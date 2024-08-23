All
College Football Preview 2024: Fresno State Bulldogs win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2T13M58 Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod (22) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

Following an 8-1 start to the 2023 season, Fresno State suffered three straight losses to end the regular season before bouncing back with a bowl game victory over New Mexico State. That ensured the Bulldogs secured their third straight year with at least nine victories, something they hadn’t accomplished in 19 years.

Fresno State now enters 2024 with a new coach after Jeff Tedford stepped down in July due to health concerns. Tim Skipper takes over as the interim coach and was the acting coach in the Bulldogs’ bowl victory this past season. He’ll rely on veteran quarterback Mikey Keene and star running back Malik Sherrod to carry the offense while he tries to figure out a defense that lost many key pieces.

Biggest Strength: A solid passing game brings back many key pieces

Fresno State earned the Group of Five’s ninth-best offensive grade on passing plays last season and brought back starting quarterback Mikey Keene, seven of its top 10 pass catchers and four starting offensive linemen.

Biggest Weakness: Many key losses on defense

The Bulldogs said goodbye to their four most valuable defenders from last season, according to PFF’s wins above average metric: cornerback Morice Norris Jr., linebacker Levelle Bailey, cornerback Carlton Johnson and edge defender Kemari Munier-Bailey.

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • EDGE Korey Foreman (USC): 79.0 PFF grade
  • DI Jairus Satele (San Jose State): 62.3 PFF grade
  • WR Raylen Sharpe (Missouri State): 88.4 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • QB Logan Fife (Montana): 73.5 PFF grade
  • TE Tre Watson (Washington): 58.1 PFF grade
  • LB Raymond Scott (James Madison): 62.5 PFF grade

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.047 5.8 36.7% 13.7% 13.9%
49th 62nd 47th 92nd 73rd
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.019 5.4 34.6% 17.2% 13.4%
64th 53rd 66th 105th 54th

Quarterback Spotlight: Mikey Keene

2023 Grade: 78.3
Key Stat: 88.0 PFF passing grade when not blitzed (third in Group of Five, T-14th in FBS)

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.