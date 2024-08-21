College Football: Ranking all 70 Power Five starting quarterbacks for 2024

• Georgia's Carson Beck enters the year at No. 1: He ranked very well in several stable passing metrics while also making lightning-quick decisions. Beck has the cleanest profile of any passer in college football.

• Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders round out the top three: Gabriel posted a 91.9 PFF overall grade last season that ranked third in college football, while Sanders' 93.2 clean-pocket grade ranked third in the FBS.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s full suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 28 minutes

College football is right around the corner, and while we have a few quarterback competitions still looming, there is enough clarity to do a full-scale ranking of all 70 Power Five starters heading into the 2024 season.

As a disclaimer, this list is ranking production and potential for this college season and is not intended to be an NFL draft projection, though there will always be some level of correlation between the two.

1. Carson Beck, Georgia Bulldogs

Beck was tasked with taking over for two-time national champion Stetson Bennett in 2023, and he did not disappoint. He ranked very well in several stable passing metrics while also making lightning-quick decisions. His 2.39-second average time to throw was the fastest of any FBS quarterback with at least 250 pass attempts last season. Beck has the cleanest profile of any passer in college football.

2. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon Ducks

Gabriel has enjoyed a tremendous college career across five seasons at UCF and Oklahoma. He posted a 91.9 PFF overall grade last season that ranked third — behind Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix. Now at Oregon, he enters 2024 with a dynamic supporting cast that includes college football’s best receiving corps. Gabriel and the Ducks should contend for a national championship.

3. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Sanders may be a lightning rod for Colorado's subpar play, but his production is undeniable. Despite a plethora of struggles from his supporting cast, Sanders finished last season with the ninth-best PFF passing grade in the FBS. More importantly, his 93.2 clean-pocket grade ranked third in the FBS, behind Heisman winners Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. He has a loaded wide receiver group to work with. If Sanders is protected, he is going to produce at an elite level.

4. Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns

Ewers will be under intense scrutiny as Texas aims for a national title and Arch Manning sits patiently behind him as the heir apparent to the starting job. However, Ewers was mostly excellent last season and gives the team a very high floor to work with. He’s a terrific play-action passer who is the right player for Steve Sarkisian’s system. If he quickly builds chemistry with new weapons like Isaiah Bond and Silas Bolden, he should have another big season.

5. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss Rebels

This is the year for Jaxson Dart and the Rebels to make a playoff run. Dart is a perfect fit for Lane Kiffin’s offensive system. His 92.5 play-action grade ranked fourth in the nation last season. He is also arguably the best quarterback in college football when throwing at or outside the numbers. Armed with a loaded skill group that includes Tre Harris, Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. and Caden Prieskorn, Dart could be a Heisman Trophy candidate.

6. Jalen Milroe, Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama lost a ton of talent this offseason, including head coach Nick Saban, but hung on to star quarterback Jalen Milroe. He is a big-play machine and perhaps the most dangerous dual-threat weapon in college football. He finished 2023 with the second-highest big-time throw rate and the second-most rushing yards on scrambles. His vertical passing prowess should give him a chance to succeed under new Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer.

7. Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats

Fifita burst onto the scene last season after filling in for the injured Jayden de Laura. He instantly became one of the nation’s most accurate passers, finishing the year with a 71.9% completion percentage, which ranked sixth in college football. As the season wore on, he became more willing to throw the ball downfield, in part because of his pre-existing chemistry with Tetairoa McMillan. If he parlays his late-season hot streak into similar 2024 success, Fifita will be one of the nation’s best quarterbacks.

8. Garrett Greene, West Virginia Mountaineers

Greene is perhaps the quietest superstar in college football. He led the nation in big-time throw rate last season by more than a full percentage point while also tying for the FBS lead in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Simply put: West Virginia is home to one of the best playmakers in college football. If Greene can improve his subpar accuracy, he could have a statistically massive season and the Mountaineers could be a surprise Big 12 contender.

9. Preston Stone, SMU Mustangs

Before breaking his leg in SMU’s final regular-season game, Preston Stone was one of the nation’s hottest quarterbacks in 2023. His 91.0 PFF passing grade through Week 4 trailed only Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix. His 8.2% big-time throw rate was also a top-five mark for the season. Assuming Stone is healthy, he leads one of the nation’s most explosive offenses as the Mustangs aim to shake up the traditional power structure of the ACC.

