College Football Preview 2024: Penn State Nittany Lions win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

For the second consecutive season, Penn State's only regular-season losses came at the hands of Ohio State and Michigan. But unlike in 2022, the Nittany Lions couldn't end the year with a New Year's Six Bowl victory, falling to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl.

Head coach James Franklin heads into his 11th season with questions on whether he can lead the program to wins over the conference’s best or if Penn State is permanently stuck in the second tier with him at the helm.

If the Nittany Lions are going to join the elites, it’ll be on the back of what should be one of the better defenses in college football. And to fully reach that elite level, new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will have to be as effective as he was at Kansas to elevate what appears to be an underwhelming supporting cast for junior quarterback Drew Allar.

Biggest Strength: Talent everywhere on defense

Penn State is loaded defensively, especially in the front seven, as the Nittany Lions boast a top-10 defensive line and a top-10 linebacker unit. The secondary also has a top-five safety in Kevin Winston Jr.

There are questions around outside cornerback, but incoming transfers A.J. Harris and Jalen Kimber will surely help there.

Biggest Weakness: Drew Allar's supporting cast

Allar wrongly received the blame for Penn State’s offensive struggles last season. Instead, the blame should have been directed at the situation around him. The Nittany Lions finished 61st in the FBS in team pass-blocking grade last season, while they finished 73rd in team receiving grade.

Penn State lost its top two wide receivers to the transfer portal and three starting offensive linemen to the NFL, so there are even more reasons for concern. The only glimmer of hope is the arrival of innovative offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.099 5.7 38.3% 13.7% 13.1% 27th 75th 35th T-93rd 85th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.256 4.2 27.8% 9.6% 12.5% 2nd 2nd 2nd 5th 33rd

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

CB A.J. Harris (Georgia): 66.2 PFF Grade

WR Julian Fleming (Ohio State): 61.2 PFF Grade

CB Jalen Kimber (Florida): 69.3 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Auburn): 73.7 PFF Grade

S King Mack (Alabama): 74.5 PFF Grade

WR Dante Cephas (Kansas State): 62.2 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Drew Allar

2023 Grade: 86.3

Key Stat: 1.1% Turnover-worthy play rate (second-best in the FBS)