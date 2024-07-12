College Football Preview 2024: Rutgers Scarlet Knights win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Greg Schiano (fifth season)
- 2023 record: 7-6 (Won Pinstripe Bowl)
- PFF power ranking: 61st
- Chance to win Big Ten: 1%
- Strength of schedule: 44th
- Projected win total: 5.4
- FanDuel win total: 6.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 40 nationally, No. 11 in the Big Ten
Rutgers made serious strides in 2023, finishing above .500 and winning a bowl game for the first time in nine years. The good news for the Scarlet Knights is that the two biggest reasons for that success, running back Kyle Monangai and an above-average defense, should drive the team again in 2024. Rutgers will need transfer quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and its offensive line to make serious improvements if it wants to take the next step, though.
Click here for more college football:
NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show
Biggest Strength: Pass defense
Rutgers on passing plays was among the Power Five’s top-20 defenses in PFF overall grade and EPA allowed per play. The Scarlet Knights return 10 of their 13 defenders who played at least 300 snaps last year, so that unit should remain very strong.
Biggest Weakness: Passing game
Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis finished with just a 58.2 PFF passing grade last season and was even worse under pressure, posting a 38.9 mark. That could be an issue, as the Scarlet Knights ranked 108th in team pass-blocking grade in 2023 and return largely the same offensive line.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|-0.055
|5.0
|33.1%
|12.2%
|11.6%
|87th
|T-115th
|93rd
|119th
|115th
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.054
|5.0
|35.4%
|13.5%
|10.4%
|42nd
|21st
|78th
|37th
|7th
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Minnesota): 65.2 PFF grade
- WR Dymere Miller (Monmouth): 92.1 PFF grade
- DI Malcolm Ray (Florida State): 58.8 PFF grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- QB Gavin Wimsatt (Kentucky): 70.3 PFF grade
- T Kamar Missouri (UTSA): 51.7 PFF grade
- EDGE Rene Konga (Louisville): 55.1 PFF grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Athan Kaliakmanis
2023 Grade: 65.2
Key Stat: 66.2% adjusted completion percentage (fourth lowest among Power Five quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts)
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In