College Football Preview 2024: SMU Mustangs win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Rhett Lashlee (third season)
- 2023 record: 11-3 (lost Fenway Bowl)
- PFF power ranking: 17th
- Chance to win the ACC: 19%
- Strength of schedule: 73rd
- Projected win total: 9.5
- FanDuel win total: 8.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 98 nationally, No. 17 in the ACC
The Mustangs were arguably the most complete team in the Group of Five last season, as they were just one of four teams that ranked top-10 in both team offense grade and team defense grade (Michigan, Alabama, and Notre Dame were the other three). That led to an 11-win season, something SMU hadn’t accomplished since they got the “death penalty” in 1987.
SMU is set to make the leap from the AAC to the ACC, joining a power conference for the first time in nearly three decades. The Mustangs could immediately contend for an ACC title and a College Football Playoff berth, too, thanks to an almost identical roster from last year and a very manageable schedule.
Biggest Strength: Continuity
The core of last year’s successful squad is back for another season. According to PFF’s wins above average metric, 16 of the 20 most valuable Mustangs from 2023 are still with the program.
Biggest Weakness: How will they handle the jump to the ACC?
SMU is the lone Group of Five school making the leap into the Power Four in 2024. Last year, the Mustangs were 0-3 against Power Five competition, with two of those losses coming to TCU and Boston College, who combined for a 12-13 overall record.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|0.137
|6.4
|38.0%
|13.8%
|18.7%
|16th
|29th
|38th
|90th
|18th
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.179
|4.6
|28.8%
|13.5%
|11.2%
|9th
|8th
|9th
|36th
|9th
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- WR Brashard Smith (Miami FL): 68.2 PFF Grade
- EDGE Jahfari Harvey (Miami FL): 63.3 PFF Grade
- CB Deuce Harmon (Texas A&M): 67.9 PFF Grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- C Branson Hickman (Oklahoma): 79.7 PFF Grade
- OT Marcus Bryant (Missouri): 69.2 PFF Grade
- S Bryan Massey (Houston): 63.4 PFF Grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Preston Stone
2023 Grade: 91.3
Key Stat: 92.5 passing grade from Week 5 onward (led the FBS)
