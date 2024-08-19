Get 25% off PFF+ annually. Use Code PFF25. Offer ends 8/20
College Football Preview 2024: Clemson Tigers win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2T8YTFA CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 18: Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during a college football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers on November 18, 2023 at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

After raning ninth in the AP poll to open the 2023 season, Clemson endured a disastrous start. The Tigers lost four of their first eight games, the first time since 2011 that they lost even four times in an entire season. “Tyler from Spartanburg” called into Dabo Swinney’s radio show after the 4-4 start and questioned why the head coach was making $11.5 million, which inspired an infamous rant from the two-time national championship-winning head coach. Tyler apparently gave Swinney and the Tigers the fire they needed, as they won their final five games of the season.

Clemson should once again have an elite defense, with both experienced players and up-and-coming stars all over the depth chart. The offense, specifically the passing game, needs to make serious progress. If it doesn’t, there will be serious questions about whether Swinney fits the current age of college football with his refusal to use the transfer portal.

Biggest Strength: Loaded defense

The Tigers should have one of the best defenses in college football next season. Clemson fielded the second-highest-graded defense in the nation last year, trailing only national champion Michigan. The Tigers have many stars returning at all three levels on that side of the ball, as well.

Biggest Weakness: Will the passing game improve?

Clemson’s passing game was almost the sole reason why the team wasn’t a playoff contender last year. Quarterback Cade Klubnik wasn’t able to live up to his five-star hype as a sophomore, posting just a 102nd-ranked PFF passing grade (63.9). The Tigers also finished the year 90th in receiving grade and lost No. 2 receiver Beaux Collins to Notre Dame this offseason. Since Dabo Swinney refuses to bring in transfers, this unit needs to make serious progress.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.033 5.2 37.5% 16.7% 10.7%
78th 100th 42nd 50th T-122nd
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.237 4.5 27.9% 12.8% 8.9%
3rd 6th 3rd 24th 3rd

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • N/A

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • S Andrew Mukuba (Texas): 71.9 PFF grade
  • CB Toriano Pride Jr. (Missouri): 65.7 PFF grade
  • WR Beaux Collins (Notre Dame): 65.2 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Cade Klubnik

2023 Grade: 64.4
Key Stat: 6.1 yards per attempt (T-144th out of 165 qualified quarterbacks)