10. Brady Cook, Missouri Tigers

Brady Cook was perhaps the most improved quarterback in college football last season. First-year offensive coordinator Kirby Moore worked wonders with him. Cook’s profile is one of balance rather than excellence in any specific area. His trust in one of the nation’s elite receiving units, which includes superstar Luther Burden III, is obvious in his tape. That combination could have Missouri on the brink of playoff contention this season.

11. Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

When Jalon Daniels is healthy, he is a terrific player. The problem is that he isn’t healthy very often. Through three games last season, he appeared to be on his way to stardom in an offense that is perfectly suited for his dual-threat skill set. Daniels gets one more crack at the Big 12 this year. With capable backup Jason Bean gone, Kansas will contend if, and only if, Daniels plays the full season. If he does, look out for the Jayhawks.

12. Conner Weigman, Texas A&M Aggies

Weigman, PFF lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema’s current QB1 for the 2025 draft, appeared poised to be a breakout star last season before breaking his foot in the fourth game of the season. He earned an elite 90.9 PFF passing grade in that short stint, though a hefty chunk of his production came against non-Power Five schools. With a new head coach and offensive play-caller, Weigman will be out for vengeance this season, starting with a scintillating matchup in Week 1 against Notre Dame.

13. Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

Allar drew a ton of criticism in State College last season, but much of it wasn’t warranted. He finished 2023 with a top-25 PFF overall grade and the second-best turnover-worthy play rate in the nation. He accomplished that production even though Penn State finished outside the top 50 in pass-blocking grade and outside the top 80 in receiving grade. New offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has a lot of work to do, but he can rely on Allar to be a stabilizing force.

14. Cam Ward, Miami Hurricanes

Ward has climbed the college football ladder with stops at Incarnate Word and Washington State before arriving at Miami this season. He should be primed for a breakout with a supporting cast that includes a top-10 receiver in Xavier Restrepo. Ward is at his best when he makes quick decisions. His 90.3 PFF passing grade on throws released in under 2.5 seconds in 2023 was the second-best mark in the FBS last season, behind Bo Nix.

15. Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin Badgers

After a rollercoaster ride at Miami that oscillated between stardom and struggle, Van Dyke brings his bazooka arm to Madison. He doesn’t move much, but when he is protected, he can make any throw on the field from the pocket. If Van Dyke can avoid streaks of bad ball security, he can substantially raise the ceiling of the Badgers’ offense.

16. KJ Jefferson, UCF Knights

Jefferson struggled last season at Arkansas with a supporting cast that faltered around him. However, across 2021 and 2022, he carried a 91.4 PFF overall grade — the 11th-best mark in the nation. His dual-threat abilities are a perfect fit for Guz Malzahn’s creative run game. The combination of Jefferson and running backs RJ Harvey and Peny Boone will be a big problem for Big 12 defenses.

17. DJ Uiagalelei, Florida State Seminoles

Uiagalelei put up a career year in his lone season at Oregon State and now will attempt to fill massive shoes in Tallahassee by replacing Jordan Travis. He’s an imposing physical presence with a huge arm. He’s also a very good play-action passer, which should make him a seamless fit in Mike Norvell’s offense. If he can further improve his accuracy and be a bit more involved in the run game, the Seminoles should compete for an ACC title despite losing a ton of talent to the NFL.

18. Grayson McCall, NC State Wolfpack

McCall had a spectacular career at Coastal Carolina. His 93.0 PFF overall grade since 2020 is tied with Jayden Daniels and Dillon Gabriel for eighth among qualified FBS quarterbacks. He’s not a high-volume passer, but he is incredibly efficient when given the right pieces to work with. Similar to Sam Hartman leaving Wake Forest last season, McCall’s transition to a more traditional offense will be the key to his season.

19. Cam Rising, Utah Utes

Rising didn’t play a snap in 2023 after leading the Utes to consecutive Pac-12 titles. His leadership was missed last season. He doesn’t have elite physical tools, but he takes care of the football, is a tough runner and understands how to win big games. His productive return, along with that of tight end Brant Kiuthe, will be a massive X-factor in a wide-open Big 12 race.

20. Riley Leonard, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

For the second consecutive year, Notre Dame turns to an ex-ACC star at quarterback to steer them into playoff contention. Riley Leonard was leading Duke to a fine campaign before suffering an ankle injury that curtailed his 2023 season. The former basketball player is one of the best athletes at the position. Over the past two seasons, he owns a top-five rushing grade among qualified quarterbacks. Improved throwing accuracy will be the key for him in 2024.

21. Graham Mertz, Florida Gators

Mertz is consistently one of the safest quarterbacks in the current hierarchy. He threw just three interceptions last season, and his 1.4% turnover-worthy play rate was the third-best mark in college football. He lost top wideout Ricky Pearsall to the NFL, but star sophomore Eugene Wilson III remains to take over that role. Mertz will have to play his very best to overcome an extremely tough schedule, but it’s unlikely that he will be the reason the Gators lose games.

22. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

Taking over for a Heisman Trophy winner is a tall task, but Nussmeier has the passing acumen to do so. He owns the third-highest big-time throw rate in the Power Five over the past three seasons (7.9%). He won’t have Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., but he will get to throw to Kyren Lacy and Liberty transfer CJ Daniels. LSU’s vertical passing game will be alive and well in 2024.

23. Miller Moss, USC Trojans

It’s a bit risky to put Moss this high, but he looked terrific in all of his appearances last season. The best of those was a tremendous start against an excellent Louisville defense in the Trojans’ bowl game. Moss looks very comfortable commandeering Lincoln Riley’s offense. He doesn’t have Caleb Williams’ physical tools, but he has a clear process in the pocket and a good sense of timing. Moss is capable of having a big statistical season, as is true for most quarterbacks in Riley’s offense.

24. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee Volunteers

Iamaleava may be in the top 10, or even the top five, of this list at this time next year. He has the requisite tools and is the perfect player to run a Josh Heupel-coached offense. He was terrific in his lone start last season, torching Iowa to the tune of an 85.0 PFF passing grade and four total touchdowns. If he finds his timing and pocket presence, he could be a dark-horse Heisman candidate.

25. Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

King is a great athlete who found his groove toward the end of last season as a dual-threat playmaker. He led the ACC with 27 passing touchdowns and ranked 10th among quarterbacks in explosive runs (27). He executes a variety of option concepts at a very high level. The caveat is that he led the Power Five in interceptions. If he can clean up his ball security, he can be one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in college football.

26. Rocco Becht, Iowa State Cyclones

Redshirt freshman Rocco Becht, son of former NFL tight end Anthony Becht, had a fine 2023 despite working behind a poor offensive line. He makes quick decisions but never looks rushed as he slings the ball out to his perimeter weapons. The Cyclones return nearly their entire team, and if they can get any sort of improvement out of their offensive line, then Becht could lead them toward Big 12 contention.

27. Will Howard, Ohio State Buckeyes

Howard may be the most scrutinized quarterback in college football this season. Ohio State is stacked at every position unit and has a former five-star recruit in Julian Sayin waiting in the wings behind Howard. Many forget, though, that Howard led Kansas State past eventual national runner-up TCU in the 2022 Big 12 title game. He’s a very good play-action passer, which should make him an asset in Chip Kelly’s offense. His performance in obvious passing situations could be the key to a Buckeyes title run.

28. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech Hokies

Drones' dual-threat capabilities are a huge reason for the preseason hype surrounding the Hokies. He’s an imposing presence at 230-plus pounds and finished last season with the third-most rushing yards after contact among quarterbacks. He is an excellent play-action passer but needs work in non-play action scenarios, where he finished with a 51.3 PFF passing grade last season. Drones’ development within the pocket could upend the ACC title race.

29. Donovan Smith, Houston

Smith finally had a chance to start in Houston after playing a part-time role at Texas Tech for two seasons. He performed reasonably well and has the physical tools that generally make NFL scouts salivate. He may have the strongest arm in college football. If he can find more consistency when throwing downfield, he could move up draft boards in the spring.

