College Football Preview 2024: North Carolina State Wolfpack win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2W9XXTR North Carolina State wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (10), front, catches a pass in front of Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish during the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP)

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

N.C. State has been a model of consistency under Dave Doeren for the better part of the last decade, with the Wolfpack winning at least eight games in six of the last seven seasons.

The program won nine games in 2023, even with a struggling passing game that saw it rank 103rd in the FBS in PFF grade on passing plays. The good news is that help is on the way in that department, as quarterback Grayson McCall, tight end Justin Joly and wide receiver Noah Rogers have transferred in for 2024.

The defense lost some key players up front, but the secondary should be able to pick up the slack.

Biggest Strength: Secondary

Star cornerback Aydan White anchors what is expected to be a strong defensive backfield. The Wolfpack also returns three other defensive backs who logged at least 500 snaps, and they've bolstered their secondary with key additions through the transfer portal, including safety Donovan Kaufman (Auburn) and slot corner Ja’Had Carter (Ohio State).

Biggest Weakness: How well will Grayson McCall transition to the ACC?

McCall enjoyed a standout career at Coastal Carolina, earning a 93.0 overall grade over the past four seasons, tying for the highest mark among active FBS quarterbacks in that span.

However, concerns exist about whether his success will carry over to the Power Four level. His best performances came in a spread triple-option offense with the Chanticleers, a scheme he won’t be running with the Wolfpack. Additionally, he faced one of the easiest schedules in the country in the Sun Belt, a far cry from the Power Four competition he’ll encounter this year.

McCall is undoubtedly an upgrade over what NC State had under center in 2023, but the question is, how much of an upgrade will he truly provide?

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.051 5.4 32.8% 15.6% 13.3%
85th 86th T-96th 63rd 83rd
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.119 5.4 32.1% 16.2% 13.0%
19th T-51st 32nd 83rd 44th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • QB Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina): 79.9 PFF Grade
  • RB Jordan Waters (Duke): 77.5 PFF Grade
  • TE Justin Joly (UConn): 70.4 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • DI C.J. Clark (Miami): 60.3 PFF Grade
  • S Jakeen Harris (North Carolina): 59.2 PFF Grade
  • QB MJ Morris (Maryland): 52.8 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Grayson McCall

2023 Grade: 79.9
Key Stat: 93.0 overall grade since 2020 (tied for highest among active FBS QBs)

