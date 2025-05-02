10 running backs to know for the 2026 NFL Draft

Jeremiyah Love is the early RB1 favorite: The rising Notre Dame junior is college football’s biggest star at running back.

Not one, but two Penn State backs to know: Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen project as two of the best running back prospects in next year’s draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft running back class was stacked. Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton were picked in the first round, and Jeanty was the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 in 2018. Twenty-five running backs in total heard their names called in the draft, tied for the most since 2018.

While the 2026 class doesn’t appear to be as strong, there are still plenty of running backs to get excited about. Here are 10 running backs to know as we enter summer scouting for the 2026 NFL Draft. Please note that this is simply a list — not a ranking of the top running backs.

Love was the second-most-valuable running back in college football this past season, according to PFF's Wins Above Average metric. His 91.0 PFF overall grade ranked fifth, his 38% forced missed tackle rate placed second and his 6.9 yards per carry slotted him in third among Power Four running backs this past season.

Love's fantastic athleticism allows him to run through or hurdle defenders and makes him a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

Singleton surprised many when he decided to return to Happy Valley for his senior season after he was a projected Day 2 pick for the 2025 NFL Draft. His 1,106 rushing yards in 2024 were the third most among returning Power Four backs, while his 6.4 yards per carry ranked eighth in the Power Four.

Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love is the only returning halfback in the nation who was more valuable than Singleton in 2024, according to PFF's Wins Above Average metric. He has great size for the position at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds and the speed to take it to the house from anywhere on the field.

Coleman has been one of college football's most efficient runners since he arrived on the scene three years ago. Across his two seasons at Arizona and one with the Huskies, Coleman has posted a 95.4 career PFF rushing grade — tied for fifth among FBS running backs in that span.

He’s a human bowling ball at 5-foot-9 and 229 pounds, with quicker feet than you’d expect for a back of his size. The rising senior’s average of 4.6 yards after contact per attempt since 2023 ranks third among all FBS running backs, while his 35% forced missed tackle rate in that span is tied for second among Power Four running backs.

Following two outstanding years at Tulane, Hughes transferred to Oregon and was one of the top players who switched schools this offseason.

He posted 1,982 rushing yards after contact across his first two seasons of college football. Only Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton recorded more in that span, and they were first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. His 2,776 rushing yards since 2023 are the most by any returning FBS back by 476 yards.

He doesn’t add much as a receiver (247 career receiving yards) and will need to prove he can sustain his dominance in the Big Ten, but there’s no denying Hughes is one of the best tailbacks in America.

The thunder to Nick Singleton’s lightning, Allen also announced his return for his senior season and thus gives the Nittany Lions the best backfield in college football entering 2025.

Allen’s 92.5 PFF rushing grade since 2023 is a top-15 mark in the country and ranks second among returning Power Four backs, as do his 2,000 rushing yards. He places third among that same group with 1,266 yards after contact and 83 forced missed tackles. Allen isn’t a threat as a receiver and doesn’t have home-run speed, but he’s proven to be an extremely efficient runner who will grind out tough yards.

Taylor has been a do-it-all back for the Golden Gophers across his first two seasons. His 79.9 PFF receiving grade since 2023 leads all Power Four halfbacks, and his 1,317 yards after contact in that span are the second most.

He has good size at 6 feet and 215 pounds with long strides and the mentality to punish any defensive backs who try to tackle him.

Ott entered last year as PFF's No. 4 running back in college football but had a disappointing junior campaign, rushing for just 385 yards. That can mostly be attributed to a nagging ankle injury, in addition to the fact that the Golden Bears finished with the 20th-worst PFF run-blocking grade in the country (54.1).

Ott still deserves at least an honorable mention on this list because of his dominance over his first couple of seasons. His 108 forced missed tackles across 2022 and 2023 were the sixth most among Power Four tailbacks, while his 1,394 yards after contact were the seventh most. His 517 receiving yards in that span ranked sixth, as well. Ott will hope a new environment leads to a bounce-back senior campaign after he transferred to Oklahoma this spring.

Haynes has been one of the nation’s most productive backs over the past couple of seasons with the Yellow Jackets. His 2,005 rushing yards since 2023 are the most of any returning Power Four back, and his 1,145 yards after contact are the fourth most.

Haynes also has notched 856 rushing yards before contact over the past two seasons, the most of any returning Power Four tailback. Since Georgia Tech earned average PFF run-blocking grades over the past two seasons, much of that can be attributed to defenders struggling to even get a hand on Haynes, thanks to his fantastic quickness.

White doesn't boast the same volume as others on this list, but he’s made the most of every opportunity. His 35% forced missed tackle rate as a sophomore was tied for third among Power Four running backs, and his 6.5 yards per carry career average ranks fourth among all running backs since 2023.

White is an elite athlete at 5-foot-7 and 195 pounds and is set to be the bell cow for the Mountaineers as a junior with quarterback Garrett Greene off to the NFL and fellow tailback CJ Donaldson Jr. transferring to Ohio State.

A knee injury cut Moss' junior season short after nine games. He was incredibly efficient before the injury, though, averaging 4.4 yards after contact per attempt (tied for fifth in the Power Four).

Moss runs with great physicality at 210 pounds and has quicker feet than you’d expect for someone of his size. If he can return to 100% from that injury, he can emerge as one of the top running backs in the class.