30. Will Rogers, Washington Huskies

Back in 2021, Rogers was the most accurate quarterback in the nation and earned an elite 90.0 PFF passing grade. There’s been a substantial drop-off since then, but he is still a serviceable starter who has thrown 47 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over the past two years. He plays well within structure, which should make him a good fit in Jedd Fisch’s offense. The question will be whether he can successfully attack downfield. His career 6.3-yard average depth of target is the lowest in the PFF college era (since 2014).

31. Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma Sooners

Arnold, a former five-star recruit, made one start across five appearances. Mixed results ensued, but Arnold’s potential is apparent. He totaled 355 passing yards and three big-time throws against an excellent Arizona team in the Sooners’ bowl game. He also made five turnover-worthy plays in that game. He still brings a lot of potential to perform well in an offense that always scores plenty of points.

32. Kyle McCord, Syracuse Orange

Former Ohio State starter Kyle McCord has his limitations but took way too much criticism in Columbus last season. He lost just one game, posted a 90.3 clean-pocket grade and threw multiple touchdowns in nine of his 12 starts. He isn’t mobile, so pass protection is important with him under center. However, Syracuse, which hasn’t had a 3,000-yard passer since 2012, should be thrilled McCord is its quarterback.

33. Max Johnson, North Carolina Tar Heels

Johnson was thrown into the fire at Texas A&M last season after Conner Weigman went down with a season-ending injury. The son of Super Bowl Champion Brad Johnson posted a career-high 80.6 passing grade. Like his father, Johnson has a cannon for an arm and uses it very well when protected. He has some very nice weapons to work with, including Omarion Hampton and Bryson Nesbit, and should have a nice year in Chapel Hill.

34. Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State

Bowman is entering his seventh year in college football and is fresh off an appearance in the Big 12 title game. He operates best as a complementary piece who is efficient when he gets rid of the ball quickly. Only five passers last season totaled more big-time throws at or outside the numbers than Bowman’s 19. Ollie Gordon II is the centerpiece of the Cowboys’ offense, but Bowman’s abilities as a game manager will be essential to the team's success.

35. Thomas Castellanos, Boston College Eagles

Castellanos’ frame and rushing ability are reminiscent of Kyler Murray. He has explosive wheels and finished second among all quarterbacks in rushing yards and missed tackles forced. He struggled mightily as a passer in ACC play, but if Bill O’Brien can help Castellanos find consistency on that front, he could become one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football.

36. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana Hoosiers

While at Ohio in 2022, Rourke led the nation in PFF overall grade. He was also the most accurate quarterback in the FBS, per PFF’s quarterback charting. He suffered a knee injury toward the end of that season and took a while to find his proper mechanics in 2023. He heads to Indiana this season to captain a potentially interesting rebuild led by ex-James Madison coach Curt Cignetti. If Rourke finds his 2022 magic, the Hoosiers could surprise a lot of Big Ten foes.

37. Avery Johnson, Kansas State Wildcats

Johnson is an explosive athlete who creates a three-headed rushing monster in Manhattan along with DJ Giddens and Dylan Edwards. He accounted for 14 explosive runs on just 52 non-kneel down carries last season. He amassed five rushing touchdowns against Texas Tech and performed very well against North Carolina State in the Wildcats’ bowl game. He needs to find his rhythm as a passer but won’t be asked to do too much on that front.

38. Payton Thorne, Auburn Tigers

What you see is generally what you get with Payton Thorne, though he did expand his game in 2023 to include more runs. In general, he is an average passer who is a bit better when given play-action opportunities. He won’t give games away, but he also won’t create too many explosive plays with his arm. He’s firmly in the “serviceable starter” category.

39. Blake Shapen, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Ex-Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen is a modest bounce-back candidate who could benefit from playing under new head coach Jeff Lebby. He is a vertical passer with plus arm strength, and he excels on play action, which Lebby deployed often at Oklahoma. Shapen was also bothered by a knee injury last season that clearly hindered his accuracy. His return to health and his fit in Lebby’s scheme could make him a fun player to watch this season.

