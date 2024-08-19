College Football Preview 2024: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

After going 4-4 as Georgia Tech’s interim coach in 2022, Brent Key earned the permanent job. He had an even better year this past season, leading the Yellow Jackets to their first bowl game in five years. Leading the charge was the duo of running back Jamal Haynes and quarterback Haynes King on the ground, as each earned 80.0-plus PFF rushing grades.

Georgia Tech also has a rising star at wide receiver in sophomore Eric Singleton Jr., who ranked second among true freshmen with 714 receiving yards last year. For the Yellow Jackets to make another bowl game, they’ll need the defense to improve after ranking just 107th in expected points allowed per play this past season.

Biggest Strength: Dynamic rushing attack

Georgia Tech earned a top-25 PFF rushing grade (91.4) in the nation last season thanks to the duo of running back Jamal Haynes and quarterback Haynes King. Haynes placed fourth among ACC tailbacks with 1,061 rushing yards in 2023, and King ranked fourth among Power Five signal-callers with 811 yards on the ground.

Biggest Weakness: Stopping the run

On the flip side, the Yellow Jackets floundered when defending the run last year. They allowed 5.8 yards per carry and 2.6 yards before contact per attempt, both the second-worst marks among Power Five schools.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.074 6.5 37.9% 19.3% 15.2% 38th 20th 39th 17th 56th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed 0.069 6.2 38.5% 18.2% 14.6% 108th 112th T-123rd 120th 78th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

DI Thomas Gore (Miami FL): 76.7 PFF grade

EDGE Romello Height (USC): 69.7 PFF grade

CB Zachary Tobe (Illinois): 65.6 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

CB Kenan Johnson (Utah): 73.9 PFF grade

CB K.J. Wallace (UCLA): 66.4 PFF grade

EDGE Kyle Kennard (South Carolina): 70.0 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Haynes King

2023 Grade: 80.3

Key Stat: 27 passing touchdowns (most in ACC)