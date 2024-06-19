College Football Preview 2024: Texas Longhorns win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Steve Sarkisian (fourth season)
- 2023 record: 12-2 (lost Sugar Bowl, CFP Semifinal)
- PFF power ranking: 2nd
- Chance to win SEC: 17%
- Strength of schedule: 5th
- Projected win total: 8.9
- FanDuel win total: 10.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 6 nationally, No. 3 in the SEC
Texas finally declared itself back last season, as a mostly healthy Quinn Ewers, an explosive run game and a stout defensive front led the team to a College Football Playoff appearance.
Much of Texas' offensive weaponry from last season is gone, but Ewers remains to lead a cast of transfer receivers and a loaded group of running backs into the program's first year of SEC competition.
The Longhorns’ secondary was their undoing late last season, but development from their incumbent players and Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba should aid that improvement.
By the time the season gets underway, Texas should expect to compete at the top of the SEC.
Biggest Strength: Quinn Ewers' supporting cast
Even after losing its top five receivers and leading rusher to the 2024 NFL Draft, Texas still has a very good environment for quarterback Quinn Ewers—both the receiving corps and offensive line ranked in the top five of our position unit rankings.
Biggest Weakness: Pass defense
The Longhorns ranked 59th in team coverage grade last season and played far worse than even that against the better passing teams on their schedule. They hope the development of Malik Muhammad and the addition of Andrew Mukuba will improve their secondary. Meanwhile, the team lost its two best pass rushers, T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II. They currently have Alfred Collins and UTSA transfer Trey Moore as their only proven pass rushers.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|0.128
|6.7
|39.0%
|19.7%
|16.8%
|20th
|12th
|25th
|11th
|48th
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.118
|5.3
|30.9%
|10.7%
|14.5%
|20th
|T-40th
|T-21st
|10th
|71st
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- WR Isaiah Bond (Alabama): 76.3 PFF grade
- TE Amari Niblack (Alabama): 66.0 PFF grade
- S Andrew Mukuba (Clemson): 71.9 PFF grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- CB Terrance Brooks (Illinois): 62.9 PFF grade
- S Jerrin Thompson (Auburn): 73.1 PFF grade
- QB Maalik Murphy (Duke): 52.1 PFF grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Quinn Ewers
2023 Grade: 86.8
Key Stat: 90.6 play-action passing grade (eighth-best in FBS, min. 50 dropbacks)