40. Dequan Finn, Baylor Bears

Finn had a very nice career at Toledo, culminating in his winning the MAC’s Most Valuable Player award in 2023. He’ll take a swing at the Power Five in Waco this year. He has a rifle for an arm and his peaks are incredibly high. He was one of just six quarterbacks last year who posted a 90.0-plus PFF passing grade in three separate games. He could have a nice season if he avoids mistakes late in plays.

41. Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs

Hoover took over the starting gig for TCU after an injury forced out Chandler Morris early last season. There were highs and lows for Hoover, but he showed some big-play ability. He made multiple big-time throws in five of his six starts and earned an elite 90.0-plus PFF overall grade in two of those games. He’ll be working with an underrated receiving corps, headlined by incumbents Savion Williams and JP Richardson, as well as Boise State transfer Eric McAlister.

42. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

Times are tough at Vanderbilt, but they should have a serviceable dual-threat leader in New Mexico State transfer Diego Pavia. He’s not the most imposing presence, but he racked up more than 1,000 rushing yards last season with his hard-charging style. He also finished second in Conference USA with 22 big-time throws and led the Aggies to an upset win at Auburn late in the year. Pavia should be the foundation of Vanderbilt’s offense.

43. Hudson Card, Purdue Boilermakers

Card was decent in his first season in West Lafayette after transferring from Texas. He finished the year with a 74.7 PFF overall grade. He’s relatively conservative but does what it takes to keep the chains moving. He earned an 82.3 PFF passing grade on short passes — the sixth-best mark in college football.

44. Hank Bachmeier, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Bachmeier is a veteran pocket quarterback who enjoyed success at Boise State and Louisiana Tech. He has a very good arm and is capable of making NFL-caliber throws when he is protected. His 91.2 clean-pocket passing grade was a top-15 mark in the nation last season. He can be productive this season if Wake Forest provides the requisite pass protection and he makes fewer mistakes under pressure.

45. Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

Klubnik will be under the microscope in year two as the Tigers’ starter. His first full season was a bit discouraging. He made some nice throws last season, especially in the intermediate range, but he also made at least one turnover-worthy play in all but one of his starts. As a result, he earned at least a 70.0 overall grade in just one game. Clemson’s offense will struggle again if Klubnik doesn’t significantly improve.

46. Fernando Mendoza, California Golden Bears

Mendoza was serviceable in eight starts last season but is a bit of a gunslinger. He made five big-time throws in a near-upset of USC but also had a disastrous six-turnover-worthy-play performance in the team’s bowl game versus Texas Tech. Mendoza has an incumbent advantage in the Golden Bears’ quarterback competition, but he could have a short leash with North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers looming behind him.

47. Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini

Altmyer is a decent pocket passer whose 2023 metrics are severely dragged down by a bad performance against Penn State. His season was eventually cut short due to injury, but he earned a 69.4 PFF overall grade for the year. The biggest problem for Altmyer is how many sacks he takes. Although Illinois’ subpar pass protection doesn't help, Altmyer needs to show better pocket presence in 2024.

48. Ashton Daniels, Stanford Cardinal

Daniels has above-average athletic ability but a penchant for putting the ball in danger. His 20 turnover-worthy plays were the second most in the Pac-12 last season. Surely, Stanford needs to protect him better, but Daniels has to avoid back-breaking mistakes. He has a prime weapon to work with in Elic Ayomanor. He just has to exhibit more patience instead of throwing into tight windows.

49. Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks

Boise State transfer Taylen Green is the presumed starter in Fayetteville after leading the Broncos to a Mountain West title. Like the Razorbacks’ previous starter, KJ Jefferson, Green is a powerful runner with tremendous arm strength. He has multiple 70-plus yard runs in his career. If he can improve in obvious passing situations, the Razorbacks could have something to work with.

50. Tony Muskett, Virginia Cavaliers

After three excellent years of play at Monmouth, Muskett made six starts for the Cavaliers last season during a season repeatedly interrupted by injury. He posted a respectable 74.1 PFF overall grade when he did play and appears to have beaten out rising sophomore Anthony Colandrea for the starting gig.

