride Jr. (Clemson): 65.7 PFF grade

RB Marcus Carroll (Georgia State): 72.9 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

EDGE DJ Wesolak (Oregon State): N/A

LB Dameon Wilson (East Carolina): 37.2 PFF grade

QB Gabarri Johnson (Oregon State): N/A

Quarterback Spotlight: Brady Cook

2023 Grade: 84.4

Key Stat: 91.2 grade from a clean pocket (T-17th in the FBS)