All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

College Football Preview 2024: SMU Mustangs win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2T9GRR6 DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 25: Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Preston Stone (2) throws a pass during a college football game between the Navy Midshipmen and Southern Methodist Mustangs on November 25, 2023 at Gerald Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

The Mustangs were arguably the most complete team in the Group of Five last season, as they were just one of four teams that ranked top-10 in both team offense grade and team defense grade (Michigan, Alabama, and Notre Dame were the other three). That led to an 11-win season, something SMU hadn’t accomplished since they got the “death penalty” in 1987.

SMU is set to make the leap from the AAC to the ACC, joining a power conference for the first time in nearly three decades. The Mustangs could immediately contend for an ACC title and a College Football Playoff berth, too, thanks to an almost identical roster from last year and a very manageable schedule.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: Continuity

The core of last year’s successful squad is back for another season. According to PFF’s wins above average metric, 16 of the 20 most valuable Mustangs from 2023 are still with the program. 

Biggest Weakness: How will they handle the jump to the ACC?

SMU is the lone Group of Five school making the leap into the Power Four in 2024. Last year, the Mustangs were 0-3 against Power Five competition, with two of those losses coming to TCU and Boston College, who combined for a 12-13 overall record.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.137 6.4 38.0% 13.8% 18.7%
16th 29th 38th 90th 18th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.179 4.6 28.8% 13.5% 11.2%
9th 8th 9th 36th 9th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • WR Brashard Smith (Miami FL): 68.2 PFF Grade
  • EDGE Jahfari Harvey (Miami FL): 63.3 PFF Grade
  • CB Deuce Harmon (Texas A&M): 67.9 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • C Branson Hickman (Oklahoma): 79.7 PFF Grade
  • OT Marcus Bryant (Missouri): 69.2 PFF Grade
  • S Bryan Massey (Houston): 63.4 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Preston Stone

2023 Grade: 91.3
Key Stat: 92.5 passing grade from Week 5 onward (led the FBS)

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Betting Dashboards
  • NCAA Scores
  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $11.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.