51. Ethan Garbers, UCLA Bruins

Garbers was one of several players who started at UCLA last season, and he is the only one who remains in 2024. He is a functional pocket passer who does his best work in the intermediate game. He finished his season with a flourish, entering the team’s bowl game in the third quarter and posting a 93.5 PFF passing grade. Garbers isn’t flashy, but he could bring stability to what was an extremely unstable situation last year.

52. Nate Yarnell, Pittsburgh Panthers

Yarnell has seen action in only six career games, but he’s performed reasonably well in all of them. He’s a lanky pocket passer who earned an 80.2 PFF passing grade across his three career starts. He doesn’t have a big arm, but he layers intermediate passes well and has excelled in play action when he’s been on the field. Yarnell could have a solid season if the Panthers improve their pass protection.

53. Brock Vandagriff, Kentucky Wildcats

Former five-star recruit and ex-Georgia backup Brock Vandagriff will get his first chance to start this season in Lexington. He doesn’t have many reps under his belt but appears to possess the requisite tools to succeed. Kentucky generally emphasizes the run game and has a couple of good receivers in Dane Key and Barion Brown. The environment is right for Vandagriff to find some success.

54. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State Spartans

Aidan Chiles chose to follow head coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State to help rebuild the Spartans’ program. Chiles got some live reps last season, despite the presence of DJ Uiagalelei, and performed well. He scored seven total touchdowns in limited work. His basketball background is apparent in his rushing ability, and he has plus arm strength despite his skinny frame. Chiles is the right player to lead a long-term rebuild in East Lansing.

55. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Perhaps no player on the bottom half of this list is under more pressure to succeed than Raiola. The true freshman son of ex-NFL center Dominic Raiola chose to continue the family legacy at Nebraska. He looked very good in the Cornhuskers’ spring game and should start for a team that finished 2023 with the third-worst passing grade in the nation. If Raiola finds early success, Nebraska could be a Big Ten sleeper.

56. Tyler Shough, Louisville Cardinals

Former Oregon and Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough is currently the biggest question mark on a very good Louisville roster. His career has been marred by injuries, as he has never made 200 pass attempts in a single season. He’s shown flashes of potential for a long time when he is on the field, but his health and ball security could loom over the Cardinals’ chances of ACC contention.

57. Max Brosmer, Minnesota Golden Gophers

New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer appears to be the most likely person to take over Minnesota’s quarterback spot after the departure of Athan Kaliakmanis. He had a nice career playing for the Wildcats, culminating in his leading the FCS in passing yards during the 2023 regular season. He’s a pocket passer who specializes in taking deep shots over the middle. He could be a nice complement to an emerging running game led by Darius Taylor.

58. Cade McNamara, Iowa Hawkeyes

McNamara started the first five games for Iowa last season before suffering a torn ACL against Michigan State. He didn’t play particularly well, but the Hawkeyes’ quarterback situation only got worse without him. The ideal scenario for McNamara, assuming he is healthy, is something similar to his 2021 season at Michigan, where he was efficient enough to earn a 75.0 PFF passing grade. Expect him to target tight end Luke Lachey, who is recovering from his own knee injury, early and often.

59. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati Bearcats

Sorsby made seven starts at Indiana last season. He had a couple of good performances — against Maryland and Illinois — that resulted in 85.0-plus PFF passing grades. Otherwise, he played at a below-average level, especially in obvious passing scenarios. His strengths lie in the play-action game, where he posted a respectable 79.1 passing grade. Luckily, the Bearcats have a solid offensive line to protect him, but Sorsby needs to improve as a passer to hold down the starting job all season.

60. Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Morton played in Tyler Shough’s stead in each of the past two seasons. Though he saw substantial reps, he struggled with ball security. He has so far made 14 big-time throws and 24 turnover-worthy plays in his career. There are moments when he looks good, but it’s almost random week-to-week which version of Morton shows up. He earned either a 70.0-plus or sub-50.0 PFF passing grade in every game he appeared in last season.

61. Alex Orji, Michigan Wolverines

This spot could very well belong to Alex Orji, Davis Warren or whoever else will be starting in Ann Arbor this season. Orji seems to be the early favorite in the Wolverines’ quarterback competition. He played a bit last season in a wildcat role. His rushing ability and arm strength are evident. The question will be whether he can pace throws and maintain accuracy over extended stretches of games.

62. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Kaliakmanis came into 2023 with big expectations as Minnesota’s starter. He struggled to live up to them, finishing the season with a 52.7% completion rate and a 58.2 PFF passing grade. He has the requisite arm strength to succeed when his feet are set, but he looks unbalanced in his delivery, at times, which hampers his accuracy. Rutgers will continue to deploy a run-heavy approach, but the team needs Kaliakmanis to find production in the passing game to move up the Big Ten ladder.

63. Ben Gulbranson, Oregon State Beavers

Gulbranson made eight starts for the Beavers in 2022, earning a mediocre 63.5 PFF overall grade in the process. He was benched last season after the arrival of DJ Uiagalelei. He did get to play in the team’s bowl game against Notre Dame but didn’t stand much of a chance to succeed. He has a bit of an odd delivery, which negatively impacts his accuracy, and he doesn’t show much poise under pressure. If he struggles early, we could see Idaho transfer Gevani McCoy or Missouri transfer Gabarri Johnson take over the job.

64. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks

Redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers is poised to fill the big shoes of Day 3 draft pick Spencer Rattler. Sellers is quite the contrast from Rattler as a 240-pound behemoth with a huge arm. He played just a handful of snaps last season but showed off his tools with a deep touchdown throw versus Furman and a long touchdown run against Vanderbilt. South Carolina has some interesting athletes on their offense, and they'll hope Sellers is the centerpiece.

65. Maalik Murphy, Duke Blue Devils

The spotlight found Maalik Murphy at Texas last season when Quinn Ewers missed two starts due to injury. The results were mixed. He played well against BYU and then struggled against Kansas State, despite earning the victory. He committed six turnover-worthy plays in those two starts. Murphy is the favorite to start for the Blue Devils, but incumbents Grayson Loftis and Henry Belin IV are looming if he struggles.

66. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils

Leavitt, the younger brother of NFL safety Dallin Leavitt, left Michigan State when it became clear that Aidan Chiles would be the team's starting quarterback. The redshirt freshman currently has the inside track to start over ex-Nebraska starter Jeff Sims. Leavitt played just 45 snaps last season, but showcased some good athletic ability. His throwing motion is a bit reminiscent of Zach Wilson, but his legs, along with Cam Skattebo’s, will likely be the foundation of the Sun Devils’ offense.

67. Billy Edwards Jr./MJ Morris, Maryland Terrapins

Maryland’s quarterback competition is perhaps the most wide-open of any in the Power Five as the program works to replace the Big Ten’s all-time leading passer, Taulia Tagovailoa. Billy Edwards Jr. started the Terps’ bowl game last season. He has potentially above-average rushing ability but has struggled mightily with accuracy in his limited game action. Morris is a more traditional pocket passer who saw action at NC State but struggled to throw through pressure. We’ll likely see both of these players on the field this season.

68. John Mateer, Washington State Cougars

Washington State’s quarterback situation is hard to read. The candidates to start are the incumbent John Mateer and Bryant transfer Zevi Eckhaus. Mateer served as Cam Ward’s backup last season and has just 22 career dropbacks to his name. He looked good in an extended performance against FCS Northern Colorado. Otherwise, projecting his future performance for a depleted Cougars squad is a tough task.

69. Jake Retzlaff, BYU Cougars

Retzlaff, the top JUCO quarterback recruit heading into last season, made four starts for BYU last season and struggled to a 46.7 PFF passing grade. He made some nice throws over the middle and displayed his athleticism in the run game, but he made too many big mistakes for the Cougars to win games. He’ll need to play well to fend off former Baylor and USF starter Gerry Bohannon, who is poised to return from an injury that kept him out for the 2023 season.

70. Mike Wright, Northwestern Wildcats

Mississippi State transfer Mike Wright currently has the inside track to start over incumbents Jack Lausch and Ryan Hilinski. He’s an athletic player who can give defenses headaches with his legs. He has just never found his footing as a passer. Among FBS quarterbacks with at least 500 dropbacks since 2020, Wright owns the lowest passing grade and the highest turnover-worthy play rate.