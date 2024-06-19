All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

College Football Preview 2024: Texas Longhorns win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2RT0D73 Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates after a win over Alabama in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

By Max Chadwick

Texas finally declared itself back last season, as a mostly healthy Quinn Ewers, an explosive run game and a stout defensive front led the team to a College Football Playoff appearance.

Much of Texas' offensive weaponry from last season is gone, but Ewers remains to lead a cast of transfer receivers and a loaded group of running backs into the program's first year of SEC competition.

The Longhorns’ secondary was their undoing late last season, but development from their incumbent players and Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba should aid that improvement.

By the time the season gets underway, Texas should expect to compete at the top of the SEC.

Click here for more college football: 

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2004 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: Quinn Ewers' supporting cast

Even after losing its top five receivers and leading rusher to the 2024 NFL Draft, Texas still has a very good environment for quarterback Quinn Ewers—both the receiving corps and offensive line ranked in the top five of our position unit rankings.

Biggest Weakness: Pass defense

The Longhorns ranked 59th in team coverage grade last season and played far worse than even that against the better passing teams on their schedule. They hope the development of Malik Muhammad and the addition of Andrew Mukuba will improve their secondary. Meanwhile, the team lost its two best pass rushers, T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II. They currently have Alfred Collins and UTSA transfer Trey Moore as their only proven pass rushers.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.128 6.7 39.0% 19.7% 16.8%
20th 12th 25th 11th 48th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.118 5.3 30.9% 10.7% 14.5%
20th T-40th T-21st 10th 71st

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • WR Isaiah Bond (Alabama): 76.3 PFF grade
  • TE Amari Niblack (Alabama): 66.0 PFF grade
  • S Andrew Mukuba (Clemson): 71.9 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • CB Terrance Brooks (Illinois): 62.9 PFF grade
  • S Jerrin Thompson (Auburn): 73.1 PFF grade
  • QB Maalik Murphy (Duke): 52.1 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Quinn Ewers

2023 Grade: 86.8
Key Stat: 90.6 play-action passing grade (eighth-best in FBS, min. 50 dropbacks)

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Betting Dashboards
  • NCAA Scores
  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.