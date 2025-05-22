College Football: 5 Heisman Trophy candidates to know entering the 2025 season

Arch Manning: Texas’ new quarterback is the betting favorite to take home the Heisman.



Texas’ new quarterback is the betting favorite to take home the Heisman. Jeremiah Smith: While it’s rare for a wide receiver to win the award, the Ohio State sophomore is the best player in the country.



While it’s rare for a wide receiver to win the award, the Ohio State sophomore is the best player in the country. Get a head start on the 2026 class: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The 2024 Heisman race will go down in history, as both Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty put up legendary seasons that were each deserving of college football’s highest individual honor.

With both now in the NFL, here are five candidates to take home the coveted stiff-arm trophy.

QB Arch Manning, Texas

Manning is the current betting favorite to take home the Heisman trophy next season at (+700), according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Part of that has to do with the redshirt sophomore’s last name, and the other is due to the fact that he was the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2023 high school class. Manning impressed in limited action last year that included two starts. His 88.0 PFF grade on the season was 12th among FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks. If Texas is one of the top teams in America this season, like many are expecting, Manning will surely be receiving Heisman votes.

There might not have been a more improved quarterback in college football this past season than Klubnik. After placing 102nd among FBS signal-callers in 2023 with a 63.9 PFF passing grade, he ranked fifth in 2024 with an 87.7 mark. Klubnik also ranked fifth in big-time throws (28).

He’s my top returning quarterback in college football on what may be the most talented team in the country. Clemson’s only major question mark is its ground game, which should mean even more pass attempts from Klubnik next year, which will only help his Heisman campaign.

After spending one season at Michigan State, Leavitt transferred to Arizona State and helped the Sun Devils go from back-to-back 3-9 seasons to winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

The redshirt freshman’s 89.1 PFF overall grade ranked ninth among FBS quarterbacks, and he was the only Power Four signal-caller with 80.0-plus grades both as a passer and a runner. His 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate ranked fourth among all quarterbacks, and his 34 forced missed tackles on the ground were the fifth most at the position in the Power Four.

With superstar running back Cameron Skattebo now with the New York Giants, there will be even more pressure on Leavitt to carry Arizona State’s offense in 2025.

After sitting on the bench for three years, Nussmeier finally received his chance to start for the Tigers as a redshirt junior. He extended the flashes of brilliance he had as a backup over a full season, finishing the year with the fifth-most passing yards in the nation (4,043) and tying for seventh in big-time throws (26).

Nussmeier should put up huge numbers once again in LSU’s offense next season and could be invited to New York if he leads the Tigers to the College Football Playoff.

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

The Heisman Trophy is mostly a quarterback award, as seven of the last nine winners have come from that position. However, the trophy is supposed to be given to “the most outstanding player in college football”, which is precisely what Smith is.

As a true freshman, Smith was the most valuable receiver in college football, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. His 89.8 PFF receiving grade in 2024 ranked third and is more than four points higher than any other returning wideout. He also led the Power Four with 15 receiving touchdowns while trailing only Tetairoa McMillan in receiving yards (1,311).