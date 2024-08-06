College Football Preview 2024: Arizona State Sun Devils win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Kenny Dillingham (second season)
- 2023 record: 3-9
- PFF power ranking: 84th
- Chance to win the Big 12: 3%
- Strength of schedule: 14th
- Projected win total: 5.5
- FanDuel win total: 4.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 51 nationally, No. 9 in the Big 12
After a tumultuous 2022 season, during which Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards due to numerous recruiting violations, the program reset by hiring Oregon offensive coordinator and ASU alum Kenny Dillingham.
Dillingham's first year as head coach ended with a 3-9 record, the same as the previous year. The Sun Devils struggled significantly on both sides of the ball, earning the second-lowest overall grade in the Power Five.
As Arizona State moves into the Big 12, it must replace many key players from last year’s team while facing the conference’s toughest schedule, according to our power rankings.
Biggest Strength: A potentially dynamic run game
Arizona State returns star running back Cameron Skattebo to be the engine of its offense once again. Transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt is also very capable on the ground, as he picked up 84 rushing yards on just nine attempts last season for Michigan State.
Biggest Weakness: Lost many key players from an already poor roster
According to PFF’s wins above average metric, only one of the Sun Devils’ eight most valuable players from last year, Cameron Skattebo, is returning. Arizona State also didn't add many impact players through the transfer portal, leading to doubts about whether the Sun Devils can make significant progress in 2024.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|-0.145
|4.8
|31.0%
|14.1%
|11.5%
|119th
|121st
|115th
|89th
|116th
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|0.105
|6.0
|37.4%
|17.2%
|17.1%
|120th
|T-98th
|T-112th
|104th
|120th
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- QB Sam Leavitt (Michigan State): 70.3 PFF Grade
- DI Jeff Clark (Louisville): 77.5 PFF Grade
- TE Markeston Douglas (Florida State): 66.3 PFF Grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- WR Elijhah Badger (Florida): 76.7 PFF Grade
- EDGE B.J. Green II (Colorado): 80.1 PFF Grade
- TE Jalin Conyers (Texas Tech): 69.8 PFF Grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Sam Leavitt
2023 Grade: 70.3
Key Stat: 85.8 rushing grade
