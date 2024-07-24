College Football Preview 2024: Penn State Nittany Lions win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: James Franklin (11th season)
- 2023 record: 10-3 (lost Peach Bowl)
- PFF Power Ranking: 8th
- Chance to Win the Big Ten: 11%
- Strength of Schedule: 7th
- Projected Win Total: 8.1
- FanDuel win total:9.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 16 nationally, No. 4 in the Big Ten
For the second consecutive season, Penn State's only regular-season losses came at the hands of Ohio State and Michigan. But unlike in 2022, the Nittany Lions couldn't end the year with a New Year's Six Bowl victory, falling to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl.
Head coach James Franklin heads into his 11th season with questions on whether he can lead the program to wins over the conference’s best or if Penn State is permanently stuck in the second tier with him at the helm.
If the Nittany Lions are going to join the elites, it’ll be on the back of what should be one of the better defenses in college football. And to fully reach that elite level, new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will have to be as effective as he was at Kansas to elevate what appears to be an underwhelming supporting cast for junior quarterback Drew Allar.
Biggest Strength: Talent everywhere on defense
Penn State is loaded defensively, especially in the front seven, as the Nittany Lions boast a top-10 defensive line and a top-10 linebacker unit. The secondary also has a top-five safety in Kevin Winston Jr.
There are questions around outside cornerback, but incoming transfers A.J. Harris and Jalen Kimber will surely help there.
Biggest Weakness: Drew Allar's supporting cast
Allar wrongly received the blame for Penn State’s offensive struggles last season. Instead, the blame should have been directed at the situation around him. The Nittany Lions finished 61st in the FBS in team pass-blocking grade last season, while they finished 73rd in team receiving grade.
Penn State lost its top two wide receivers to the transfer portal and three starting offensive linemen to the NFL, so there are even more reasons for concern. The only glimmer of hope is the arrival of innovative offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|0.099
|5.7
|38.3%
|13.7%
|13.1%
|27th
|75th
|35th
|T-93rd
|85th
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.256
|4.2
|27.8%
|9.6%
|12.5%
|2nd
|2nd
|2nd
|5th
|33rd
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- CB A.J. Harris (Georgia): 66.2 PFF Grade
- WR Julian Fleming (Ohio State): 61.2 PFF Grade
- CB Jalen Kimber (Florida): 69.3 PFF Grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Auburn): 73.7 PFF Grade
- S King Mack (Alabama): 74.5 PFF Grade
- WR Dante Cephas (Kansas State): 62.2 PFF Grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Drew Allar
2023 Grade: 86.3
Key Stat: 1.1% Turnover-worthy play rate (second-best in the FBS)
