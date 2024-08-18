College Football Preview 2024: West Virginia Mountaineers win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown entered 2023 on the hot seat after a combined 22-25 record in his first four years with the Mountaineers. There wasn’t much optimism that he would turn it around, as West Virginia entered the season with a 4.5 preseason win total. But the program exceeded every expectation with a 9-4 finish, its best record in seven years.

Quarterback Garrett Greene had a breakout season, and the Mountaineers featured an electric backfield duo — Jaheim White and CJ Donaldson Jr. All three return and form one of the more exciting offenses in the Big 12. There are some concerns on the other side of the ball, particularly the front seven, but a strong secondary should keep the defense afloat.

Biggest Strength: Run game

West Virginia has a top-10 running back unit in college football, thanks to Jaheim White and CJ Donaldson Jr., who each rushed for around 800 yards last season. Garrett Greene is also a dynamic rushing threat, tying for first among FBS quarterbacks in 2023 in rushing touchdowns (13).

Biggest Weakness: Pass rush

The Mountaineers struggled to get after the quarterback last year, placing among the 20 worst teams in the nation in pass-rush win rate (29%). Two of their four starting defensive linemen transferred, including edge defender Jared Bartlett — the only West Virginia defensive lineman to post a pass-rushing grade above 65.0 last season.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.093 6.4 37.4% 18.9% 17.3% 31st T-25th 44th 21st 27th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed 0.020 5.9 36.6% 15.1% 15.2% 84th T-90th 100th T-62nd 101st

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

S Jaheem Joseph (Northwestern): 80.7 PFF grade

DI T.J. Jackson (Troy): 89.7 PFF grade

CB Garnett Hollis Jr. (Northwestern): 73.0 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

EDGE Jared Bartlett (Cincinnati): 56.0 PFF grade

DI Mike Lockhart (SMU): 56.7 PFF grade

S Hershey McLaurin (Houston): 74.2 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Garrett Greene

2023 Grade: 90.9

Key Stat: 10.2% big-time throw rate (highest in FBS)