College Football Preview 2024: Rutgers Scarlet Knights win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Rutgers made serious strides in 2023, finishing above .500 and winning a bowl game for the first time in nine years. The good news for the Scarlet Knights is that the two biggest reasons for that success, running back Kyle Monangai and an above-average defense, should drive the team again in 2024. Rutgers will need transfer quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and its offensive line to make serious improvements if it wants to take the next step, though.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: Pass defense

Rutgers on passing plays was among the Power Five’s top-20 defenses in PFF overall grade and EPA allowed per play. The Scarlet Knights return 10 of their 13 defenders who played at least 300 snaps last year, so that unit should remain very strong.

Biggest Weakness: Passing game

Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis finished with just a 58.2 PFF passing grade last season and was even worse under pressure, posting a 38.9 mark. That could be an issue, as the Scarlet Knights ranked 108th in team pass-blocking grade in 2023 and return largely the same offensive line.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.055 5.0 33.1% 12.2% 11.6% 87th T-115th 93rd 119th 115th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.054 5.0 35.4% 13.5% 10.4% 42nd 21st 78th 37th 7th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Minnesota): 65.2 PFF grade

WR Dymere Miller (Monmouth): 92.1 PFF grade

DI Malcolm Ray (Florida State): 58.8 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

QB Gavin Wimsatt (Kentucky): 70.3 PFF grade

T Kamar Missouri (UTSA): 51.7 PFF grade

EDGE Rene Konga (Louisville): 55.1 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Athan Kaliakmanis

2023 Grade: 65.2

Key Stat: 66.2% adjusted completion percentage (fourth lowest among Power Five quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts)