College Football Preview 2024: Arizona State Sun Devils win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

After a tumultuous 2022 season, during which Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards due to numerous recruiting violations, the program reset by hiring Oregon offensive coordinator and ASU alum Kenny Dillingham.

Dillingham's first year as head coach ended with a 3-9 record, the same as the previous year. The Sun Devils struggled significantly on both sides of the ball, earning the second-lowest overall grade in the Power Five.

As Arizona State moves into the Big 12, it must replace many key players from last year’s team while facing the conference’s toughest schedule, according to our power rankings.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: A potentially dynamic run game

Arizona State returns star running back Cameron Skattebo to be the engine of its offense once again. Transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt is also very capable on the ground, as he picked up 84 rushing yards on just nine attempts last season for Michigan State.

Biggest Weakness: Lost many key players from an already poor roster

According to PFF’s wins above average metric, only one of the Sun Devils’ eight most valuable players from last year, Cameron Skattebo, is returning. Arizona State also didn't add many impact players through the transfer portal, leading to doubts about whether the Sun Devils can make significant progress in 2024.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.145 4.8 31.0% 14.1% 11.5% 119th 121st 115th 89th 116th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed 0.105 6.0 37.4% 17.2% 17.1% 120th T-98th T-112th 104th 120th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

QB Sam Leavitt (Michigan State): 70.3 PFF Grade

DI Jeff Clark (Louisville): 77.5 PFF Grade

TE Markeston Douglas (Florida State): 66.3 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

WR Elijhah Badger (Florida): 76.7 PFF Grade

EDGE B.J. Green II (Colorado): 80.1 PFF Grade

TE Jalin Conyers (Texas Tech): 69.8 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Sam Leavitt

2023 Grade: 70.3

Key Stat: 85.8 rushing grade