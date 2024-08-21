College Football Preview 2024: SMU Mustangs win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

The Mustangs were arguably the most complete team in the Group of Five last season, as they were just one of four teams that ranked top-10 in both team offense grade and team defense grade (Michigan, Alabama, and Notre Dame were the other three). That led to an 11-win season, something SMU hadn’t accomplished since they got the “death penalty” in 1987.

SMU is set to make the leap from the AAC to the ACC, joining a power conference for the first time in nearly three decades. The Mustangs could immediately contend for an ACC title and a College Football Playoff berth, too, thanks to an almost identical roster from last year and a very manageable schedule.

Biggest Strength: Continuity

The core of last year’s successful squad is back for another season. According to PFF’s wins above average metric, 16 of the 20 most valuable Mustangs from 2023 are still with the program.

Biggest Weakness: How will they handle the jump to the ACC?

SMU is the lone Group of Five school making the leap into the Power Four in 2024. Last year, the Mustangs were 0-3 against Power Five competition, with two of those losses coming to TCU and Boston College, who combined for a 12-13 overall record.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.137 6.4 38.0% 13.8% 18.7% 16th 29th 38th 90th 18th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.179 4.6 28.8% 13.5% 11.2% 9th 8th 9th 36th 9th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

WR Brashard Smith (Miami FL): 68.2 PFF Grade

EDGE Jahfari Harvey (Miami FL): 63.3 PFF Grade

CB Deuce Harmon (Texas A&M): 67.9 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

C Branson Hickman (Oklahoma): 79.7 PFF Grade

OT Marcus Bryant (Missouri): 69.2 PFF Grade

S Bryan Massey (Houston): 63.4 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Preston Stone

2023 Grade: 91.3

Key Stat: 92.5 passing grade from Week 5 onward (led the FBS)