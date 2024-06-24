College Football Preview 2024: Texas A&M Aggies win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Following a six-year tenure that included an 11-11 record over the past two seasons, Jimbo Fisher was relieved of his duties as Texas A&M’s head coach in November, netting him a record-shattering $77.5 million buyout.

The Aggies then hired Mike Elko, who was Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator for four seasons before a very successful two years as Duke’s head coach. The Blue Devils consistently punched above their weight class with Elko, finishing 16-9 under him after going 5-18 the two years prior.

Elko will have considerably more talent to work with in College Station, including a loaded defense and the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft in Conner Weigman, according to PFF lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

Biggest Strength: A defense without holes

The transfer portal takes and also gives. Even after losing defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Texas A&M is set up very well defensively at all three levels. That’s thanks in large part to the addition of Purdue’s Nic Scourton, one of the best edge defenders in college football.

Biggest Weakness: Interior offensive line

While the Aggies are very strong at offensive tackle, the interior is more questionable. All three of Texas A&M’s projected starters on the interior offensive line earned sub-65.0 PFF grades in 2023. Chase Bisontis and Mark Nabou Jr., will be changing positions, and the third is a transfer (Kansas’ Ar’maj Reed-Adams).

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.065 6.0 36.7% 14.6% 16.8% 42nd 50th 46th 83rd 32nd Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.109 5.1 30.3% 16.6% 15.6% 22nd 28th 17th 91st 104th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

EDGE Nic Scourton (Purdue): 82.8 PFF Grade

LB Solomon DeShields (Pittsburgh): 71.4 PFF Grade

CB Will Lee III (Kansas State): 76.2 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

WR Evan Stewart (Oregon): 73.7 PFF Grade

DI Walter Nolen (Ole Miss): 72.5 PFF Grade

QB Max Johnson (North Carolina): 78.7 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Conner Weigman

2023 Grade: 91.9

Key stat: 93.8 intermediate passing grade (second in FBS)