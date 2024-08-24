All
College Football Preview 2024: Washington State Cougars win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2T9HMW1 Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates, including offensive lineman Devin Kylany (70) and offensive lineman Christian Hilborn during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

Washington State endured a tough 2023. The Cougars suffered their first losing season since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and were one of two programs left behind in the Pac-12’s mass exodus, casting uncertainty over their future.

Because of that, many players left the team through the transfer portal, including star quarterback Cam Ward. Whoever the next signal-caller is will have a solid receiving corps to throw to and an experienced offensive line in front of him. Washington State will also play an easier schedule than it’s used to in the Pac-12, as it’s a de facto Mountain West school this year.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: A solid receiving corps

Despite losing its top two receivers, Washington State should still have a decent receiving corps in 2024. Kyle Williams projects to be the top option after putting up 842 receiving yards last year. The Cougars also brought back their top tight end in Cooper Mathers and No. 4 wide receiver in Carlos Hernandez, who each recorded at least 250 receiving yards. Oregon transfer Kris Hutson projects to be the secondary option after tallying 473 yards in 2022.

Biggest Weakness: Who will deliver them the ball?

Star quarterback Cam Ward transferred to Miami (FL) this offseason, leaving a massive question mark under center. Redshirt sophomore John Mateer is projected to take over but earned just a 62.9 passing grade on 21 dropbacks last year. Transfer Zevi Eckhaus earned an elite 90.3 grade last season but did so at the FCS level.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.046 5.9 39.0% 15.2% 17.0%
50th 54th 26th 71st 31st
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.018 5.5 34.8% 13.2% 13.9%
65th T-63rd 72nd T-30th 58th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • WR Kris Hutson (Oregon): 63.9 PFF Grade
  • CB Tyson Durant (Akron): 67.8 PFF Grade
  • QB Zevi Eckhaus (Bryant): 90.3 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • QB Cam Ward (Miami FL): 80.2 PFF Grade
  • WR Josh Kelly (Texas Tech): 71.5 PFF Grade
  • CB Javan Robinson (Arizona State): 53.8 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: John Mateer

2023 Grade: 75.1
Key Stat: 22 career dropbacks

