College Football Preview 2024: Rutgers Scarlet Knights win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2W9M3RY Bronx, New York, USA. 28th Dec, 2023. During the 13th annual BAD BOY MOWERS PINSTRIPE BOWL between Big Ten conference Rutgers University and Atlantic Coast Conference University of Miami, Rutgers running back KYLE MONANGAI (5) cuts back up-field for a first down during the first half of the game at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. (Credit Image: © Scott Rausenberger/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

By Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

Rutgers made serious strides in 2023, finishing above .500 and winning a bowl game for the first time in nine years. The good news for the Scarlet Knights is that the two biggest reasons for that success, running back Kyle Monangai and an above-average defense, should drive the team again in 2024. Rutgers will need transfer quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and its offensive line to make serious improvements if it wants to take the next step, though.

Biggest Strength: Pass defense

Rutgers on passing plays was among the Power Five’s top-20 defenses in PFF overall grade and EPA allowed per play. The Scarlet Knights return 10 of their 13 defenders who played at least 300 snaps last year, so that unit should remain very strong.

Biggest Weakness: Passing game

Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis finished with just a 58.2 PFF passing grade last season and was even worse under pressure, posting a 38.9 mark. That could be an issue, as the Scarlet Knights ranked 108th in team pass-blocking grade in 2023 and return largely the same offensive line.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.055 5.0 33.1% 12.2% 11.6%
87th T-115th 93rd 119th 115th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.054 5.0 35.4% 13.5% 10.4%
42nd 21st 78th 37th 7th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Minnesota): 65.2 PFF grade
  • WR Dymere Miller (Monmouth): 92.1 PFF grade
  • DI Malcolm Ray (Florida State): 58.8 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • QB Gavin Wimsatt (Kentucky): 70.3 PFF grade
  • T Kamar Missouri (UTSA): 51.7 PFF grade
  • EDGE Rene Konga (Louisville): 55.1 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Athan Kaliakmanis

2023 Grade: 65.2
Key Stat: 66.2% adjusted completion percentage (fourth lowest among Power Five quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts)

